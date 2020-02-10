Philip Rivers and the Los Angeles Chargers agree to part ways

The Los Angeles Chargers have announced that the team and QB Philip Rivers have "mutually agreed" to part ways.

GM Tom Telesco said in a statement that: "After stepping back a bit from last season, we reconnected with Philip and his representatives to look at how 2019 played out, assess our future goals, evaluate the current state of the roster and see if there was a path forward that made sense for both parties,"

memory #ThankYouPhilip pic.twitter.com/4z2yUiuqrA — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) February 10, 2020

Rivers' entire 16-year career had been spent with Los Angeles, amassing a 123-101 record over his time as the starter. Rivers holds every major statistical quarterback record for the franchise, including 59,271 yards 397 touchdowns over his tenure with the team.

Rivers' 2019 campaign did not inspire confidence in the Charger front office, nearly pitching as many interceptions (20) on the year as he did touchdowns (23). The Chargers had been non-committal to the quarterback all season.

“We had a lot of great moments, beginning in San Diego and then finishing in LA. I wish my teammates and coaches nothing but the best moving forward. I’m not sure what the future holds, but my family and I look forward to seeing what God has planned for us next.” Rivers said.

Revered for his intensity and passion he showed during every game, Rivers ultimately was never able to lead the Chargers to the Super Bowl, missing out on statistically great season in 2010 and LaDanian Tomlinson's masterpiece of a 2006 season.

Rivers moved his family from California to Florida, increasing speculation that he will be joining the Miami Dolphins or Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers are also possible destinations for the veteran signal-caller. Rivers enters a historically deep QB free-agency class, including Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and Cam Newton. Rivers will test free-agency for the first time in his career.

Los Angeles enters the season with uncertainty under center, calling on either Tyrod Taylor or Easton Stick to lead the offense next season. The Chargers own the 6th overall pick in the 2020 draft.