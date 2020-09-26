Highlights and Touchdowns of Raiders 20-36 Patriots on week 3 NFL 2020 

ADVERTISEMENT
See you next time!
Unfortunate move for Raiders
Patriots' resounding victory
4th Quarter | 00:38
The Patriots won it!
4th Quarter | 01:54 TOUCHDOWN RAIDERS
4th Quarter | 02:00
4th Quarter | 05:10
4th Quarter | 04:56 TOUCHDOWN PATRIOTS
Unbelievable!
4th Quarter | 05:14
4th Quarter | 05:17 TOUCHDOWN PATRIOTS
4th Quarter | 06:34
3rd Quarter | 09:04
4th Quarter | 11:22
4th Quarter | 12:30
3rd Quarter | 00:00
3rd Quarter | 01:28
3rd Quarter | 02:13
Patriots extend their advantage
3rd Quarter | 06:41 TOUCHDOWN PATRIOTS
3rd Quarter | 09:16
3rd Quarter | 10:43
3rd Quarter | 12:16
3rd Quarter | 15:00
First TD of the game
Half time
2nd Quarter | 00:09 TOUCHDOWN RAIDERS
2nd Quarter | 00:07
2nd Quarter | 00:34 TOUCHDOWN PATRIOTS
2nd Quarter | 02:00
The game goes into the two-minute break.
2nd Quarter : 05:38
2nd Quarter | 07:56
Tie score
2nd Quarter | 12:02
2nd Quarter | 12:35
Interception of Raiders
1st Quarter | 00:18
1st Quarter | 2:00
1st Quarter | 03:15
1st Quarter | 03:50
1st Quarter | 05:51
1st Quarter | 7:42
1st Quarter | 12:30
1st Quarter | 15:00
Las Vegas Uniform
These are the words of their QB, before the start of the game:
Henry Ruggs will see no activity today
Riders will seek to reaffirm its good campaign
With a record of two wins and zero losses, Jon Gruden's team is preparing to visit the New England Patriots, who have already proved that with Cam Newton they can also be contenders in the campaign.
Patriots Uniform
Patriots heating engines
Coach Bill Belichick will have to send his best strategy out onto the field in order to get back on track for victory.
The Raiders are in the Gillete Stadium
Live broadcast starts!
Stay with us!
Don't move away from here!
Don't miss out on the live game of VAVEL USA online.
Background
In this match it was an absolute exhibition of the power of New England, who with a Tom Brady in his best moment won without difficulty by a score of 8-33.
Where and how to watch Patriots vs Raiders
If you want tuned it follow the live ESPN Play and NFL Game Pass streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
Key player of Raiders
The quarterback has executed an almost perfect short-passing game plan that has given his team two victories in the previous weeks.
Key player of Patriots
Just look at what he did last week when he passed for 397 yards and recorded his eighth game with at least two touchdowns on the ground, the most for a quarterback in history.
Two sets of 34 points
Getting their first win in Massachusetts since 1994 would clear up any doubts about their good start to the season.
An incredible fact is that they have scored 34 points in each of their first two games.
Patriots come from being defeated
The score finally ended 35-30 to position the Patriots 1-1 in the AFC East.
Kick-off time
The kick off time will be at 1:00 p.m. ET