Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NFL 2019 (0-0)

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots match.
Miami has not beaten New England away from home since 2006, making a total of 12 consecutive losses.
If you want to watch the game on TV, your option is: CBS.
If you want to directly stream it: CBS, DirecTV and NFL Game Pass.
Key player Patriots
While he no longer has the speed of days gone by, Tom Brady has all the experience in the world to lead his franchise to victory 13 in 2019
Key player Dolphins
Much has been criticized, but he has helped move the ball around in an offense that looked like it would not win games this season.
December on the rise
After two straight losses, Bengals and Bills have paid the price, so Bill Belichick's team will be looking to end up with three wins in a row
Close at the top
Miami will be looking to end the campaign with three wins in the last five games.
Patriots: Securing second place
New England has it in its power to become the second-best in the AFC if it wins, so it doesn't have to rely on the Chiefs' result.
Dolphins: springing a surprise
Despite being one of the worst defensives in the league, Miami has won four games and comes from beating the Cincinnati Bengals in overtime.
Kick-off time
The Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots match will be played at the Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 1:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 NFL season game: Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots
My name is Adrián Hernández and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.