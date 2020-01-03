Tennessee Titans vs New England Patriots: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NFL Wildcard 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Tennessee Titans vs New England Patriots match.
How to watch Tennesse Titans vs New England Patriots Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: ESPN.
If you want to directly stream it: ESPN Play & NFL Game Pass.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Tennessee Titans Key Player
A.J. Brown, WR of Tennessee Titans. One of the pleasant revelations this season was the rookie receiver who exploded since Tannehill took control of the offense. He went to 1051 yards and eight touchdowns in the year, making him a strong candidate to be the Rookie of the year. The acid test for Brown will be in this wild card game against the Pats.
New England Patriots Key Player
Julian Edelman, WR of New England Patriots. In the face of such an unexplosive attack this year, the hope of doing things differently is Julian Edelman. The squirrel in the regular season accumulated 1117 yards and scored six touchdowns. In what will be a very even match against Tennessee, Edelman must have safe hands against Tom Brady's passing.
Titans win in Houston to reach the Wild Card
Everything was on his side, the good level of the team and the playoff. The Titans didn't miss a chance to beat the Texans (35-15) and make it to the postseason. With a spectacular Derrick Henry, Tennessee was able to return to play games in January.
Patriots close season with loss against Dolphins
The last week of the NFL for New England was a dramatic one. At home they were supposed to beat Miami, but they couldn't and fell (27-24) and were condemned to third place in the AFC. A very bad offensive game, including an interception by Tom Brady marked the fate of the defeat.
Tennessee, with a big racha
The Tennessee Titans are one of the teams coming into this postseason, arriving at the best level of the season. The challenge will be maximum this Saturday because they will enter Foxborough with the mission of giving the surprise of the year. They must establish the ground attack and continue with the same level of regular season to aspire to win.
New England, first time in wild card in 10 years
A total surprise that the New England Patriots are in this playoff phase, remembering that they have not played wild card since 2009. Faced with a regular season that is unstable, the Patriots' experience must come out on top. With their stellar defense, they must seek to qualify for the Divisional Round.
What expected todya?
The second AFC wild card game will be held at Gillette Stadium. For the first time in 10 years, New England will play this round in the playoffs. They will face Tennessee who comes at a great time, with QB Ryan Tannehill.
Kick-off time: 8:15pm ET
The Tennessee Titans vs New England Patriots match will be played at the Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:15pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2020 NFL wild card game: Tennessee Titans vs New England Patriots!
We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.