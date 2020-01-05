New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady says Retirement is "Pretty Unlikely"

The New England Patriots crashed out of the NFL Playoffs after a defeat to the Tennessee Titans and quarterback Tom Brady said it’s “pretty unlikely” that he’ll retire this offseason.

Brady’s last action was throwing a pick-six to Logan Ryan, after the ball popped up off the hands of Mohamed Sanu, as the Titans recorded a 20-13 victory in Foxborough.

It would be hard to imagine Brady in anything other than a Patriots jersey, but if the organisation goes forward for the veteran’s 21st season, he needs more protection and a better receiving core.

Embed from Getty Images

Brady Doesn’t Know What the Future Looks Like

The Patriots lost their first home Playoff game since the 2012 AFC Championship match, but Brady didn’t really talk too much about his future after the defeat.

"I would say it's pretty unlikely. Hopefully unlikely," Brady told reporters.

"I love the Patriots. They have the greatest organization. Playing for Mr. Kraft all these years and coach Belichick, there's nobody who has had a better career than me, just being with them.

“I'm very blessed. I don't know what the future looks like, so I'm not going to predict it."

Brady, in the Playoff defeat to the Titans, completed 20 of his 37 passes for 209-yards and that notable interception right at the end of the game.

The loss to Tennessee wasn’t as surprising as what it would’ve been in past years as the Titans were hot coming into the game. However, the Patriots offense failed to get any sort of consistency, picking up just five first downs in the second half.