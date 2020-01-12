Seattle Seahawks vs Green Bay Packers: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NFL Divisional 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Seattle Seahawks vs Green Bay Packers match.
How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Green Bay Packers Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: FOX.
If you want to directly stream it: FOX Play & NFL Game Pass.
Green Bay Packers Key Player
Aaron Jones, RB from Green Bay Packers. It has been great for Aaron Jones to have LaFleur as his Head Coach because he has tapped into his full potential to be one of the best Running Backs in the NFL. Throughout the regular season, he added 1074 yards and 16 touchdowns, impressive numbers! Because of the icy weather, Jones will play a key role in the Packers' offense.
Green Bay won at the end of the regular season
A (23-20) win at Ford Field against the Lions earned the Packers a spot as the NFC's #2. It was a pretty grim Green Bay game, but with a fourth quarter comeback, they closed out the regular season in good shape that earned them this week's break.
Seahawks, continue on the path of victory away from home
After falling in the last game of the regular season, Seattle has turned the page on not being able to play at home in these playoffs. They have been solid this season away from home having only lost one of nine games this season. The goal is to remain immaculate outside of CenturyLink Field in order to make it to the NFC Championship Game.
Packers, take advantage of the Lambeau tundra
The offside aspects of the game appear to be in the Green Bay Packers' favour. The weather, the fans and coming up with a week's rest will have Aaron Rodgers and company looking for the win. They have to improve too much from their past game to be able to aspire to beat an inspired Seahawks.
What to expect today?
The latest NFL Divisional Games duel looks to be the most spectacular of all. It won't go with the game, the weather because it's been snowing in Wisconsin. Lambeau Field paints to be the Packers' fortress to get past the Seahawks.
Kick - off time: 6:40pm ET.
The Seattle Seahawks vs Green Bay Packers match will be played at the Lambeau, in Green Bay, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 6:40pm ET.
