Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Week 4 NFL 2020 (0-0)

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Eagles vs 49ers matchup. Stay with us!
Last game Eagles vs 49ers
The last time they faced Philadelphia vs. San Francisco was on October 29, 2017, when the Eagles overwhelmingly defeated the 49ers by a score of 33-10 at Lincoln Financial Field.
In this game, the performance of QB Carson Wentz, who had 212 yards and two touchdowns, stood out.
How and where to watch Philadelphia vs San Francisco NFL LIVE
If you want to see it live on TV, the broadcast will be through NBC.
If you prefer to follow it online, remember that VAVEL USA is your best option.
49ers key player
Brandon Aiyuk made a TD for carrying in the last game against Giants.
He was also the best receiver with 5 and a total of 70 yards won by this half, so Eagles' defenders should cover him by all possible means.
Eagles key player
Carson Wentz has not been able to display the level of play that he has been doing in past seasons.
His 59.8 percent complete pass rate may have been good in previous years, but he ranks 28th among qualified starters.
However, the Philadelphia QB must always be cautious.
San Francisco is on the right track
For their part, the 49ers will be looking to win their third match in a row after defeating the New York Giants 36-9 in week 3.
They currently serve as the last place in the NFC West statistic, however, a win could lead them up the rankings.
Eagles looking for victory
The Eagles who have just drawn with the Cincinnati Bengals by a score of 23-23 will be looking for their first win of the season.
And in the statistics they have two lost games and a draw, which is why they will have to make an extraordinary effort to win the game.
Kick-off time
The Eagles vs 49ers match will be played at the Levi's stadium, in Santa Clara, California.
The kick-off is scheduled at 8:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the week 4 on NFL 2020: Eagles vs 49ers.
My name is Salvador Espino and I’ll be your host for this game.
We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
