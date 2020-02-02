San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Super Bowl 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs match.
How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: FOX.
If you want to directly stream it: Fox Play, NFL Game Pass.
Kansas City Chiefs Key Player
Patrick Mahomes, QB from Kansas City Chiefs. The most important day in Pat Mahomes' young career may come to a head this Sunday in Miami. Coming in as last season's MVP and an immaculate 11-0 record in TD passes and interceptions, he wants to lead the Chiefs to the title. Mahomes should start off on a high note, because if he replicates what he's done in the past two games, they can forget about the Super Bowl.
San Francisco 49ers Key Player
Raheem Mostert, RB San Francisco 49ers. The great emerging figure of the mid-season Niners so far and who became the face of the San Francisco ground attack. You can make a great feast by running against a Chiefs defense that is not so good against the Running Backs. Mostert's good or bad performance can determine the final result of the game, because he will mediate the handling of the clock so he can go down every time the 49ers have possession.
Niners, no problem with the Packers
A game that left much to be desired as an NFC Championship game, but this was due to the perfect match played by San Francisco. The Niners beat the Packers by 17 points to win their seventh NFC title in history. With a Jimmy G who didn't have to let go of his arm, Mostert was the main character as he ran for more than 200 yards and scored four touchdowns.
Chiefs, a new comeback to get to Miami
Without a comeback he doesn't know and that's what the Kansas City Chiefs showed at the AFC Championship. Now they came from behind by 10 points to beat the Titans at Arrowhead Stadium. Patrick Mahomes mounted a new show with a great touchdown scored by land and a couple more by air.
San Francisco, back to the NFL elite
Few expected the Niners to make it to the big game before the start of the season, but since it started they have shown why they are one of the two best teams. Even though they're a very young team, they have everything they need to win the Super Bowl. If they could win their sixth title, they would tie Steelers and Patriots as the most winning teams.
Kansas City, time to start a dynasty
The time has come for this Chiefs franchise. After 50 years, they're back in the Super Bowl and want to leave Miami with the championship. It will be a great test for Patrick Mahomes who has the mission to be one of the youngest QB's to win the Super Bowl. In addition, Andy Reid is looking for revenge in the big game of the NFL.
Kick-off time: 6:30pm ET.
The San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs match will be played at the Hard Rock Stadium, in Miami, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 6:30pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Super Bowl game: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs!
My name is Enrique Ortega and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.