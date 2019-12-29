Week 17 preview: seeding, playoff spots up for grabs as regular season comes to an end

The final day of the regular season in the NFL is here and although 11 of the 12 playoff spots have been determined, there is still plenty on the line with the top seed in the NFC and the final playoff spot in the AFC yet to be determined.

With so much still to play, here's what you need to know on this Week 17.

49ers in control for top seed in the NFC over Saints, Packers

With their 34-31 victory over the Los Angeles Rams combined with Seattle Seahawks 27-13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, the San Francisco 49ers need just a win in Seattle in the de facto NFC West championship game to clinch the top overall seed in the NFC.

Should San Francisco slip up Sunday night in the Pacific Northwest, the New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers are in position to take advantage. New Orleans can claim home-field with a win and losses by the 49ers and Packers.

For Green Bay, it's been a brilliant first year for head coach Matt LaFleur as the Packers have won another NFC North title and sport a 12-3 record. A win and a 49ers loss and the road to the Super Bowl in the NFC goes through Lambeau Field.

Titans, Steelers, Raiders in battle for final playoff spot in AFC

The Pittsburgh Steelers loss to the New York Jets last Sunday opened up the door for the Tennessee Titans and Oakland Raiders to have a chance at the sixth and final playoff spot in the AFC.

Tennessee is in the best position to reach the postseason. A win over the Houston Texans, who are still battling for a first-round bye, and Mike Vrabel's club will be heading to the playoffs for a second straight year.

Pittsburgh faces archrival Baltimore, who will be resting many of their starters after clinching the top seed in the AFC last week and the Steelers must win and hope Tennessee loses to Houston to have a chance at a postseason berth.

The Raiders have surprisingly entered the playoff mix after their win ovher the Los Angeles Chargers last week. At 7-8, Jon Gruden's team needs a win over Denver and losses by both the Steelers and Titans and a win by the Indianapolis Colts over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Eagles, Cowboys fight for NFC East title

The Philadelphia Eagles put themselves in pole position to take home the NFC East title with a 17-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16. Despite that result, both teams are still alive to reach the playoffs.

For Philadelphia, the scenario is simple: a seventh straight win over the New York Giants and the division crown is theirs regardless of what Dallas does. The Cowboys need a win over Washington and an Eagles loss to pick up a second straight NFC East crown.

Patriots, Chiefs in competition for No. 2 seed, first round bye

The New England Patriots took care of the AFC East after their triumph over the Buffalo Bills last Saturday. Now the defending Super Bowl champions turn their attention to clinching a first-round bye, which they can do with a victory over the Miami Dolphins.

The Kansas City Chiefs are back in the playoffs by virtue of another AFC West title and can take home the second seed if they beat the Chargers and the Dolphins shock the Patriots. Kansas City and New England would finish with identical 12-4 records, with the Chiefs holding the head-to-head tiebreaker.