Lamar Jackson unanimously voted NFL's Most Valuable Player at NFL Honours ceremony

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has become just the second unanimous Most Valuable Player in NFL history after a record-breaking season.

The All-Pro quarterback was selected by all 50 voters, a panel of media personnel from across the USA, and is the second player to ever achieve the feat after Tom Brady.

Jackson broke Michael Vick’s record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single season with 1,206 yards on the ground and the Ravens were one of the most prolific rushing teams in the 2019 season.

Jackson named MVP after record-breaking season with Ravens

After his debut season in the NFL, Jackson had many doubters, some even saying that he should change position. However, after starting 2-2, the Ravens won their final 12 games of the regular season to finish 14-2.

Jackson starred for Baltimore throughout, despite the team falling short in the Playoffs. He is the first ever Raven to be named MVP and becomes the 12th quarterback in the last 13 years to win the award. Jackson also became the first player in NFL history to throw over 3,000 passing yards and also have over 1,000 rushing yards.

Baltimore’s quarterback was also named the FedEx Air Player of the Year, while Tennessee Titans running-back Derrick Henry was named Ground Player of the Year.

Ravens’ Harbaugh wins Coach of the Year award

The Ravens had two more honours at the ceremony as John Harbaugh was named AP Coach of the Year and Greg Roman won the AP Assistant Coach of the Year award.

Stephon Gilmore become the first cornerback in a decade to win Defensive Player of the Year, while New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas won Offensive Player of the Year.

Nick Bosa, who will be featuring for the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, was named AP Defensive Rookie of the Year. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who was the No 1 pick in the 2019 Draft, was named Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Campbell named Walter Payton Man of the Year

After leading the Titans to the AFC Championship game, beating the Patriots and the Ravens in the Playoffs, quarterback Ryan Tannehill was named AP Comeback Player of the Year.

Steve Atwater, Isaac Bruce, Steve Hutchinson, Edgerrin James and Troy Polamalu were all named into the Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

The NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year award went to Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell.