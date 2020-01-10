Tennessee Titans vs Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NFL Playoffs 2020

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Tennessee Titans vs Baltimore Ravens Divisional Round match.
If the Titans manage to defeat the Ravens, it would be the first time they go to de AFC Championship Game since the 2002 season's playoffs. In that match, Tennessee fell short and lost to the Oakland Raiders by 24 - 41.
The week 4 game after Cleveland marked the last loss for the Ravens. That means that Baltimore is currently in a 12 straight wins streak.
This season, the Titans have already faced an AFC North Team. Mike Vrabel's men defeated the Browns at Cleveland by 43 - 13 on a week 1 game.
During the regular season, the Ravens lost only one game while playing in their nest. That loss came against the Cleveland Browns on week 4 (40 - 25).
Ravens and Titans faced each other for the last time on a week 6 game during the 2018 season. On that occasion, Baltimore got out of the Nissan Stadium with a 21 - 0 win.
With a 14-2 record, Baltimore had the best start in the franchise's history in 2019. Now, they must face the Titans, who, even as a wildcard team, were able to take on the Patriots at Foxborough last weekend.
For this match, the Ravens start as the favourites by 10 points, according to gambling sites.
Without having an overwhelming overall team, Tennessee managed to have the number three offense in terms of rushing yards in the NFL. That was mainly thanks to their star running back, Derrick Henry, who ran 303 times for 1504 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Lamar Jackson's great season has won him the right to be considered the favourite in the race to the 2019 MVP award.
The quarterback threw for 36 touchdowns and only 6 interceptions during the regular season. Jackson was also the Raven's rushing leader with 1206 yards and 7 scores.
The Tennessee Titans vs Baltimore Ravens match will be played at the M&T Bank Stadium, in Baltimore, Maryland, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:15 pm ET.
My name is Rodrigo Íñiguez and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.