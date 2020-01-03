Buffalo Bills vs Houston Texans : Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Wild Card NFL 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
Houston leads the series 5-4 and has won four of the past five games, including three straight home wins.
How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Houston Texans Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your option is: ESPN.
If you want to directly stream it: ESPN, DirecTV and NFL Game Pass.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Key player Texans
Deshaun Watson will seek to graduate once and for all and drive to Houston for his first Super Bowl
Key player Bills
It will be the moment of truth for Josh Allen, who will show whether he already has the arguments needed to take the team to the divisional round.
Last game Texans
Houston, with substitutes, couldn't do the Tennessee Titans any harm
Last game Bills
The Bills come from a surprise loss to the New York Jets at home
Texans: asserting the premises
After resting their starters in the last game, Houston will be looking to prove why they were one of the best offensives of the season.
Bills: Surprise
With its good defense and an attack that has been improving with Josh Allen, Buffalo will try to win its first postseason game in the last 25 years.
Kick-off time
The Buffalo Bills vs Houston Texans match will be played at the NRG Stadium, in Houston, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 4:35 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2019 NFL playoffs game: Buffalo Bills vs Houston Texans
My name is Adrián Hernández and I'll be your host for this game.