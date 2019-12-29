San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NFL 2019 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: NBC.If you want to directly stream it: NBC Live & NFL Game Pass.
San Francisco Key Player
Raheem Mostert, RB San Francisco 49ers. At the beginning of the season, the San Francisco team had a lot of options in the position of RB. With the passing of the games, Mostert took the starting position and registered 715 yards on the ground and 6 touchdowns. His role in Seattle will be key to his team's chances of winning.
Seattle Key Player
Marshawn Lynch, RB from Seattle Seahawks. With the injury of Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise, the Seahawks have hired Lynch who is returning to the NFL after his retirement last year. The last two years with the Oakland Raiders didn't have the best performance, but with Seattle it was always a guarantee.
Niners eliminated Rams
Last Saturday, a great divisional duel took place at Levi's Stadium. As has been the case in recent weeks, San Francisco took the victory with play in the final seconds. Niners beat the Rams (31-34), a result that gave the last NFC champions elimination.
Seahawks fell at home to Cardinals
In one of the games that broke the odds last week, it happened at CenturyLink Field. With both Seattle runners out through injury, Arizona won (27-13) over Seattle. The Cardinals had a great game, specifically the rookie QB: Kyler Murray.
San Francisco, for an NFC hit
Throughout 2019, one of the best teams in the entire National Conference has been the San Francisco 49ers. The time has come to put themselves on the map as the top Super Bowl contenders with a win in Seattle. The test will not be easy, but this will be the breakthrough that San Francisco needs.
Seattle, with a plan C
Last week he fell pretty hard on the Seahawks' offensive plan with the injury of two of his runners. This led the Seattle leadership to pull Running Back Marshawn Lynch out of retirement. Beast Mode is back in business with a mission to revive old glories this season.
The 256th game of the regular season will always be the big attraction of the last week. This time, Seattle hosts San Francisco in search of the NFC West crown. If the Niners win, they will close out the first NFL season; if not, Seattle will aim for first, second or third place, depending on the results.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 NFL season game: San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks!
My name is Enrique Ortega and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.