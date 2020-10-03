Dallas Cowboys v Cleveland Browns Week 4 Preview

The Cleveland Browns are looking to maintain a positive record for the first time in 85 straight games, which was the stat floating around early in the Browns 34-20 victory over the Washington Football team. The Dallas Cowboys look to bounce back following a late fourth-quarter end-zone interception to lose 38-31 to the Seattle Seahawks.

Can Dallas keep up the pace?

The Cowboys are on fire coming into this matchup despite sitting at 1-2, with quarterback Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offence averaging over 380 yards in their first three games.

The Cowboys will hope for a more controlled game this week out after two weeks of shootouts. The hope must be to get pressure on former number one pick Baker Mayfield, which will force him out of the pocket and onto the run, Mayfield has thrown two interceptions this season with both coming from him having to escape from pressure and throw across his body on the run.

Aldon Smith will be the one to look out for this week following his monster week of three tackles, three sacks, and 4 QB hits.

Cleveland are not a pushover

The Browns, however, also have a pass-rushing monster in Myles Garrett. Garrett had a performance of two tackles, two sacks, and 2 QB hits. Whenever Garrett takes over the Browns, do well.

Another on form and super talented player the Browns can lean on is Nick Chubb who has proven at the start of this NFL season he is a top-five running back. Chubb has four touchdowns so far this season (ESPN) and when you have the company of Dalvin Cook and Aaron Jones (who also have four) know things are going well.

Cleveland will look to run it in the ground and maybe open it up to Mayfield to throw more, but when that happens, the Browns lose. Mayfield is 8-17 when he throws the balls more than 27 times and 7-1 when he throws 26 or less.

The recipe for a Cleveland win this week, less Baker more Chubb, this could be tricky for Head coach Kevin Stefanski to enforce this week as its Mayfield's coming home game, his friends, family and ex-teammates will be at the game. Mayfield might let the occasion get to his head. Number six has a bit of an ego.

Let Dak cook and the wins will come

Dallas, on the other hand, has three receivers on pace for 1200 yards at seasons end and will look to pepper a Brown's injury-plagued cornerback room. This Areal prowess will prove too much and ensure a victory at AT&T Stadium.

Final Score

Cleveland Browns 17

Dallas Cowboys 37