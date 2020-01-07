Dallas Cowboys Appoint Mike McCarthy as Head Coach

The Dallas Cowboys have moved swiftly in replacing coach Jason Garrett by appointing former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy.

After missing out on the Playoffs this season, following an 8-8 record and a second-place finish in the NFC East, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones brought an end to Garrett’s time in Dallas.

Garrett had been in charge of the Cowboys for nine seasons, as head coach, and was interim for part of the 2010 season. He guided the team to three division titles and finished with an 85-67 overall record.

Cowboys appoint McCarthy after firing Garrett

McCarthy, who won Super Bowl XLV after a 31-25 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2011, reportedly stayed over at the mansion of owner Jones on Saturday.

The 56-year-old reached the Playoffs nine times with the Packers, reaching the NFC Championship game on four occasions. Green Bay brought an end to McCarthy’s tenure in 2018 after a loss to the Arizona Cardinals, which left the team 4-7-1.

McCarthy finished with a 125-77-2 regular-season record with the Packers and also met with the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and Carolina Panthers. Meanwhile, the Cowboys also had former Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis on their radar.