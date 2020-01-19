Tennessee Titans vs Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NFL Conference Championship 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Lastest games
Kansas leads the series with 29-24, although the Titans have won four in a row, including three away and one in the postseason.
How to watch Tennessee Titans vs Kansas City Chiefs Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your option is: CBS.
If you want to directly stream it: CBS, DirecTV and NFL Game Pass.
Key player Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes, already experienced in this type of game, will try to continue demonstrating why he is one of the best pins in the league
Key player Titans
Derrick Henry is the core of the offensive, in him are the expectations of a possible victory
Latest Chiefs game
Kansas City comes off a big tumble after beating the Texans 51-31
Last game Titans
Tennessee comes from defeating favorites Patriots and Ravens
Chiefs: The place is heavy
With one of the noisiest stadiums in the NFL, the Chiefs have the table set to advance to the Super Bowl
Titans: continue with the land machine
The Titans are the black horse of the competition and based on their ground attack, they will seek to advance to the Super Bowl.
Kick-off time
The Tennessee Titans vs Kansas City Chiefs match will be played at the Arrowhead Stadium, in Kansas City, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 3:05 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 NFL playoffs game: Tennessee Titans vs Kansas City Chiefs
My name is Adrián Hernández and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.