Ravens finalizing a trade for Calais Campbell

Per ESPN Insider Adam Schefter, the Baltimore Ravens and the Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed in principle to a trade surrounding Calais Campbell.

Jaguars and Ravens have agreed to a trade in principle that would send Pro Bowl DE Calais Campbell to Baltimore for a 2020 fifth-round pick, per sources. Campbell will try to finalize an extension with Baltimore. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2020

Campbell would go to the Ravens in exchange for 2020 fifth-round pick. Upon arriving in Baltimore, Campbell will try to finalize an extension with the Ravens. The veteran defensive end is entering the final year of the four-year, $60 million deal he signed in March 2017.

Campbell, 33, concluded his third season in Jacksonville. Prior to signing with the Jaguars, Campbell spent the first nine years of his career with the Arizona Cardinals.

As for the Jaguars, they have been busy adding draft picks. The Jags recently agreed to trade cornerback A.J. Bouye to the Denver Broncos for a fourth-round pick earlier this month, and have a total of 11 picks in the upcoming draft.

Baltimore defense gets stronger

During his time in Jacksonville, Campbell accumulated 195 tackles, including 44 tackles for a loss and 31.5 sacks. He also totaled 77 QB hits and two fumble recoveries for touchdowns. Adding Campbell in the trenches with Brandon Williams and Chris Wormley makes the defensive front even stronger.

Combining his nose for the quarterback with 2019 sack leader Matthew Judon, the Ravens could put out one of the best defensive sevens in the league. Not to mention Marcus Peters and Earl Thomas III in the defensive backfield, Baltimore could have a championship defense in the making.

Over the last 5 seasons, new Ravens pass-rusher Calais Campbell ranked in the in top 10 in snaps, tackles, sacks, and defensive TDs among defensive linemen:



Snaps: 3,859 (7th in NFL)

Tackles: 309 (2nd)

Sacks: 44.5 (6th)

Defensive TDs: 3 (2nd)



Source: @ESPNStatsInfo — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) March 15, 2020

Baltimore ranked 21st in the NFL in sacks, tied for 12th for fumbles forced but finished fifth in the league in rushing yards allowed and fourth in yards per game.