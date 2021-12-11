Highlights: Raiders 9-48 Chiefs in NFL 2021-2022
4:33 PM6 days ago

Summary!

4:03 PM6 days ago

4:01 PM6 days ago

Upcoming duels!

The Kansas City team will face the Chargers on Thursday night, while the Raiders will face off against Cleveland on Saturday.
4:01 PM6 days ago

End of the game

The Chiefs play from knee to ground and the game will end with victory for them.
3:58 PM6 days ago

4Q | 2:00

Fumble before the 2 minute break, ball for Kansas City.
3:55 PM6 days ago

One more for Kansas

Derrick Gore breaking through the Las Vegas defense and scoring 6 more:
3:48 PM6 days ago

4Q | 7:27

Kansas City scoring, Derrick Gore crosses the entire Raiders defense and scores for the Chiefs.
3:47 PM6 days ago

4Q | 7:30

It is decided that if there is a fumble in the previous play and it is a ball for the Chiefs.
3:44 PM6 days ago

4Q | 7:34

Derek Carr is sacked and the play is under review for possible fumble.
3:37 PM6 days ago

4Q | 9:52

Harrison Butker's field goal, the Chiefs' offense can't break through and they have to settle for the field goal.
3:30 PM6 days ago

4Q | 14:10

Advance the Chiefs offense, they are already on Raiders territory.
3:27 PM6 days ago

The 3rd one is gone!

The third period ends, a 29-point lead for the Chiefs. The Las Vegas team improved but the disadvantage is still great.
3:22 PM6 days ago

Touchdown Raiders!

Great uncheck by Hunter Renfrow to take off the defender and be able to receive the pass from Derek Carr:
3:19 PM6 days ago

3Q | 3:29

Las Vegas touchdown, Hunter Renfrow's good trick to get out of the mark and keep the ball. Daniel Carlson's kick is not good and it will only be 6 for the Raiders.
3:17 PM6 days ago

3Q | 3:34

Derek Carr and his offense score their first 1°-Goal for the Raiders of the game.
3:11 PM6 days ago

3Q | 6:20

Derek Carr crosses the midfield with his offense, trying to reduce the difference a bit.
3:05 PM6 days ago

3Q | 8:30

Harrison Butker scores a field goal and the Kansas City team get 3 more points.
3:03 PM6 days ago

3Q | 10:27

Mahomes' offense crosses midfield and is already looking to extend the lead.
3:00 PM6 days ago

1K for Tyreek

Everything indicates that Tyreek Hill is well, likewise after that reception, the Chiefs running back reached 1000 yards covered in the season.
2:58 PM6 days ago

3Q | 13:37

Tyreek Hill exits the game after a heavy hit between two Las Vegas defenders.
2:39 PM6 days ago

Half time!

We go to rest with a wide advantage for the locals, a bad game for the Raiders.
2:39 PM6 days ago

2Q | 0:03

Field goal for the Raiders, the kick is good by Daniel Carlson
2:23 PM6 days ago

2Q | 1:45

Another touchdown for Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Butker's kick is good and a 35-point lead for the Chiefs.
2:17 PM6 days ago

Time out!

2 minute break.
2:13 PM6 days ago

4 and counting

Josh Gordon with the carry and fourth touchdown for the Chiefs:
2:07 PM6 days ago

Third Fumble!

Again Fumble of the Raiders and it will be a ball for the locals.
2:02 PM6 days ago

2Q | 6:17

Another one for Kansas City, short pass to Josh Gordon for the touchdown. Extra point from Harrison Butker.
2:01 PM6 days ago

3rd one for the Chiefs!

Great carry from Clyde Edwards-Helaire to put 6 more for his team:
1:56 PM6 days ago

Fumble!

Again fumble from the Raiders that the locals recover, Mahomes' offense comes within the 40 yard.
1:49 PM6 days ago

2Q | 12:13

Kansas City touchdown, Clyde Edwars-Helaire carry down the right wing to beat the defense. Harrison Butker's kick is good.
1:42 PM6 days ago

End of the first!

The first quarter ends, a 14-point lead for Kansas City.
1:40 PM6 days ago

2nd one for the Chiefs!

Darrel Williams receives the pass from Mahomes and with a 23-yard carry, including jumping to the last defense, he achieves the second touchdown of the game:
1:38 PM6 days ago

1Q | 1:39

Again the Las Vegas offense fails to advance and they kick the ball.
1:32 PM6 days ago

1Q | 3:43

Touchdown, pass from Mahomes to Darrel Williams. The kick is good from Harrison Butker.
1:24 PM6 days ago

1Q | 6:04

The Kansas defense captures Derek Carr and they force the visitors to punt.
1:15 PM6 days ago

1Q | 10:50

Mahomes' first offensive and achieves nothing, kicking special teams.
1:12 PM6 days ago

Fumble and Touchdown

Good catch by the defense, who manages to generate the Fumble, for Mike Hughes to collect the ball and open the scoring:
1:10 PM6 days ago

1Q | 12:21

Bad news for the Raiders, the Las Vegas team needs a victory to continue to aspire to the postseason.
1:08 PM6 days ago

1Q | 14:52

Touchdown, Raiders Fumble and Mike Hughes scores for the locals.
1:06 PM6 days ago

The game start!

