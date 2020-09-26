Highlights and Touchdowns of Raiders 20-36 Patriots on week 3 NFL 2020 
Unfortunate move for Raiders

After a series of errors at the Las Vegas start, this score was made that left them with no chance of going up the score.

 

Patriots' resounding victory

The Patriots take the unbeaten Las Vegas and extend their long run to six consecutive victories over the Raiders.

4th Quarter | 00:38

The Raiders let the clock run and the game comes to an end. 
The Patriots won it!

4th Quarter | 01:54 TOUCHDOWN RAIDERS

Carr connects with Renfrown and gets a new TD for Raiders near the end.

4th Quarter | 02:00

The Raiders go to the two-minute break near the end zone with 1st and 10th.

4th Quarter | 05:10

Nick Folk kicks and gets the extra point.

4th Quarter | 04:56 TOUCHDOWN PATRIOTS

Derek Carr is knocked down and drops the ball, Deatrich Wise Jr. intercepts, and a new DT is generated for Patriots.
Unbelievable!

4th Quarter | 05:14

Nick Folk does not specify the extra point and the Patriots are left with 29.

4th Quarter | 05:17 TOUCHDOWN PATRIOTS

Rex Burkhead gets his third touchdown of the game and the advantage seems absolute for New England.

4th Quarter | 06:34

Cam Newton makes a spectacular move to get away and get close to the 10-yard line.

3rd Quarter | 09:04

Cam Newton connects with Harry who keeps moving forward and reaches the 48-yard line.

4th Quarter | 11:22

Raiders came very near but could not make the TD, in fourth opportunity they get the field goal.

4th Quarter | 12:30

Derek Carr's carry who gets 1st and 10th near the end zone.

3rd Quarter | 00:00

Great haul by Alec Ingold who advances with a defender in front and jumps him with speed to gain some yards for Raiders.

3rd Quarter | 01:28

Cam Newton slips and gets the fourth chance for Nick Folk who kicks to add 3 more points to his account.

3rd Quarter | 02:13

Sony Michel escapes in an incredible way, with a lot of speed, and reaches the 13-yard line to leave New England near the end zone.

Patriots extend their advantage

With this score New England has the match in their favor 10-20.

 

3rd Quarter | 06:41 TOUCHDOWN PATRIOTS

Burckhead throws himself again to get his second TD over the air. His hauling has been instrumental in the Patriots' lead on the scoreboard.

3rd Quarter | 09:16

Great play by Sony Michel who carries the ball and slips it to the 25-yard line near the end zone.

3rd Quarter | 10:43

On the third opportunity the Raiders cannot advance and with a failed kick by Daniel Carlson everything remains the same.

3rd Quarter | 12:16

Edwards after the reception gets some yards for Raiders but gets injured by a pretty hard tackle.

3rd Quarter | 15:00

The third quarter starts with the Raiders on the offensive.

First TD of the game

With this touchdown the Patriots took a good lead on the scoreboard.

 

Half time

The match has found a score for each team, and several 3-point kicks that have the score 10-13 in favor of New England, however Raiders doesn't take off.

2nd Quarter | 00:09 TOUCHDOWN RAIDERS

Carr finds Foster Moreau alone in the end zone and he gets the first TD for Raiders and they approach the score.

2nd Quarter | 00:07

Carr sends a 27-yard pass for Renfrow to receive falling into the end zone, the play was marked TD from the start but Raiders will have a new play at one yard.

2nd Quarter | 00:34 TOUCHDOWN PATRIOTS

In the third opportunity Rex Burkhead gets the score when he enters the center carrying the ball and at the end he jumped to the defenders to get the TD with a spectacular somersault in the air.

2nd Quarter | 02:00

Damon Arnette leaves the field to be checked for an injury to his left hand. 

The game goes into the two-minute break. 

2nd Quarter : 05:38

Derek Carr can't find a receiver, he carries the ball a couple of yards but doesn't get 1st and 10, the ball goes back to Patriots.

2nd Quarter | 07:56

Fourth chance for New England, Nick Folk's effective kick and now the Patriots are winning it.

Tie score

With this kick New England puts things 3-3.

 

2nd Quarter | 12:02

Fumble by Derek Carr and possession will go to New England.

