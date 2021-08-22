Touchdowns and Highlights Jaguars 21-23 Saints in NFL Preseason
Highlights

Thanks

Thank you for following the rebroadcast of the Jacksonville Jaguars-New Orleans Saints game. See you next time.
Great victory

Although they struggled at the end with substitutes, the Saints pulled out the win at home with a brilliant first quarter from Jameis Winston.
End game

Jaguars 21-23 Saints.
4Q 01:12

The Saints manage to move the chains and this game is settled.
TD Jaguars 21-23

4Q 02:00

Two-minute pause.
4Q 02:34

Washington exploits the space and escapes beyond midfield.
4Q 02:51

TD JAGUARS

Beathard finds Johnson alone for the touchdown and then they successfully convert.

4Q 03:03

Bethard with the pass to Davis and they put the ball on the 24-yard line.
4Q 04:41

Siemian with the short, incomplete pass. Saints to clear.
4Q 05:19

TD JAGUARS

Bethard to Cotton from three yards out for a touchdown in the promised zone.

4Q 05:58

Beathard with the bomb to Cotton and again the Jaguars are inside the opponent's 25 yard line.
4Q 07:11

Short pass from Siemian to Winston on third down and the Saints clear.
1Q 08:09

Minshew with the interception in the diagonals and another opportunity slipped away from the Jaguars.
4Q 08:58

Pass interference in the red zone and the Jaguars will have first and goal from the 1-yard line.
4Q 10:26

Hammond scampers into the end zone and the Jaguars are looking to score their first touchdown of the game.
4Q 12:51

Siemien is stopped on third down and the Saints three and out.
4Q 13:02

Jaguars FG

Lambo 36-yarder makes his second field goal of the game.

4Q 14:49

Minshew with the pass over the middle and the Jaguars are already in the red zone.
10:24 PMa day ago

End of third quarter

Jaguars 3-23 Saints.
TD Saints 23-3

10:19 PMa day ago

3Q 01:34

TD Saints

Hill takes advantage of the height of Humphrey who makes the reception to convert the touchdown. They missed the extra point, though.

3Q 02:50

Hill is hit hard and the Jaguars are penalized with a personal foul.
10:10 PMa day ago

3Q 05:43

Minshew with the incomplete pass after coverage by two defenders who batted down the attempt. Jaguars to clear.
3Q 06:56

Hill with the incomplete pass and the Saints turn the ball over.
10:03 PMa day ago

3Q 08:07

Hill with the pumped pass and Freeman's reception to move the chains.
3Q 08:49

Minshew with the lofted pass and the Jaguars give the ball away on fourth down.
9:59 PMa day ago

3Q 09:22

Minshew with the pass that falls short of the mark, but they will play it on fourth down.
3Q 12:54

Ogunbowale with the reception after Minshew's pass.
9:53 PMa day ago

3Q 14:12

Defensive rudeness and the Saints give away 15 yards and first and ten.
9:51 PMa day ago

3Q 15:00

The second half begins. Jaguars on offense.
Half time

Jaguars 3-17 Saints.
2Q 00:00

FG Saints

Far out 52-yard field goal by Rosas that he makes effectively.

2Q 00:16

Montgomery with another reception and gets off the field.
9:24 PMa day ago

2Q 00:22

Montgomery with the reception near midfield and the Saints burn the first half out.
2Q 00:36

From 43 yards Lambo misses his field goal by hitting the ball on the post.
9:14 PMa day ago

2Q 00:43

Lawrence is caught on third down as the offensive line collapses.
2Q 01:00

Holding the defense and the Jaguars advance 10 more yards.
9:04 PMa day ago

2Q 01:04

Lawrence connects with Shenault and the Jaguars are already in the zone to at least get three points.
2Q 02:00

Two-minute pause.
8:54 PMa day ago

2Q 03:37

Hill with the pass high and incomplete on fourth down, so the Jaguars will have good field position to start their offense.
2Q 05:55

Humphrey manages to break away from the mark he had and gains 25 yards.
8:44 PMa day ago

2Q 06:00

FG Jaguars

Lambo 34 yards makes the first points for the visitors.

2Q 07:36

Lawrence with enough of a breakaway to move the chains.
8:34 PMa day ago

2Q 08:58

Marvin Jones with the valuable reception and the Jaguars offense begins to carburize.
2Q 10:51

Lawrence clears the zone and moves the chains for first and ten.
8:24 PMa day ago

2Q 12:24

Hill is caught and the Saints after three plays will have to punt.
2Q 14:23

Short pass from Lawrence to Jones and the Jaguars clear one more time.
8:14 PMa day ago

End of first quarter

Jaguars 0-14 Saints.
1Q 00:18

Hill is caught on third down and the Saints clear.
8:04 PMa day ago

1Q 01:17

Lawrence is late throwing and the pass is incomplete. Jaguars to clear.
TD Saints 14-0

7:54 PMa day ago

1Q 02:57

TD SAINTS

Another bomb from Winston to Callaway for the second touchdown of the afternoon.

