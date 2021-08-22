Touchdowns and Highlights Jaguars 21-23 Saints in NFL Preseason

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
Thanks
Great victory
End game
4Q 01:12
TD Jaguars 21-23
How about two TD passes from CJ Beathard? He finds @Call_In_Johnson and then the @Jaguars convert the two-point conversion to cut the deficit to two. 👀
📺: #JAXvsNO on ESPN
📱: https://t.co/vn5yMVzP48 pic.twitter.com/BsnabPI3l1 — NFL (@NFL) August 24, 2021
4Q 02:00
4Q 02:34
4Q 02:51
Beathard finds Johnson alone for the touchdown and then they successfully convert.
4Q 03:03
4Q 04:41
4Q 05:19
Bethard to Cotton from three yards out for a touchdown in the promised zone.
4Q 05:58
4Q 07:11
1Q 08:09
4Q 08:58
4Q 10:26
4Q 12:51
4Q 13:02
Lambo 36-yarder makes his second field goal of the game.
4Q 14:49
End of third quarter
TD Saints 23-3
Go up and get it @LJ_Humphrey23! The @Saints are cruising. 😤
📺: #JAXvsNO on ESPN
📱: https://t.co/vn5yMVzP48 pic.twitter.com/jlaZPWH1u9 — NFL (@NFL) August 24, 2021
3Q 01:34
Hill takes advantage of the height of Humphrey who makes the reception to convert the touchdown. They missed the extra point, though.
3Q 02:50
3Q 05:43
3Q 06:56
3Q 08:07
3Q 08:49
3Q 09:22
3Q 12:54
3Q 14:12
3Q 15:00
Half time
2Q 00:00
Far out 52-yard field goal by Rosas that he makes effectively.
2Q 00:16
2Q 00:22
2Q 00:36
2Q 00:43
2Q 01:00
2Q 01:04
2Q 02:00
2Q 03:37
2Q 05:55
2Q 06:00
Lambo 34 yards makes the first points for the visitors.
2Q 07:36
2Q 08:58
2Q 10:51
2Q 12:24
2Q 14:23
End of first quarter
1Q 00:18
1Q 01:17
TD Saints 14-0
They've done it again! @jaboowins to @CallawayMarquez for 6 ‼️
📺: #JAXvsNO on ESPN
📱: https://t.co/vn5yMVzP48 pic.twitter.com/jhd0VO6d6O — NFL (@NFL) August 24, 2021
1Q 02:57
Another bomb from Winston to Callaway for the second touchdown of the afternoon.
1Q 04:05
1Q 05:48
1Q 06:05
1Q 07:16
TD Saints 7-0
OH MY! @jaboowins connects with @CallawayMarquez on a long TD. 🔥
📺: #JAXvsNO on ESPN
📱: https://t.co/vn5yMVzP48 pic.twitter.com/J7LDG0R60N — NFL (@NFL) August 24, 2021
1Q 07:30
1Q 10:45
1Q 12:17
Play action play on a bomb from Winston to Callaway who, despite defensive interference, makes the reception.
1Q 13:12
1Q 14:56
1Q 15:00
All set
"You got to FEEL THIS!" 🗣 @demario__davis #SaintsGameday pic.twitter.com/GNKWpRZPNa— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 23, 2021
Minutes away
Motivation
“They’re taking score, so it matters.”#JAXvsNO | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/QGVk5wgztP— #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) August 23, 2021
Last game
They come from losing
Home debut
The man of the moment
All of the lights.@Trevorlawrencee | #JAXvsNO pic.twitter.com/YyL5EscZoM— #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) August 23, 2021
Will be absent
With the pressure on
Been waiting all day for Monday night.@GardnerMinshew5 | #JAXvsNO pic.twitter.com/eZAsKJ6oAG— #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) August 23, 2021
The looks in...
Start
Tune in here Jacksonville Jaguars vs New Orleans Saints Live Score
What time is Jacksonville Jaguars vs New Orleans Saints match for NFL Preseason?
Argentina: 9:00 PM in ESPN
Bolivia: 8:00 PM in ESPN
Brazil: 9:00 PM
Chile: 8:00 PM in ESPN
Colombia: 7:00 PM in ESPN
Ecuador: 7:00 horas in ESPN
USA (ET): 8:00 PM in ESPN
Spain: 2:00 AM
Mexico: 7:00 PM in ESPN
Paraguay: 9:00 PM in ESPN
Peru: 7:00 PM in ESPN
Uruguay: 9:00 PM in ESPN
Last games
Key player New Orleans Saints
Key player Jacksonville Jaguars