Highlights and Touchdowns: Texans 21-28 Steelers, 2020 NFL Season
Photo: VAVEL

Highlights

Great Victory

The Steelers haven't started 3-0 in 10 years and are leading their division, waiting for the Ravens

End game

Texans 21-28 Steelers

4Q 00:48

The Steelers kneel three times and will win the third game of 2020.

4Q 02:00

Two-minute break

4Q 02:12

Claypool with the fumble, but not entering the end zone and saved Pittsburgh

4Q 02:19

Snell with a short haul. Houston burns its last time out

4Q 02:24

Time out, the second for the Texans

4Q 03:02

Washington with the reception in fourth and the Steelers move the ball

4Q 03:11

Conner with the short haul and the Steelers will face a fourth and two

4Q 05:18

Long pass from Watson, but they stay 10 yards from the first and ten. Houston to clear

TD Steelers 28-21

4Q 06:00

Watt captures Watson for loss of yardage on first down

4Q 06:24

Juju with reception at the conversion and put the 28-21

4Q 06:24

TD Steelers

Conner with the run with a good blocking curtain. 26-21

4Q 07:45

Pass from Big Ben to McDonald's downtown to enter the red zone. They are close to the turnaround

4Q 09:21

Power run with Snell to move the chains. Pittsburgh is already in the field goal zone

4Q 11:12

Conner with the run from the shotgun formation to gain 11 yards and pass the midfield

4Q 11:57

Valuable receipt from Ebron to move the chains for the Steelers

4Q 13:27

Bad pass from Watson, who also gets hit, and Pittsburgh with a big play when the ovoid is intercepted

4Q 14:30

Big play from Watson to Cooks to gain more than 30 yards

Greetings from the Watt brothers before the start

Final third quarter

Texans 21-20 Steelers

3Q 02:10

Claypool couldn't make the catch and again the Steelers three and out

3Q 03:28

Tutt captures Deshaun in third down and again the Texans to clear

3Q 05:30

Long Washington reception, but they'll have to clear it up by staying half a yard short

3Q 08:28

Short shipment from Watson to Johnson. Three and out of the Texans, clear

3Q 10:56

FG Steelers

From 26 yards Boswell bridges the gap

3Q 10:08

Short pass to Conner and Pittsburgh will make only three points

3Q 10:52

Interference over Claypool and the Steelers will have the ovoid in goal zone when playing it in fourth

3Q 10:57

Pittsburgh loses the challenge and loses a time out

3Q 10:57

Big Ben runs but falls short of the first and ten, although the play will be reviewed

3Q 12:18

Conner with carriage in fourth and inches. Steelers are already beyond midfield

3Q 13:03

Pittsburgh doesn't advance in third gear and cuts across the land

3Q 14:48

McFarland with 10 yard haul for fast chain movement

3Q 15:00

The second half begins. The Steelers on the offensive at the 30 yard line

Half time

Texans 21-17 Steelers

2Q 00:24

Big Ben kneels down and loses 21-17

2Q 00:24

TD Texans

Fuller with the reception for scoring and turning over

2Q 00:28

Cobb with the reception and Houston is in the red zone, but no more time outs

2Q 00:35

Jenkins with the reception to get to the 30 yard line after Watson had to leave the protective bag

2Q 00:47

Cobb with reception near the 40 yard line.

TD Steelers 17-14

2Q 01:14

TD Steelers

Big Ben finds a lonely Juju Smith Schuster and the Steelers already turn it around

2Q 01:22

James Washington with the short reception, but enough to get the first and ten within the 30 yard

2Q 01:31

Conner with the 12-yard catch and leaves the field

2Q 01:52

Juju pass through the center to move the chains. Serial plays

2Q 02:00

Two-minute break

2Q 03:00

Short pass from Watson and the Texans three and out. To be cleared

2Q 04:10

Watson is captured and will face 3&14

TD Steelers 10-14

2Q 05:05

TD Steelers

Ebron with corner reception to shorten the lead

2Q 06:01

Now yes, first and goal for the Steelers in the yard 1

2Q 07:05

Reversible Johnson advances 10 yards and achieves the first and ten

2Q 07:55

Ebron with al caught by the center and the Steelers are already in the red zone

2Q 08:27

Snell's short haul to move the chains

2Q 10:49

Now Vance McDonald with reception to enter Texas territory

2Q 11:22

McFarland with the long haul to get the Steelers chains moving

TD Texans 14-3

2Q 11:32

TD Texans

Johnson by the two-yard roadway to extend the advantage

2Q 12:08

Muller with reception and Texans has first and goal on the 2 yard line

2Q 13:20

Stills with the reception and the Texans are already in the red zone

2Q 14:55

David Johnson with the reception to move the chains

Final first quarter

Texans 7-3 Steelers

1Q 00:38

Long pass from Big Ben that is incomplete and to be cleared of compromised area

One more record by Ben Roethlisberger

1Q 00:50

Time away from Pittsburgh

1Q 01:51

Watson's short pass that, after two negative plays, falls short of the mark and clears

