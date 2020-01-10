Minnesota Vikings vs San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Divisional NFL 2019 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
The series is tied with 23 wins per side, although Minnesota has won four of the last five.
If you want to watch the game on TV, your option is: NBC.
If you want to directly stream its: NBC and NFL Game Pass.
Key player 49ers
Jimmy Garoppolo will face his first playoffs with the slogan of taking the five-time Super Bowl champion to play, once again, for the Vince Lombardi trophy.
Key player Vikings
Kirk Cousins' golden opportunity to prove he can do great things in the postseason
Last game 49ers
They defeated Seahawks 26-21 on the final day, ensuring they were the best team in the AFC.
Last game Vikings
Minnesota eliminated Drew Brees' Saints in overtime 26-20
49ers: consolidating the label of favourite
After resting for the first week, San Francisco fills up with stellar equipment to try to advance to the Conference final.
Vikings: still the surprise
After giving a blow of authority, the attack commanded by Cousins and Cook will try to remain a headache for the defense in turn
Kick-off time
The Minnesota Vikings vs San Francisco 49ers match will be played at the Levi'sStadium, in Santa Clara, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 4:35 pm ET.
