I felt like we've been the best defense in football for the last six/seven weeks, says Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu

There were a number of reasons behind the Kansas City Chiefs sparking a comeback in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIV.

Patrick Mahomes led the offense on three touchdown drives, but Tyrann Mathieu and the Chiefs defense were also influential after forcing three stops and one interception.

Kansas City scored 21 points in the fourth quarter and managed to shut out Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers to clinch a 31-20 victory in Miami.

Mathieu wins Super Bowl in first season with Chiefs

Mathieu, who signed a three-year deal in March 2019, is a leader on defense for Kansas City. The safety played a key role as the Chiefs shut out the 49ers in the fourth quarter.

The Chiefs secondary ranked 31st in the league in 2018 and have majorly improved. Mathieu reacted on the sideline to the team being behind, but said that he “had to let my guys know”.

Mathieu told reporters: “I feel like we’ve been the best defense in football for the last six/seven weeks and we weren’t playing like that. It was really easy mistakes like missed tackles.

“I feel like they do a lot of creative stuff on offense, but once you peel it back it’s very simple. I felt like we were getting out of character and I had to let my guys know.

“This is our moment, this is our opportunity. This is why they got this defense together and I was so glad that we were able to finish the game defensively.”

Everybody in the organisation believes in my ability, says Mathieu

The Chiefs come from behind in all three of their Playoff games, as Andy Reid clinched his first Super Bowl as coach.

Mathieu has played at the top of his game all season long, a big reason why the Chiefs had the No 8 ranked defense in the NFL. The safety said he has “confidence” because he knows that everyone in the organisation believes in him.

“I’m so happy that god chose me to inspire the next person,” he added. “I don’t think life will ever be fair. It’ll always be full of challenges. I’m so grateful for god and the people that god has put in my life.

“They spark my mind, they gave me a vision, they gave me a little bit of hope. Then on top of all that, I came to Kansas City and I truly believe that everybody in that building believes in my ability.

“They think I’m that guy. It gives me some confidence, especially on game day.”