The game begins, the Chiefs clear.
1:01 PM6 days ago

Last talk!

Last words before starting the duel:
12:56 PM6 days ago

Season Leaders

This is the comparison of the leaders of each team in the offensive areas:
Photo: ESPN
12:51 PM6 days ago

About to start!

We are just minutes away from starting the duel:
12:46 PM6 days ago

Colors for today

The Chiefs will come out today in their classic red uniform, while the Raiders will come out in white.
12:41 PM6 days ago

Raiders inactive players!

These are the inactive players of the Las Vegas team:
12:36 PM6 days ago

Inactive palyers of Kansas City!

Dicaprio Bootle, Shane Buechele, L’Jarius Sneed, Kyle Long and Prince Tega Wanogho are the inactive players for the Chiefs today.
12:31 PM6 days ago

Raiders getting ready!

The "Bad Boys" are already fine-tuning the last details for today's match:
12:26 PM6 days ago

Kansas City is here!

The Chiefs are already on the Arrowhead Stadium grid for today's game:
12:21 PM6 days ago

Last duel!

The last meeting between the two teams was a victory for the Chiefs by a score of 41-14 in Week 11 of the regular season. In this game, Patrick Mahomes' offense dominated the Las Vegas defense. The Kansas City quarterback managed 5 touchdown passes to get the first victory of this series.
12:16 PM6 days ago

Face to face!

A good match awaits us between both teams, here we share the statistics of the season of each one.
Photo: NFL
12:11 PM6 days ago

Let's start!

We're just under an hour away from the Raiders-Chiefs game kick-off at Arrowhead Stadium. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will do it? Follow our coverage on VAVEL to find out.
12:06 PM6 days ago

Stay with us to follow this game LIVE!

In a few moments we will share the latest information from the Raiders vs Chiefs, as well as the events that emerge from the Arrowhead Stadium.
12:01 PM6 days ago

Where to watch the game?

We remind you that the game will be broadcast on television by Fox Sports and streaming through Star +.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
11:56 AM6 days ago

Patrick Mahomes, a must see player!

The Chiefs quarterback is going through a great moment in his career and arrives with 3,384 yards through the air, 25 touchdown passes and 12 intersections. The Kansas City team is doing very well in the league and, after losing the final last season, they make the Chiefs favorites to repeat their pass to the Superbowl. In the previous game against Atlanta, the quarterback generated 406 yards through the air and had to do with 30 of the 41 points of the game. Mahomes will look to beat the Raiders again and put his team with a foot in the next phase.
Photo: KC Chiefs
11:51 AM6 days ago

Derek Carr, a must see player!

The Las Vegas quarterback is not going through his best moment on offense and this can be seen in the team's mixed results. However, we cannot blame the quarterback for everything because the offense has not managed to achieve the results that were expected and that is why they continue to seek to get into the Wild Card position. Derek Carr is not a favorite to beat Mahomes and his numbers show it with 3,663 yards through the air, 17 touchdown passes and 9 intersections. Ryan will have to work very well with Josh Jacobs and Hunter Renfrow to claim victory.
Photo: LV Raiders
11:46 AM6 days ago

How does the Chiefs get here?

The Kansas City team comes to this duel as the leader of the western division of the American Conference and with a victory away from its closest pursuer, the Chargers, that is why the victory in this duel can be essential to continue with the aspirations to get a direct postseason ticket and avoid the Wild Card. The Chiefs are going on a good streak with 5 consecutive victories, likewise, the team has a positive home record with 5-2. Kansas City will close the season with important duels, duels where the results will be very important, so this victory will be important to maintain the good rhythm.
11:41 AM6 days ago

How does the Raiders arrive?

The Las Vegas team is third in its division with 6 wins and 6 losses and has just lost to the Washington team. The Raiders are coming off a postseason failure last year and Derek Carr is looking to advance to the next round. For this, Las Vegas will seek to tie the series against Kansas City and fight for the Wild Card qualification. A victory in this game would give them that possibility since in the remaining weeks they have relatively comfortable duels and a game against the Chargers to define that possibility.
11:36 AM6 days ago

Where's the game?

Arrowhead Stadium located in Kansas City will host this duel between two teams fighting for the leadership of the Western Division of the American Conference. This stadium has a capacity for 76,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1972.
Photo: KC Chiefs
11:31 AM6 days ago

Welcome!

Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the game between Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs, corresponding to week 14 of the 2021-2022 NFL regular season. The meeting will take place at the Arrowhead Stadium at 1 pm (ET).
