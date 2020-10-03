Cleveland Browns vs Dallas Cowboys LIVE Stream Score Updates (31-14)
Image: VAVEL

Half time

Browns 31-14 Cowboys

2Q 00:00

FG Browns

37-yard parkey to extend the lead

2Q 00:18

Time out of the Browns

2Q 00:51

Beckham with the reception and the Browns are approaching the field goal zone

2Q 01:04

Mayfield to Landry to move the chains. Time out of the Browns

2Q 02:00

Two-minute break

2Q 02:28

Hunt with the carry to win another first and ten

2Q 04:01

Very long pass from Prescott which is incomplete and midfield will have to be cleared

2Q 05:26

Gallaup with the long reception and the Cowboys are already in rival territory

2Q 05:58

Wilson with the catch in third down to continue the offense in his own field

TD Browns 28-14

2Q 07:20

TD Browns

Hunt with land-based annotation and expand the advantage

2Q 08:10

Complicated reception of Landry but perform the first and ten

2Q 08:59

Now Johnson runs with the ball to put it inside the 30-yard line. The Browns want more points

2Q 09:11

Elliott's Fumble and the Browns recover the ovoid in midfield

TD Browns 21-14

2Q 09:22

TD Browns

Hooper with the short reception 21-14

2Q 10:30

Hunt holds and then waits for the locks to move the chains to the 13th yard

2Q 11:08

Beckham's reception and they are already in the red zone

2Q 11:15

Garrett's hand to Prescott and loose ball retrieved by the Browns

2Q 11:50

Elliott runs in third down to continue the offensive in short carry

TD Browns 14-14

2Q 13:07

TD Browns

Beckham with his second entry of the day to match the slate

2Q 13:33

Landry with the reception and are already within the five in goal zone

2Q 14:08

Nick Chubb's return is marked as questionable

Final first quarter

Browns 7-14 Cowboys

1Q 00:51

Dallas personal foul for attaching to the mask and give away the first and ten

1Q 01_55

Reversible with Beckham and takes advantage of the gap to gain more than 25 yards

TD Cowboys 14-7

1Q 02:08

TD Dallas

Cooper between two defenders keeps the ball to turn it around

1Q 02:14

Time out of Dallas. They are planning to play it in fourth gear

1Q 02:51

Short pass from Prescott and there will be fourth down

1Q 04:00

Lamb appears to make the reception, within the 30 yard

1Q 05:01

Again Cooper appears in the center to move the chains, near the midfield

1Q 05:55

Cooper with reception for 11 yards and first and ten

1Q 06:20

Mayfield is pressed and throws out on third down. To clear

1Q 07:56

Power play with Chubb and win enough to move the chains

1Q 08:56

Bryant with reception to move the Browns chains

TD Cowboys 7-7

1Q 09:53

TD Dallas

Lamb all alone after a long delivery from Prescott and they already tied the game

1Q 10:57

Screen Elliott who has a blockade and already enters rival territory

1Q 11:40

Shultz with the 15-yard reception for the first and ten of the game

TD Browns 7-0

1Q 12:13

TD Browns

From Landry to Odell Beckham to get the first points

1Q 12:28

Play action and Mayfield finds his Hooper receiver and moves the chains

1Q 13:14

Nick Chubb takes advantage of the hole in his first haul to move the ovoid

1Q 13:37

Three and out for Dallas after Elliott's reception that falls short

1Q 14:40

Looney is injured and the game stops on Dallas' first offensive play

1Q 15:00

Start the game

We are minutes away from starting the Browns vs Cowboys. Don't miss out on all the details of this game

The land machine of the Browns is the main point to follow in this journey. Nick Chubb accumulates two games in a row totaling more than 100 yards

The historic series favors the Cleveland Browns 15-13, although Dallas has won the last four in a row

The only game Cleveland has played as an away game was when they were beaten 38-6 by the Baltimore Ravens

Dallas is the best offense in yards in the league, however, the defense will have to appear to stop the ground attack and not allow so many points that, in three weeks, already accumulates 97

That's how the Browns arrived at AT&T for their first win as visitors

Dak Prescott has been the best QB in yards with 1,188, for five touchdowns and two interceptions, completing 67.1 of his shipments

These are the Cleveland Browns players who will be out of action today:

CB Greedy Williams

LB Tae Davis

G Evan Brown

WR Rashard Higgins

BY Adrian Clayborn

Only one interception in the last two games and with a rating over 100.
Watch what Baker Mayfield can do

The Browns are already on the field warming up, aiming for their third win in a row

In terms of other games, the NFL just announced that the game between the Patriots and the Chiefs will be played tomorrow at 6:05pm Mexico time and 7:05pm U.S. time

One of the bad news for fans is that because of the pandemic, cheerleaders are not allowed in stadiums. We are looking forward to seeing the "Vaqueritas"

Dallas' hobby is one of the most numerous in both the United States and Mexico. If they win today they will take the divisional lead

That's how the Dallas Cowboys got to the stadium.

Watch out for Zeke Eliiot's runner, who hasn't shone yet, but his explosiveness can be felt at any moment

AT&T Stadium in pristine condition for week four NFL game

Dak has thrown for more than 450 yards the last two games. Watch what you do this afternoon

We start with the coverage

The so-called "Team of America" seeks to return to victory against the Cleveland Browns. We start with the coverage of the game

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and rosters for this Cleveland Browns vs Dallas Cowboys game.

Lastest games

Only four times have they faced each other in this millennium and Dallas has won all four. The last one at home was in 2012.

How to watch Cleveland Browns vs Dallas Cowboys Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your option is: CBS.

If you want to directly stream it: CBS, DirecTV and NFL Game Pass.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

Key player Cowboys

Although the defense has failed, Dak Prescott has responded with 1,188 yards (the best in the league), five touchdowns and two airborne interceptions

Key player Browns

Cleveland has one of the best duos in the NFL by land, highlighting the work of Nick Chubb who, in 51 carries, has achieved 292 yards and four touchdowns.

With a fans

The Dallas have been one of the few teams that have allowed access to their fans in a reduced form (25 percent of their capacity).

Consolidating in the AFC North

It will be a litmus test for the Browns to see what they are made of, since the victories against Washington and Cincinnati were against teams of the so-called "weak".

Cowboys: getting better at ground attack

Due to the disadvantages and the fact that the offensive line has not been up to scratch, Ezekiel Elliott has not yet become the centerpiece of the offense, where he has not been able to go beyond 100 yards in any game.

Browns: not letting Prescott have space

A constant pressure on Prescott will be one of the keys if they want to get a positive result that, in their last two visits, they have taken defeats. Last week they beat Washington Football Team 34-20.

Much to be improved

The Cowboys defense has allowed many yards and many points, which has been the main factor in starting with a 1-2 record. They lost 38-31 to the Seattle Seahawks last week.

Kick-off time

The Cleveland Browns vs Dallas Cowboys match will be played at the stadium AT&T, in Dallas, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 1:00 pm ET.

Welcome to VAVEL.com LIVE coverage of the 2020 NFL season game: ClevelandBrowns vs Dallas Cowboys!

My name is Adrián Hernández and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
