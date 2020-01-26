Pro Bowl 2020: Lamar Jackson named offensive MVP after AFC records fourth-consecutive victory in Orlando

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was named the offensive MVP as the AFC recorded a 38-33 victory over the NFC in the 2020 Pro Bowl.

Jackson, the youngest ever quarterback to start at a Pro Bowl, completed 16 of his 23 passes for 185 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell was named the defensive MVP after a sack and forced fumble, which was returned for a touchdown by the AFC.

Players and fans alike enjoyed a classic end-of-season showdown between the AFC and NFC, with the former recording their fourth-consecutive victory in Orlando, Florida.

Embed from Getty Images

Jackson throws two touchdown passes in first-half

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees started for the AFC and connected with teammate Michael Thomas for a 16-yard touchdown to open the scoring.

Jackson threw his first touchdown pass of the game to Andre Roberts before Russell Wilson and the NFC made it 14-7 after a six-yard score from Dallas Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper.

Just like they had done throughout the 2019 season, Jackson connected with tight end Mark Andrews, in the end zone, on a fourth-down play to level the game.

Deshaun Watson threw to Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle, who scored a 13-yard touchdown before Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker drilled a 50-yard field goal to make it 24-14 at half-time.

Embed from Getty Images

Defensive tackle Cox scores touchdown for NFC

The Pro Bowl can throw up some remarkable plays. Watson’s deep throw was picked off by Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith.

Smith broke down the left sideline before passing back to 310-pound defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, who bulldozed his way down the field for a 61-yard touchdown return after the interception.

The NFC went back ahead when Kirk Cousins connected with NFC North rival Davante Adams for a 13-yard score, but Josh Allan made a big play thereafter by blocking Wil Lutz’s extra point attempt.

Ryan Tannehill, who led the Tennessee Titans to the AFC Championship game, threw to Jaguars receiver DJ Chark for a 60-yard touchdown reception to make it 31-27.

Embed from Getty Images

Defenses come up big to force turnovers in second-half

Both defenses made big plays towards the end of the third quarter. Ezekiel Elliott’s pass, on a trick play, to Copper was picked off by Joe Haden, while Za’darius Smith returned the favour two plays later after intercepting Tannehill’s pass to Jarvis Landry.

The NFC offense looked set to restore their lead, but Campbell sacked Cousins and forced a fumble, which was recovered by Watt and returned 82 yards for a defensive touchdown.

Cousins threw his second touchdown pass to Adams to make it a five-point game, but it was the AFC, who were victorious after seeing out the rest of the fourth quarter.