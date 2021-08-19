Touchdowns and Highlights: Kansas City Chiefs 17-10 Arizona Cardinals in NFL Preseason
Image: VAVEL

Highlights

Thanks!

Thank you for following the broadcast of the Kansas City Chiefs-Arizona Cardinals game for Week 2 of the NFL preseason.
Senior management

Kansas City was superior with starters and substitutes, although the score could have been higher had they not had two interceptions in the goal zone.
End game

Kansas City 17-10 Arizona.
4Q 01:42

Gore gets the first and goal, although it goes out of bounds.
4Q 01:56

Time away from Arizona.
4Q 02:00

Two-minute break. Kansas City in the red zone and close to securing the victory.
4Q 04:27

Based on not letting his legs stop moving, Gore gets first and ten.
4Q 05:34

French reception and Kansas moves the chains again despite the penalty.
10:40 PM4 days ago

TD ARIZONA 10-17

4Q 07:53

Gore with the center haul to move the chains and continue consuming time.
4q 09:03

TD ARIZONA

Streveler with the pass pumped to Travis and Arizona is just one touchdown away from tying the game.

4Q 13:20

Ward again with the reception up the middle to move the chains.
4Q 14:19

Washington intercepts the ball and for the second time in the game Arizona steals the ball in its red zone.
4Q 14:48

Dieter with the sideline pass and manages to move the chains.
End of third quarter

Chiefs 17-3 Cardinals.
3Q 02:00

FG CARDINALS

Matt Pratter 22-yard touchdown run for Arizona.

3Q 05:26

McCoy finds Dortch to move the chains to the opponent's 30-yard line.
3Q 08:23

TD KANSAS

Buechele connects with McKinnon on trick play to extend Arizona's lead.

3Q 08:58

Buechele with the personal carry and gets the first and goal.
3Q 10:10

Long pass from Buechele to Thompson to move the chains.
3Q 13:24

Thompson over the middle with the 11-yard carry up the middle to move the chains.
3Q 14:22

Buechele with the short pass to move the chains.
3Q 15:00

The second half begins. Kansas on the offensive.
Half time

Chiefs 10-0 Cardinals.
2Q 00:23

McCoy makes a mistake and is intercepted by Thornhill.
2Q 00:30

Ward with the screen pass reception and they are already at the 21-yard line.
2Q 01:01

Johnson finds the hole down the middle and gets almost to midfield. Time out for Arizona.
9:32 PM4 days ago

TD KANSAS 10-0

2Q 01:19

TD KANSAS

Henne finds Hardman in the promise zone for the first touchdown of the game.

2Q 01:25

Henne with the long pass to Pringle and Kansas is already in the red zone.
2Q 01:33

Henne finds Hardman with the short pass to move the chains.
2Q 02:00

Two-minute pause.
2Q 03:36

McCoy with the pass to Benjamin who falls short of the mark and Arizona to clear.
2Q 04:44

McCoy finds Harris and Arizona finally moves the chains.
2Q 05:57

Henne with the incomplete pass and now Kansas is the forced to kick.
2Q 06:53

McCoy with the short pass and Arizona once again three and out. To clear.
2Q 07:58

Mahomes fumbles and Murphy gets the interception in the end zone.
2Q 09:27

Thompson is in to find the path, but exploits the gap for Kansas' first and goal.
2Q 10:45

Thompson with the pull play and exploits the hole up the middle for a 10-yard gain.
2Q 12:10

Somewhat apprehensive, but Mahomes runs four yards and overshoots the first-chance mark.
2Q 13:58

Mahomes finds Kelce and moves the chains at his 48-yard line.
End of first quarter

Chiefs 3-0 Cardinals.
1Q 00:56

Bad pass by Murray that came close to being intercepted. Arizona for the third time three and out. To clear.
1Q 02:27

Mahomes doesn't find Robinson and Kansas after three plays will turn the ball over.
1Q 03:53

Murray was looking for Kirk, but the pass is incomplete and again Arizona clears.
1Q 05:11

FG Chiefs

Harrison Butker 24-yard touchdown run opens the scoring for Arizona.