2nd Quarter | 12:35

In the fourth opportunity for Patriots Nick Folk kicks and gets the tie on the scoreboard.

Interception of Raiders

This is the play of Cam Newton who loses the ball, thanks to Johnathan Abram's coverage he kept the shipment and originated the first 3 points for Las Vegas Raiders.

 

1st Quarter | 00:18

In fourth time Carlson kicks to get the first three points for Las Vegas.

1st Quarter | 2:00

Abram's interception at the Patriots and Raiders field will have a chance for TD at the 14th Yard.

1st Quarter | 03:15

Raider Fumble that gives the Patriots a chance to attack.

1st Quarter | 03:50

Nelson Agholor receives a 14-yard pass to 1st and 10th Las Vegas.

1st Quarter | 05:51

Great pass from Carr to Agholor, who advances to the 35-yard line.

1st Quarter | 7:42

Maxx Crosby stops the advance of Cam Newton in third opportunity and the ball will be for Las Vegas.

1st Quarter | 12:30

Carr took an emergency pass in the third dawn before being caught and now the ball will go to New England.

1st Quarter | 15:00

The match Las Vegas vs New England starts.

Las Vegas Uniform

Jon Gruden's players will take to the field in their white uniforms, to contrast with their rivals. 

These are the words of their QB, before the start of the game:

 

Henry Ruggs will see no activity today

Las Vegas Raiders rookie receiver Henry Ruggs III, the fastest player in the 2020 draft, was ruled out for this game against the New England Patriots for knee and hamstring injuries.

Riders will seek to reaffirm its good campaign

Las Vegas Raiders have become a pleasant surprise after two weeks in the NFL regular season. 
With a record of two wins and zero losses, Jon Gruden's team is preparing to visit the New England Patriots, who have already proved that with Cam Newton they can also be contenders in the campaign.

Patriots Uniform

The locals will go to the field with their traditional uniform in blue and their gray helmet.

 

Patriots heating engines

The locals are in their pre-match warm-up against Raiders. 
Coach Bill Belichick will have to send his best strategy out onto the field in order to get back on track for victory. 

 

The Raiders are in the Gillete Stadium

Raiders have made their way to the Foxborough, Massachusetts, campus to face their commitment this afternoon in Week 3 of the NFL 2020.

 

Live broadcast starts!

In a moment we will bring you everything related to the match between Las Vegas Raiders and New England at Gillette Stadium.
Stay with us!

Background

The last match Patriots vs Raiders was on November 19, 2017 at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico. 

In this match it was an absolute exhibition of the power of New England, who with a Tom Brady in his best moment won without difficulty by a score of 8-33.

Where and how to watch Patriots vs Raiders

The match will be broadcast on TV for CBS channel.
If you want tuned it follow the live ESPN Play and NFL Game Pass streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

Key player of Raiders

Derek Carr has had great timing to find his passes to his tight ends and running backs, balanced with the talents of the explosive runner Josh Jacobs.

The quarterback has executed an almost perfect short-passing game plan that has given his team two victories in the previous weeks.

Key player of Patriots

Cam Newton has mastered the combination of ground attack and air play, so Riders' defenders will have to be very careful.  

Just look at what he did last week when he passed for 397 yards and recorded his eighth game with at least two touchdowns on the ground, the most for a quarterback in history.

Two sets of 34 points

The Raiders inaugurated their stadium in Las Vegas last Monday with an amazing 34-24 win over the Saints. 

Getting their first win in Massachusetts since 1994 would clear up any doubts about their good start to the season.

An incredible fact is that they have scored 34 points in each of their first two games.

Patriots come from being defeated

The Patriots registered their first loss so far in the NFL 2020, in a game that was evenly matched in the first two quarters; but in the third quarter Seahawks took the lead and New England tried to react but the efforts were not enough. 
The score finally ended 35-30 to position the Patriots 1-1 in the AFC East.

Kick-off time

The game will take place in the Gillete stadium on Massachusetts. 
The kick off time will be at 1:00 p.m. ET

Welcome to VAVEL USA!

My name is Salvador Espino and i'll be your host to the New England Patriots vs Las Vegas Raiders live broadcast of Week 3 of the NFL 2020. 
