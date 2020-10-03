Cleveland Browns vs Dallas Cowboys LIVE Stream Score Updates (31-14)

ADVERTISEMENT
Half time
2Q 00:00
37-yard parkey to extend the lead
2Q 00:18
2Q 00:51
2Q 01:04
2Q 02:00
2Q 02:28
2Q 04:01
2Q 05:26
2Q 05:58
TD Browns 28-14
Touchdown, @Browns! @Kareemhunt7
📺: #CLEvsDAL on FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/wvEEn0SFTV pic.twitter.com/jCM28ESkh7 — NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2020
2Q 07:20
Hunt with land-based annotation and expand the advantage
2Q 08:10
2Q 08:59
2Q 09:11
TD Browns 21-14
The @Browns take the lead on a @bakermayfield to @AustinHooper18 touchdown! #Browns
📺: #CLEvsDAL on FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/wvEEn0SFTV pic.twitter.com/8KZpfPENzo — NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2020
2Q 09:22
Hooper with the short reception 21-14
2Q 10:30
2Q 11:08
2Q 11:15
2Q 11:50
TD Browns 14-14
Two @obj touchdowns in the first half!
We’ve got a 14-14 game in Dallas. #Browns
📺: #CLEvsDAL on FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/wvEEn0SFTV pic.twitter.com/60a2ZKzBXM — NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2020
2Q 13:07
Beckham with his second entry of the day to match the slate
2Q 13:33
2Q 14:08
Final first quarter
1Q 00:51
1Q 01_55
TD Cowboys 14-7
Threading the needle for a #DallasCowboys touchdown.@dak throws a strike to @AmariCooper9! 🎯
📺: #CLEvsDAL on FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/wvEEn0SFTV pic.twitter.com/HzryDd7grT — NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2020
1Q 02:08
Cooper between two defenders keeps the ball to turn it around
1Q 02:14
1Q 02:51
1Q 04:00
1Q 05:01
1Q 05:55
1Q 06:20
1Q 07:56
1Q 08:56
TD Cowboys 7-7
.@_CeeDeeThree catches his first career touchdown! 🙌 #DallasCowboys
📺: #CLEvsDAL on FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/wvEEn0SFTV pic.twitter.com/IYaTFoNK6u — NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2020
1Q 09:53
Lamb all alone after a long delivery from Prescott and they already tied the game
1Q 10:57
1Q 11:40
TD Browns 7-0
JARVIS LANDRY THROWS A TOUCHDOWN TO OBJ! #Browns
📺: #CLEvsDAL on FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/wvEEn0SFTV pic.twitter.com/InkYL6GjVP — NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2020
1Q 12:13
From Landry to Odell Beckham to get the first points
1Q 12:28
1Q 13:14
1Q 13:37
1Q 14:40
1Q 15:00
That's how the Browns arrived at AT&T for their first win as visitors
CB Greedy Williams
LB Tae Davis
G Evan Brown
WR Rashard Higgins
BY Adrian Clayborn
Watch what Baker Mayfield can do
Watch out for Zeke Eliiot's runner, who hasn't shone yet, but his explosiveness can be felt at any moment
We start with the coverage
Follow it here
Lastest games
How to watch Cleveland Browns vs Dallas Cowboys Live TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream it: CBS, DirecTV and NFL Game Pass.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Key player Cowboys
Key player Browns