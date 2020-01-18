Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NFC Championship Playoffs NFL  2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers match.
How to watch Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Fox.
If you want to directly stream it: Fox Play & NFL Game Pass.
Green Bay Packers Key Player
Aaron Rodgers, QB of Green Bay Packers. In many ways, the Niners are superior to the Packers. In the QB category, by far Green Bay is better off having an elite QB in the shape of Aaron Rodgers. It wasn't a spectacular season, but he did what was necessary to get the team back into the playoffs and with his experience, he has what it takes to give the Packers hope in Santa Clara. In the divisional game against Seattle, Rodgers threw for 243 yards and two touchdown passes.
San Francisco 49ers Key Player
Jimmy Garoppolo, QB of the San Francisco 49ers. The big test in his career as a professional comes for Jimmy G in his second playoff game. Garoppolo's focus should be on keeping the Niners out of trouble. Loose balls and interceptions should be out of his mind and he shouldn't make mistakes. In his first postseason game last season, he threw 131 yards with a TD pass and an interception.
Packers suffered, but left on the road to Seahawks
At Green Bay, the closest game of the Divisional Round was played. Packers beat the Seahawks by a score of 23-28 at Lambeau Field. The victory for Green Bay was a great start to the game with 21 points and that in the end, Seattle could not recover.
Niners had no sympathy for the Vikings
The match between the best and worst classified team in the NFC had the result that was expected. San Francisco easily beat Minnesota (10-27) last Saturday to set up the NFC Championship Game. In the first half the game was even and the Niners only went up by four points. It changed the situation in the remaining 30 minutes where the Bay Area team sentenced with 13 unanswered points.
Green Bay, looking for the surprise
A sea of doubt throughout the season has awakened Green Bay, but they have been able to recover from this and sneak into the big game of the NFC. Few can bet on the Packers, but they do have one of the best QB's in recent years on their roster: Aaron Rodgers.
San Francisco, the best team in the Divisional Round
The Niners responded very well to the category of being the #1 NFC seed. With their customary play of great defense and ground attack, they had no problems last Saturday. This confidence they have, they should reflect it because it is the top favorite to come by the National Conference.
The Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers match will be played at the Levi's Stadium, in Santa Clara, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 6:40pm ET.
