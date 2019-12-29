Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NFL 2019 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
Follow it here
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens match.
Lastest games
This season, the Ravens took victory from Heinz Field after defeating the Steelers 26-23 in overtime.
How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your option is: CBS.
If you want to directly stream it: CBS, DirecTV and NFL Game Pass.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Key player Ravens
Robert Griffin will have his chance to get back into the game and prove that he still has a high level of quality.
Key player Steelers
Devlin Hodges will have his revenge and will have to be careful with the ball deliveries, a situation that led to the last game being benched
Close with a golden clasp
Nothing would make Baltimore fans happier than eliminating the Steelers
Add victory
Pittsburgh has not been able to move the ball throughout the season, and this will be a good opportunity to get it
Ravens: to rest
John Harbaugh confirmed midweek that several starting players will rest, including possible future MVP, Lamar Jackson
Steelers: for the postseason
Pittsburgh needs to win and wait for Tennessee to lose to Texans to move on
Kick-off time
The Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens match will be played at the M&T Bank Stadium, in Baltimore, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 4:25 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 NFL season game: Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens
My name is Adrián Hernández and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.