1Q 04:05

Again Callaway with the square reception to the inside to move the chains.
7:44 PMa day ago

1Q 05:48

Callaway with the reception after Winston's play action.
1Q 06:05

Lawrence with the bomb that is incomplete. Jaguars to clear.
7:34 PMa day ago

1Q 07:16

Rola Lawrence to his left and completes the 11-yard pass.
TD Saints 7-0

7:24 PMa day ago

1Q 07:30

Winston's incomplete pass on third down and the Saints clear.
1Q 10:45

Lawrence connects with Jones, but the pass falls short. The Jaguars clear.
7:14 PMa day ago

1Q 12:17

TD Saints

Play action play on a bomb from Winston to Callaway who, despite defensive interference, makes the reception.

1Q 13:12

Johnson with the completed pass to move the chains and get over the midfield barrier.
7:04 PMa day ago

1Q 14:56

Callaway with reception to move the strings quickly.
1Q 15:00

The game begins. The Saints on the offensive.
All set

Today the Saints will play in their away uniform in their home debut this season.
6:49 PMa day ago

Minutes away

The teams are about to take the field and in a few minutes the game between Jaguars and Saints will start.
Motivation

The Jaguars are more than motivated to have a good season after they could only win one game in 2020.
6:39 PMa day ago

Last game

They last met on October 13, 2019 when the Saints defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 13-6 in the regular season.
They come from losing

Both teams are coming off losses in the opening week where the Jaguars lost to the Browns and the Saints, but as visitors, they were unable to beat the Ravens.
6:29 PMa day ago

Home debut

Junior Kevin White makes his debut tonight for the Saints at the Superdome and will look to go out and shine on the gridiron.

The man of the moment

Trevor Lawrence admitted that he was nervous in the first game, but will now look to have a much better showing with his Jaguars.
6:19 PMa day ago

Will be absent

Due to Covid or injury, these Jaguars players will not be present for tonight's game.

With the pressure on

If there is one player who wants to prove that he is ready to be a starter this season, it is Minshew, who was not convincing last season at the helm of the Jaguars.
6:09 PMa day ago

The looks in...

All eyes will be on the quarterbacks. Both on the Jaguars with Trevor Lawrence and Minshew, as well as Winston, Hill and Book of the Saints.
Start

Week 2 of NFL preseason 2 comes to a close as the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the New Orleans Saints at the Superdome. We begin our coverage.
5:59 PMa day ago

Tune in here Jacksonville Jaguars vs New Orleans Saints Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Jacksonville Jaguars vs New Orleans Saints match.
What time is Jacksonville Jaguars vs New Orleans Saints match for NFL Preseason?

This is the start time of the game Jacksonville Jaguars vs New Orleans Saints of 20th August in several countries:

Argentina: 9:00 PM in ESPN

Bolivia: 8:00 PM in ESPN

Brazil: 9:00 PM

Chile: 8:00 PM in ESPN

Colombia: 7:00 PM in ESPN

Ecuador: 7:00 horas in ESPN

USA (ET): 8:00 PM in ESPN

Spain: 2:00 AM

Mexico: 7:00 PM in ESPN

Paraguay: 9:00 PM in ESPN

Peru: 7:00 PM in ESPN

Uruguay: 9:00 PM in ESPN

Last games

Since these teams are in different conferences, they meet every four years, and in total they have played seven games with a favorable balance for the Saints with five wins and two losses. The last time they met was in 2019 with the Louisiana team winning 13-6.
5:44 PMa day ago

Key player New Orleans Saints

Although he will not be a starter this season, Ian Book could be the future of the franchise and he should not miss these moments to try to fill the eye of coach Sean Payton.

5:39 PMa day ago

Key player Jacksonville Jaguars

All eyes in Monday night's game are on Trevor Lawrence, who will have some minutes on the field and who accepted that he got nervous in his first game as a professional. Overall he completed 6-of-9 for 71 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

5:34 PMa day ago

Jacksonville Jaguars: Carburetting on offense

Jacksonville's power on the ground attack could be a weapon to help them improve in the upcoming season by having the likes of Carlos Hyde, James Robinson and recent draft pick Travis Etienne. Last week they had a brave comeback down the stretch, but lost 23-13 at home to the Cleveland Browns.
5:29 PMa day ago

New Orleans Saints: QB competition

Although it seems that the first quarterback of the team is Jameis Winston, the fight for the quarterback position after the retirement of Drew Brees is red hot with Taysom Hill who wants to prove that he is ready to take the reins and Ian Book who did very well with Notre Dame. They are coming off a 17-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1.
5:24 PMa day ago

Kick-off time

The Jacksonville Jaguars vs New Orleans Saints match will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, in Louisiana, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 8 pm ET.
5:19 PMa day ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2021 NFL Preseason: Jacksonville Jaguars vs New Orleans Saints!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
