Derrick Henry says Tennessee Titans "Need to Keep Believing in Each Other" after Patriots Playoff Victory

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry believes the team “need to keep believing in each other” after their victory of the New England Patriots.

Henry rushed into the end zone at the end of the first half to make it 14-13 and after a battling display in the second half, the Titans clinched the victory after a pick-six.

Logan Ryan intercepted Tom Brady’s pass and returned it for a touchdown to make it 20-13 with seconds remaining. Tennessee progress through to the Divisional round, where they will face the Baltimore Ravens.

Embed from Getty Images

Titans Had The "Never Give Up" Mentality

The Titans were guided to a 9-7 finish on the season after winning five of their final seven regular season matches. Their fortunes turned right around after Ryan Tannehill took over as the starting quarterback in Week 7.

Going into Foxborough, not many people gave the Titans a chance, but Henry played a big part in the victory after finishing with 182 rushing yards and a touchdown from 32 carries.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game,” Henry told reporters. “We knew it was going to be muddy, we just had the mindset to never give up and keep playing together on all three phases.”

He continued: “We knew what type of game this was going to be. We knew we were coming into the hostile environment. They are a different team in the Playoffs, but we just had to play our game and don’t worry about outside noise, just focus on what we need to do.”

Embed from Getty Images

Henry Records Second-Straight 200+ Yard Game

Henry finished the regular season as the league’s leading rusher, with 1,540-yards. In Week, he recorded 200+-yards from scrimmage and done exactly the same in the Wild Card game against the Patriots.

The Patriots couldn’t contain the Titans run game, from the very start, and Henry said that he knew he had to go out there and be at the top of his game to be “efficient”.

Henry said: “My approach is always the same against any defense. They’ve been doing a great job all year, so I knew I had to just go out there and do my job, at the best of my abilities, to be efficient. It was going to take all 11 of us.”

The Titans will head to M&T Bank Stadium next Saturday night to take on the Ravens, who are the No 1 seed in the AFC after winning their final 12 games in the regular season.