1Q 05:15

Mahomes flies out to Hardman and they'll look for just a field goal.
1Q 06:45

Mahomes with the cutback and he dives for the first and goal for Kansas.
1Q 07:29

Screen pass to Williams who comes within two yards of moving the chains.
1Q 08:58

Kansas punts on fourth down and on a crossing route Mahomes finds Robinson. First and ten.
1Q 09:03

Time away from Kansas City to analyze the play.
1Q 09:47

Hardman with the reception, but on third down he falls three yards short of first and ten.
1Q 12:09

Screen pass that takes advantage of Edwards-Helaire blocking to move the chains.
1Q 12:48

Mahomes finds Hardman and Kansas moves the chains into the enemy backfield.
1Q 13:44

Kyler Murray doesn't sharpen his aim and quickly Arizona three and out from deep in the zone. To clear.
1Q 15:00

The game begins. Arizona on the offensive
All set

The teams are already on the field and everything is ready for the start of the game.
We are minutes away

We are minutes away from the start of the second NFL preseason game between the Chiefs and Cardinals.
Who do the Cardinals debut against?

Arizona will not have an easy debut as they will visit the Titans, a contending team to win the AFC South division.
Who do the Chiefs debut against?

The Kansas City Chiefs will make their regular season debut on Sunday, September 9 when they host the Cleveland Browns.
Finished

The Chiefs concluded their training camp and return to the locker room to prepare for the second NFL preseason game.
The embrace

Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury and Kansas quarterback Patrick Mahomres greet each other with a warm greeting after several years of working together.
They see each other again

After several years together at the University of Texas Tecn, Patrick Mahomes and Kliff Kingsbury face each other for the first time in the NFL.
One-handed

Arizona is also already on the field and Moore is practicing one-handed catches.
The players

These are the players who will be active this Friday in the clash between Chiefs and Cardinals.

Ya llegaron

Tommy Townsend, his hair and the entire Chiefs team are already on the field for their second away game of the preseason, remembering that the AFC teams will have two away games.
Mahomes Shoes

During the course of this week, the already Super Bowl winner, Patrick Mahomes, announced that on August 23rd he will launch his own brand of sports shoes online, which is expected to have many sales in the first few days.
Start

Week 2 of the NFL preseason is still underway and we will bring you all the details of the game between Kansas City Chiefs vs the Arizona Cardinals. We begin.
Last games

Because these teams are in different conferences, they meet every four years, but it is common for them to meet regularly in preseason games, as will be the case this time. The balance of the last five games favors the Chiefs with four wins and one loss; the most recent time they met was in 2018 in regular season with a win for the Chiefs by a score of 26-14.
Key player Arizona Cardinals

Although they are preseason games, but what experienced kicker Matt Prater did last game was worthy of admiration by kicking four field goals; remembering that he has played for the Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions.

6:41 PM4 days ago

Key player Kansas City Chiefs

He already played an offensive series in this preseason and it is expected that for this game he will have more activity, but the eyes are on what quarterback Patrick Mahomes does both on and off the field, who is already one of the favorites to win the MVP of the next NFL season.

Chiefs: fine-tuning details

These preparation games are used for the teams to fine-tune both sides of the field, although it is expected that Andy Reid will decide to give a greater participation little by little to the starting players and that includes quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Last week they defeated the San Francisco 49ers 19-16 in what was the first time they met for the first time after that Super Bowl.
Cardinals: to keep up the good work

The Arizona Cardinals suffered in the first game, which was quite even against the Dallas Cowboys, where the last play was the decisive one with a long field goal to obtain the victory by a score of 19-16.
With high expectations

Both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Arizona Cardinals are looking for great things this season and are favorites to win their respective divisions. The former because of their offensive arsenal and the latter because of their defensive strength.
Kick-off time

The Kansas City Chiefs vs Arizona Cardinals match will be played at the University of Phoenix Stadium, in Phoenix, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 8 pm ET.
