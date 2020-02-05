Jacksonville Jaguars will play two home games in London in 2020

The Jacksonville Jaguars will become the first NFL team to host two regular season home games outside of the United States, the team announced.

Jacksonville have played a home game every year in the UK since 2013 and their commitment to growing the game on the other side of the pond has strengthened.

Last season, the Jaguars faced the Houston Texans in front of over 84,000 fans at Wembley Stadium. The move, to play back-to-back home games outside of the US, is another major step forward to a potential franchise in the UK.

Embed from Getty Images

Jaguars to host back-to-back home games in London

The Jaguars will become the first team to play two homes games outside of the USA, with the matches being played on consecutive Sunday’s at Wembley.

During their time in London, the Jaguars have also played the Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers in London.

Franchise owner Shahid Khan, on the team’s website, said: “The ability to play two home games, back to back, at Wembley Stadium over this season will further entrench the Jaguars’ popularity in London and throughout the UK during a time when the popularity of the NFL continues to grow rapidly in Europe and elsewhere beyond the United States.

“We’re privileged to be the first team in NFL history to play two home games in London during a single season and plan to make the most of it on game days and every day of the year.”

"We're really looking forward to deepening our relationship with London and the UK as a whole, and would also like to thank our fans in the UK who have been phenomenal ever since our first visit, seven years ago."

The news comes after Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank, speaking at the NFL Honours event, confirmed the team would be coming to London in 2020.

Blank believes the Falcons will play the Denver Broncos, who last played an International Series game in London back in 2010, when they lost 24-16 to the 49ers.