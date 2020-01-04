AFC Wild Card Game preview: Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans

The NFL Playoffs kick off at NRG Stadium as the Buffalo Bills visit the Houston Texans. This is the 10th all-time meeting between the two franchises with the winner not knowing who they will face next week until the other AFC Wild Card Game between the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots is complete.

Buffalo season in review

The Bills finished with a record of 10-6, second in the AFC East behind New England. In the playoffs for the second time in the last three years, Buffalo is led by second-year quarterback Josh Allen, who threw for 3,089 yards and 20 touchdowns.

The ground game is balanced with Devin Singletary leading the way with 775 yards, future Hall of Famer Frank Gore amassing 599 yards and Allen adding another 510. John Brown and Cole Beasley formed a solid duo, hauling in 72 and 67 receptions respectively with six touchdowns apiece.

On defense, all-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White led Buffalo with six interceptions while Jordan Phillips registered nine and a half sacks. The trio of Tremaine Edmunds, Jordan Poyer and Matt Milano all registered over 100 tackles.

Houston season in review

The Texans won their sixth AFC South title in the last nine years. DeShaun Watson was selected to his second consecutive Pro Bowl after completing 67.3 percent of his passes with 3,852 yards and 26 touchdowns.

DeAndre Hopkins is Watson's favorite target. The All-Pro wide receiver hauled in 104 receptions for 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns. Tight end Darren Fells also contributed with seven touchdowns. Running back Carlos Hyde amassed 1,070 yards.

With J.J. Watt only playing eight games due to injury, linebacker Zach Cunningham picked up the slack, leading the team with 137 tackles while defensive end Whitney Mercilus led the team with seven and a half sacks. DeShaun Gipson was the team leader in interceptions with three.

The last time Buffalo faced Houston in the playoffs

This isn't the first time Buffalo has faced a Houston franchise in the postseason. However, the Bills played the Houston Oilers in the 1993 AFC Wild Card Game.

The game is best known for Buffalo staging the largest comeback in playoff history as the Bills rallied from a 35-3 deficit for a 41-38 overtime win behind backup quarterback Frank Reich.

The Bills would go on to their third of four straight Super Bowl appearances, losing 30-13 to the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl XXVII.

Injury report for both teams

Buffalo has four players listed as questionable for Saturday: defensive end Shaq Lawson (hamstring), cornerback Levi Wallace (ankle), wide receiver Andre Roberts (foot) and offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe (ankle).

Watt will play as he was not listed on Houston's final injury report, but cornerbacks Bradley Roby and Jonathan Joseph as well as tight end Jordan Akins are all a question mark with hamstring issues. Wide receiver Will Fuller is nursing a groin issue while safety Jahleel Addae is battling an achilles injury.