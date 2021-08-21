Touchdowns and Highlights: Cleveland Browns 17-13 New York Giants in NFL Preseason

ADVERTISEMENT
Thank you all!
Thank you all for joining us in this intense duel, it has been a pleasure to be with all of you. ¡WE'LL SEE YOU!
Summary
The Cleveland Browns pick up their second win of the preseason while New York finishes the preseason winless;
End of the match
Clevelend Browns play
4Q 3:00
McLaughin scored three points to bring his team closer to victory;
Touchdown by Sills
4Q 4:00
Touchdawn by Sills for the New Yorks Giants;
4Q 15:00
The last quarter of the game started with a small lead for the Cleveland Browns;
Kelly's Career
3Q 10:00
McLaughin doesn't miss and makes the extra point for the Cleveland Browns;
3Q 10:05
Kelly scores his team's second touchdown after a magnificent run;
Images of the match
3Q 15:00
The third quarter kicked off in Cleveland after halftime;
7-7
Rest
End of the second quarter with a tie at seven between the two teams
2Q 8:00
Good save by the Giants defenders when the opponent was already in the red zone;
Booker touchdown moment
End of first quarter
1Q 15:00
Gano does not miss the kick and they manage to score the equalizer;
1Q 14:00
Before reaching the end of the half with a good individual play and a good jump by Booker, the New York Giants managed to score the first touchdown of the game nbsp;
1Q 13:10
Good progress of John by the New York Giants.
1Q 7:00
Parkey does not miss and manages to score the extra point to give the home team a 7-0 lead;
Hodge Touchdown Moment
1Q 7:30
The Clevelend Brwons take the lead on the scoreboard.
1Q 8:09
Good progress by Higgins
1Q 12:55
The Cleveland Browns regain possession for the home team.
The game kicks off
The game begins in Cleveland
New York Giants are ready for the game
The players are already on stage
Around 20 minutes ago, the two teams arrived at the match venue, already preparing for the match;
Cleveland Browns to miss 11 players
These are the players who will not be in the game and their reasons:
WR Anthony Schwartz (hamstring)
WR Anthony Schwartz (hamstring)
S Grant Delpit (hamstring)
S Sheldrick Redwine (ankle)
CB M.J. Stewart Jr. (hamstring)
LB Tony Fields II (foot)
LB Sione Takitaki (hamstring)
LB Jacob Phillips (biceps)
C Nick Harris (knee)
G Michael Dunn (back)
WR Alexander Hollins (hamstring)
WR Ja'Marcus Bradley (neck)
45 minutes to kick-off
All set in Cleveland for the game between the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants;
NFL debut
The Cleveland Browns will make their debut on September 12 visiting the Kansas City Chiefs. The New York Giants will make their home opener on the same day against the Denver Broncos;
Where and how to watch Cleveland Browns vs New York Giants?
The game will be played at 13:00 ET. time and can be seen on NFL Network;
Therefore, the best option is to follow it through VAVEL.com.
Therefore, the best option is to follow it through VAVEL.com.
What time is the Cleveland Browns vs New York Giants?
This is the kick-off time for the Cleveland Browns vs News York Giants match on August 22 in several countries:
Argentina: 14:00 AM
Argentina: 14:00 AM
Bolivia: 13:00 AM
Brazil: 14:00 AM
Chile: 13:00 AM
Colombia: 12:00 AM
Ecuador: 12:00 AM
USA (ET): 13:00 AM
Spain: 19:00 PM
Mexico: 12:00 AM
Paraguay: 13:00 AM
Peru: 13:00 AM
Uruguay: 14:00 AM
Venezuela: 13:00 AM
England: 18.00 AM
Australia : 03:00 AM
India : 22:30 AM
New York Giants last season
The New York Giants finished eleventh in the national conference and did not qualify for the Play-Offs;
Past Cleveland Browns season
The Cleveland Browns finished sixth in the regular season and were eliminated in the quarterfinals by the Kansas City Chiefs;
New York Giants' first preseason game recap
Clevelend Browns' first preseason game recap
Background
The last time they met was in 2020 and the result was in favor of the Cleveland Browns by a score of 6-20;
Headquarters
The match will be played at First Energy Stadium in the city of Cleveland;
Preview of the game
Cleveland Browns and New York Giants will face each other in the second friendly game of the NFL preseason;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the Cleveland Browns vs New York Giants NFL Preseason game.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news hereí live from VAVEL.