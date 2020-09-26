Highlights and Touchdowns: Texans 21-28 Steelers, 2020 NFL Season

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
Great Victory
End game
4Q 00:48
4Q 02:00
4Q 02:12
4Q 02:19
4Q 02:24
4Q 03:02
4Q 03:11
4Q 05:18
TD Steelers 28-21
Pittsburgh takes the lead on a @JamesConner_ touchdown! #HereWeGo
📺: #HOUvsPIT on CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/9RobDGGsOD pic.twitter.com/MP05pUJN9l — NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2020
4Q 06:00
4Q 06:24
4Q 06:24
Conner with the run with a good blocking curtain. 26-21
4Q 07:45
4Q 09:21
4Q 11:12
4Q 11:57
4Q 13:27
4Q 14:30
Greetings from the Watt brothers before the start
Final third quarter
3Q 02:10
3Q 03:28
3Q 05:30
3Q 08:28
3Q 10:56
From 26 yards Boswell bridges the gap
3Q 10:08
3Q 10:52
3Q 10:57
3Q 10:57
3Q 12:18
3Q 13:03
3Q 14:48
3Q 15:00
Half time
2Q 00:24
2Q 00:24
Fuller with the reception for scoring and turning over
2Q 00:28
2Q 00:35
2Q 00:47
TD Steelers 17-14
Big Ben ➡️ @TeamJuJu@steelers | #HereWeGo
📺: #HOUvsPIT on CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/9RobDGGsOD pic.twitter.com/ey69ctU4Ag — NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2020
2Q 01:14
Big Ben finds a lonely Juju Smith Schuster and the Steelers already turn it around
2Q 01:22
2Q 01:31
2Q 01:52
2Q 02:00
2Q 03:00
2Q 04:10
TD Steelers 10-14
.@Ebron85 lines up out wide. Big Ben delivers a dime 🎯@steelers | #HereWeGo
📺: #HOUvsPIT on CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/9RobDGGsOD pic.twitter.com/mU3r5S4y40 — NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2020
2Q 05:05
Ebron with corner reception to shorten the lead
2Q 06:01
2Q 07:05
2Q 07:55
2Q 08:27
2Q 10:49
2Q 11:22
TD Texans 14-3
.@DavidJohnson31 goes untouched. @HoustonTexans add to their lead! #WeAreTexans
📺: #HOUvsPIT on CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/9RobDGGsOD pic.twitter.com/9EWuJxIPZc — NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2020
2Q 11:32
Johnson by the two-yard roadway to extend the advantage
2Q 12:08
2Q 13:20
2Q 14:55
Final first quarter
1Q 00:38
1Q 00:50
1Q 01:51
1Q 04:32
TD Texans 7-3
28-yard catch-and-run for @rcobb18 to put the @HoustonTexans ahead 7-3! @deshaunwatson #WeAreTexans
📺: #HOUvsPIT on CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/9RobDGGsOD pic.twitter.com/WE3FeOmQPQ — NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2020
FG Steelers 3-0
Los @steelers ya tienen puntos en su marcador gracias a Chris Boswell 🙌🏈#WeAreTexans 0-3 #HereWeGo
📺 @ElNueveOf#NFLMX #HOUvsPIT pic.twitter.com/QlzVwufxzQ — NFL México (@nflmx) September 27, 2020
1Q 06:01
Cooks with the score before the good pass of Watson, who had been pressed
1Q 07:07
1Q 07:38
1Q 08:55
Bosweel connects the 33-yard field goal
1Q 09:03
1Q 11:45
1Q 11:47
1Q 13:12
1Q 13:43
1Q 14:18
1Q 15:00
A minutos
No. 25 RB Duke Johnson
No. 30 CB Cornell Armstrong
No. 52 OLB Jonathan Greenard
No. 58 LB Peter Kalambayi
No. 67 OT Charlie Heck
No. 90 DT Ross Blacklock
Steelers Inactive
No. 5 QB Josh Dobbs
No. 54 LB Ulysees Gilbert III
No. 73 DT Carlos Davis
No. 77 T Derwin Gray
No. 81 TE Zach Gentry
We started
Follow it here
Lastest games
How to watch Houston Texans vs Pittsburgh Steelers Live TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream it: CBS, DirecTV and NFL Game Pass.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Key player Steelers
Key player Texans