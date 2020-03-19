Los Angeles Rams release running-back Todd Gurley

The Los Angeles Rams have parted ways with three-time Pro Bowl running back Todd Gurley, who spent the last five years with the franchise.

Gurley was a first-round pick for the Rams back in 2015 and he went on to play 72 games, rushing for 5,404 yards and 58 touchdowns.

The news of his release comes just two years after he signed a long-term contract, but he was due to earn $10.5 million if he stayed with the team in 2020.

Before the 2018 season, Gurley was given a four-year deal with $45 million guaranteed. The running back rushed for 1,649 and 19 touchdowns in the first 12 games of the season.

Coming off the back of two 1,000-yard seasons, his workload last season decreased in 2019, due to worries about his left knee and Gurley had a career-low 223 carries in 2019.

The decision to cut Gurley comes at a price for the Rams, who lose $25.65 in dead cap space. If they’d kept him with the franchise for another year and opted to move on in 2021, that number would’ve dropped to $8.4 million.

Gurley’s total touchdown count for the Rams was 70, which ranks fourth in team history, while his total rushing yards are the fifth-most.

The former Georgia back still has a lot to offer a team in the NFL and teams will be looking at him straight away. The health of Gurley’s left knee will be a question, but he will be hoping to secure a move and reignite his career elsewhere now.