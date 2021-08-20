Touchdowns and Highlights: Lions 20-26 Steelers in NFL Preseason

ADVERTISEMENT
They remain undefeated
End game
Reynolds with the carry up the middle and the Lions are now only six points behind.
Blough finds McKinley for Detroit's second touchdown of the game.
Boswell 42-yarder extends the game lead.
Igwebuike scampers six yards and takes away the shutout at Heinz Field, though they miss the conversion.
End of third quarter
Boswell 24-yard field goal.
Half time
From 23 yards Boswell extends the lead in the game.
Chris Boswell connects on the 35-yard kickoff to extend the lead.
End of first quarter
TD Steelers 14-0
Make that TWO for Freiermuth! @pat_fry5
A repeat of the Roethlisberger and Freiermuth eight-yard connection to extend the lead at Heinz Field.
TD Steelers 7-0
Big Ben's pump fake got the camera. 🎥
Big Ben's throw got the @Steelers six! @pat_fry5
Roethlisberger with several feints until he finds Freiermuth in the promise zone.
First game at @heinzfield for @ohthatsNajee22 💪
Coach Tomlin talks about who will play tonight, what he wants to see from @_BigBen7, the QB rotation, @TheSchoGoesOn53 and more.
Tune in here Detroit Lions vs Pittsburgh Steelers Live Score
What time is Detroit Lions vs Pittsburgh Steelers match for NFL Preseason?
Argentina: 8:30 PM
Bolivia: 7:30 PM
Brazil: 8:30 PM
Chile: 7:30 PM
Colombia: 6:30 PM
Ecuador: 6:30 horas
USA (ET): 7:30 PM in NFL Network
Spain: 1:30 AM
Mexico: 6:30 PM in NFL Network
Paraguay: 8:30 PM
Peru: 6:30 PM
Uruguay: 8:30 PM
