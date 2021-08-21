Touchdowns and Highlights: Cleveland Browns 17-13 New York Giants in NFL Preseason
4:26 PM2 days ago

4:23 PM2 days ago

Summary

The Cleveland Browns pick up their second win of the preseason while New York finishes the preseason winless;
4:22 PM2 days ago

End of the match

 

3:56 PM3 days ago

Clevelend Browns play

 

3:53 PM3 days ago

4Q 3:00

McLaughin scored three points to bring his team closer to victory;
3:42 PM3 days ago

Touchdown by Sills

 

3:40 PM3 days ago

4Q 4:00

Touchdawn by Sills for the New Yorks Giants;
 
3:18 PM3 days ago

4Q 15:00

The last quarter of the game started with a small lead for the Cleveland Browns;
2:56 PM3 days ago

Kelly's Career

 

2:55 PM3 days ago

3Q 10:00

McLaughin doesn't miss and makes the extra point for the Cleveland Browns;
2:54 PM3 days ago

3Q 10:05

Kelly scores his team's second touchdown after a magnificent run;
2:49 PM3 days ago

Images of the match

 

2:47 PM3 days ago

3Q 15:00

The third quarter kicked off in Cleveland after halftime;
2:23 PM3 days ago

7-7

 

2:21 PM3 days ago

Rest

End of the second quarter with a tie at seven between the two teams 
1:51 PM3 days ago

2Q 8:00

Good save by the Giants defenders when the opponent was already in the red zone;
 
1:36 PM3 days ago

Booker touchdown moment

 

1:35 PM3 days ago

End of first quarter

 

1:33 PM3 days ago

1Q 15:00

Gano does not miss the kick and they manage to score the equalizer;
1:32 PM3 days ago

1Q 14:00

Before reaching the end of the half with a good individual play and a good jump by Booker, the New York Giants managed to score the first touchdown of the game nbsp;
1:29 PM3 days ago

1Q 13:10

Good progress of John by the New York Giants. 
1:24 PM3 days ago

1Q 7:00

Parkey does not miss and manages to score the extra point to give the home team a 7-0 lead;
1:23 PM3 days ago

Hodge Touchdown Moment

 

1:20 PM3 days ago

1Q 7:30

The Clevelend Brwons take the lead on the scoreboard.
1:18 PM3 days ago

1Q 8:09

Good progress by Higgins 
1:10 PM3 days ago

1Q 12:55

The Cleveland Browns regain possession for the home team.
1:07 PM3 days ago

The game kicks off

The game begins in Cleveland 
1:02 PM3 days ago

New York Giants are ready for the game

 

12:20 PM3 days ago

The players are already on stage

Around 20 minutes ago, the two teams arrived at the match venue, already preparing for the match;
12:18 PM3 days ago

Cleveland Browns to miss 11 players

These are the players who will not be in the game and their reasons: 

WR Anthony Schwartz (hamstring)
S Grant Delpit (hamstring)
S Sheldrick Redwine (ankle)
CB M.J. Stewart Jr. (hamstring)
LB Tony Fields II (foot)
LB Sione Takitaki (hamstring)
LB Jacob Phillips (biceps)
C Nick Harris (knee)
G Michael Dunn (back)
WR Alexander Hollins (hamstring)
WR Ja'Marcus Bradley (neck)

12:16 PM3 days ago

45 minutes to kick-off

All set in Cleveland for the game between the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants;
 
10:46 PM3 days ago

NFL debut

The Cleveland Browns will make their debut on September 12 visiting the Kansas City Chiefs. The New York Giants will make their home opener on the same day against the Denver Broncos;
10:41 PM3 days ago

10:31 PM3 days ago

New York Giants last season

The New York Giants finished eleventh in the national conference and did not qualify for the Play-Offs;
10:26 PM3 days ago

Past Cleveland Browns season

The Cleveland Browns finished sixth in the regular season and were eliminated in the quarterfinals by the Kansas City Chiefs;
10:21 PM3 days ago

New York Giants' first preseason game recap

10:16 PM3 days ago

Clevelend Browns' first preseason game recap

10:11 PM3 days ago

Background

The last time they met was in 2020 and the result was in favor of the Cleveland Browns by a score of 6-20;
10:06 PM3 days ago

Headquarters

The match will be played at First Energy Stadium in the city of Cleveland;
10:01 PM3 days ago

Preview of the game

Cleveland Browns and New York Giants will face each other in the second friendly game of the NFL preseason;
 
9:56 PM3 days ago

VAVEL Logo