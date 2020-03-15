Tennessee Titans and Ryan Tannehill agree new long-term deal

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans have agreed terms over a new long-term contract, which would see him remain with the franchise after a successful 2019 season.

The four-year extension is worth $118 million, with $62 million fully guaranteed. The deal is a significant one after rumours the franchise were interested in free agent Tom Brady.

However, the Titans have now played their hand on who they see fit to be their starting quarterback, which is significant for more than just that reason.

Embed from Getty Images

Titans and Tannehill reach agreement over long-term deal

The Tannehill news now means the Titans are free to use the franchise tag on running back Derrick Henry, if both parties are unable to come to an agreement regarding a new contract.

Tannehill turned Tennessee’s season right around when coming in to replace Marcus Mariota, who now faces an uncertain future.

The Titans struggled to start the season, but Tannehill went 7-3 as a starter during the regular season, leading the team into the Playoffs. The former Miami Dolphins QB was also named Comeback Player of the Year at the NFL Honours ceremony.

The quarterback posted the league’s best passer rating (117.5), had a career-high 70.3 completion rate and threw for 2,742 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions during the 2019 season.

Both Tannehill and Henry were key in the Titans making it all the way to the AFC Championship game, where they lost 35-24 to eventual Super Bowl winners, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Henry, in his three Playoff games, had 446 yards and two touchdowns on the ground from 83 attempts. The running-back is an unrestricted free agent and should he not reach an agreement, he could be snatched up by another team.