Super Bowl LIVE Stream Updates: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs Score and Result Online (0-0)

60 LIVE
1Q - 15:00 | SF 0-0 KC
Match begins.
The draw is won by the San Francisco 49ers and they decide to kick, Kansas City Chiefs with the first offense.
Demi Lovato is in charge of singing the U.S. National Anthem.
The Walter Payton Award is now presented to Calais Campbell, a Jaguar player.
Tom Brady and Peyton Manning present at Hard Rock Stadium
Jimmy 'G' is doing warm-up exercises in what will be his third Super Bowl, but his first as a starter will be today.
Patrick Mahomes is already warming up in the Miami field.
Crushing fact, of the last 16 Super Bowls, the teams wearing white have been crowned 14 times. Today, San Francisco wears white.
The Chiefs' dressing room is dressed in their traditional uniform. Red shirt and white shorts.
Almost that time.#SBLIV | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/aNYOTr3aI0— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 2, 2020
Mexican fans are in the vicinity of Hard Rock Stadium.
Also the San Francisco 49ers are already in Hard Rock Stadium.
Clocking in for his first Super Bowl start. @JimmyG_10 | #BeLegendary pic.twitter.com/UemGTQob7a— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) February 2, 2020
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have just arrived at Hard Rock Stadium.
With just over three hours to go before the game begins, fans are already starting to arrive in the stands at the Hard Rock Stadium.
The Chiefs' fans who stayed in Kansas City begin to gather for the big game.
The field of the Hard Rock Stadium is in spectacular condition to host the 54th edition of the Super Bowl.
First thing in the morning, this is what Hard Rock Stadium looks like.
Kansas City Chiefs Key Player
Patrick Mahomes, QB from Kansas City Chiefs. The most important day in Pat Mahomes' young career may come to a head this Sunday in Miami. Coming in as last season's MVP and an immaculate 11-0 record in TD passes and interceptions, he wants to lead the Chiefs to the title. Mahomes should start off on a high note, because if he replicates what he's done in the past two games, they can forget about the Super Bowl.
San Francisco 49ers Key Player
Raheem Mostert, RB San Francisco 49ers. The great emerging figure of the mid-season Niners so far and who became the face of the San Francisco ground attack. You can make a great feast by running against a Chiefs defense that is not so good against the Running Backs. Mostert's good or bad performance can determine the final result of the game, because he will mediate the handling of the clock so he can go down every time the 49ers have possession.
Niners, no problem with the Packers
A game that left much to be desired as an NFC Championship game, but this was due to the perfect match played by San Francisco. The Niners beat the Packers by 17 points to win their seventh NFC title in history. With a Jimmy G who didn't have to let go of his arm, Mostert was the main character as he ran for more than 200 yards and scored four touchdowns.
Chiefs, a new comeback to get to Miami
Without a comeback he doesn't know and that's what the Kansas City Chiefs showed at the AFC Championship. Now they came from behind by 10 points to beat the Titans at Arrowhead Stadium. Patrick Mahomes mounted a new show with a great touchdown scored by land and a couple more by air.
San Francisco, back to the NFL elite
Few expected the Niners to make it to the big game before the start of the season, but since it started they have shown why they are one of the two best teams. Even though they're a very young team, they have everything they need to win the Super Bowl. If they could win their sixth title, they would tie Steelers and Patriots as the most winning teams.
Kansas City, time to start a dynasty
The time has come for this Chiefs franchise. After 50 years, they're back in the Super Bowl and want to leave Miami with the championship. It will be a great test for Patrick Mahomes who has the mission to be one of the youngest QB's to win the Super Bowl. In addition, Andy Reid is looking for revenge in the big game of the NFL.
Kick-off time: 6:30pm ET.
The San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs match will be played at the Hard Rock Stadium, in Miami, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 6:30pm ET.
