Greg Olsen signs with Seattle

We won't see Greg Olsen in the broadcast booth just yet.

Tight End Greg Olsen signed with the Seattle Seahawks on a one-year, seven million dollar deal, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.

Olsen had visited Washington DC, Buffalo, and the broadcast booth to call some XFL action before the news broke Tuesday that Olsen would have his own football season to prepare for.

Olsen played in 14 games during the 2019 season, catching 52 balls for 597 yards, but did not inspire enough confidence for the Carolina Panthers to keep him.

Olsen had been angling for another shot at the NFL, even tweeting during NFL Honors about what he imagined his quarterbacks might be saying.

Olsen can still play 😜 https://t.co/u7YROpwq4u — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) February 2, 2020

The contract the three-time Pro Bowler signed is riddled with $5.5 million in guarantees. The two-time second-team All-Pro will have the chance to link up with one of the best quarterbacks in the game in Russell Wilson. Catching passes from Kyle Allen this past season, the tight end has not played with a player the caliber of Wilson since Cam Newton won MVP in 2015.

Olsen will need to prove that he still has it. Injuried plagued his 2017 and 2018 campaigns and were a major reason that teams passed on him. Seattle hopes to be at the top of the NFC once again in 2020.