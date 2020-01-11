Houston Texans vs Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NFL Divisional 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Latest games
This will be the fourth time in history that Houston has played as an away game at Arrowhead, although it has a record of two wins over one loss, including the one in 2019.
How to watch Houston Texans vs Kansas City Chiefs Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your option is: CBS.
If you want to directly stream it: CBS, DirecTV and NFL Game Pass.
Key player: Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes, already experienced in this type of game, will try to continue demonstrating why he is one of the best pins in the league
Key player: Texans
Deshaun Watson will have to lead his teams again if they are to stay alive in the campaign
Latest Chiefs game
Two weeks ago, Kansas City beat the Chargers 31-21.
Latest Texans game
Houston comes from winning in overtime 22-19 to the Bills.
Chiefs: the local despite
One of the noisiest stadiums in the NFL will want to see his team win to reach one more conference final.
Texans: impose a better attack
A 16-point handicap is not something the Texans can afford to suffer again, especially as a visitor, so imposing the ground attack must be the key.
Kick-off time
The Houston Texans vs Kansas City Chiefs match will be played at the Arrowhead Stadium, in Kansas City, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 3:05 pm ET.