1Q 04:32

Ben Roethlisberger is captured in third down and the Steelers to clear

TD Texans 7-3

FG Steelers 3-0

1Q 06:01

TD Texans

Cooks with the score before the good pass of Watson, who had been pressed

1Q 07:07

Muller with reception to advance to the 30 yard line

1Q 07:38

Cooks with the reception and Houston is already in rival territory

1Q 08:55

FG Steelers

Bosweel connects the 33-yard field goal

1Q 09:03

Samuels with the carry that falls short and will try three points

1Q 11:45

Big Ben goes with his exhaust valve and Conner gets the first and ten up to the 24-yard line

1Q 11:47

Pass interference against Houston and the Steelers get the first and ten

1Q 13:12

First haul of the day for the Steelers and it's first and ten from James Conner near midfield

1Q 13:43

Juju with the catch and the stretch to make the first first and ten of the match

1Q 14:18

Watson with the incomplete pass and Houston three and out. To be cleared

1Q 15:00

The game begins. Houston on the offensive

The Texans, who qualified for the playoffs last season, are looking for their first win of the season to not be left behind in the AFC South

The Steelers are declared ready to go for their third victory.

For his part, Deshaun has had a difficult start by being very pressured, throwing 528 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions

Juju Smith Schuster has averaged 9 yards per reception in the 13 he has had, noting that he only has two touchdowns, which were against the Giants

After scoring nine yards against the Giants, Conner had a good game against Denver by scoring 106 yards on 16 carries

Despite returning from a severe injury, Ben Roethlisberger has looked good with 540 yards, five touchdowns and only one interception

With much more style came the Texans, who are hopeful that the offense will walk away with the first victory of the season

 

Ready to watch the game from Houston. What are you preparing to watch the game?

The Steelers got off on the right foot by defeating the Giants as visitors and then suffered a little to beat the Broncos.

This is what the Heinz Field looks like from the heights. In impeccable condition, although once again without people

For their part, these Texans players will not be present; the presence of runner Johnson stands out

No. 25 RB Duke Johnson
No. 30 CB Cornell Armstrong
No. 52 OLB Jonathan Greenard
No. 58 LB Peter Kalambayi
No. 67 OT Charlie Heck
No. 90 DT Ross Blacklock

These are the Steelers players who will be inactive for the day. No one of note on this list:

Steelers Inactive
No. 5 QB Josh Dobbs
No. 54 LB Ulysees Gilbert III
No. 73 DT Carlos Davis
No. 77 T Derwin Gray
No. 81 TE Zach Gentry

For the second time in NFL history three brothers are facing each other in a game. Derek, TJ and JJ Watt

That's how the Steelers arrived. With a lot of style to the Heinz Field in search of their third victory

We started

One of the most interesting dishes for this Sunday will be here, when the Houston Texans visit the Pittsburgh Steelers. Don't miss out on the details

Key player Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger has had to take the offensive in the face of a zero ground attack. He already has 540 yards and five touchdowns in two games

Key player Texans

With his defensive and offensive line weak, Deshaun Watson will have to shoulder the burden of the Texas team's aspirations if they are to get their first win of the tournament.

Without a fans

The Steelers will not have an audience for this game for the second consecutive time, although there is a possibility that, for the following weeks, the entrance of the fans will be allowed in a reduced form.

Improving the ground attack

Although Snell ran for over 100 yards in the first week and Conner in the last game, the ground attack still doesn't work and hasn't supported "Big Ben".

Steelers: capitalizing on mistakes

The defense is one of the best to steal the ovoid, but the offense has had trouble capitalizing on the deliveries and so suffered in the past game against the Denver Broncos, which won 26-21.

Texans: for their first victory

Houston has had poor displays in the first two weeks, showing many deficiencies in defense and an offensive line unable to defend its quarterback. They are coming off a 33-16 loss to the Ravens.

Kick-off time

The Houston Texans vs Pittsburgh Steelers match will be played at the stadium Heinz Field, in Pittsburgh, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 1:00 pm ET.

