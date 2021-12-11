Highlights and Touchdowns: Cowboys 27-20 Washington in NFL Season

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
Thanks
End game
4Q 01:58
4Q 02:00
4Q 02:24
TD WASHINGTON 20-27
COLE HOLCOMB PICK-6!
Back-to-back #WashingtonFootball TDs makes it a 7-point game.
📺: #DALvsWAS on FOX
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/JfA5mMmLaS — NFL (@NFL) December 12, 2021
4Q 04:13
Prescott fumbles and is intercepted by Holcomb, who returns it to the diagonals for the touchdown, although they missed the extra point when it was blocked.
4Q 05:08
From the pull play, Williams with the carry to make the slate more decorative, though they miss the conversion.
4Q 07:17
4Q 13:06
4Q 14:59
End of third quarter
3Q 01:35
Zuerlein with 29-yard field goal to regain three-score lead.
3Q 04:05
3Q 04:40
TD WASHINGTON 24-8
CAM SIMS CAUGHT THAT. #WashingtonFootball @silkysims17
📺: #DALvsWAS on FOX
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/hlp477ZvAd — NFL (@NFL) December 12, 2021
3Q 07:06
Heinicke's bomb to Sims, which had to be reviewed and was ruled a touchdown. The quarterback also made the two-point conversion.
3Q 07:34
3Q 09:02
3Q 09:24
3Q 10:58
3Q 13:00
3Q 14:32
3Q 15:00
Half time
2Q 00:15
Zuerlein 37-yarder widens the gap at FedEx Field.
2Q 00:40
2Q 01:57
2Q 02:31
2Q 04:58
Zuerlein 38-yarder extends the lead to 21 unanswered points.
2Q 08:53
2Q 10:31
2Q 11:35
2Q 14:00
End of first quarter
TD DALLAS 18-0
Micah Parsons YOU ARE UNFAIR.
Cowboys defense with a HUGE play on 4th down! #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/7QFJ1nxqHS — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 12, 2021
1Q 00:29
Washington punts on fourth down, they pressure Heinicke and steal the ball, so Armstrong returns it to the end zone.
1Q 02:08
TD COWBOYS 11-0
TOUCHDOWN COWBOYS!
Dak to Cooper for 6!
(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/FCqqUOQL56 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 12, 2021
1Q 03:42
1Q 04:53
1Q 05:26
1Q 06:13
1Q 08:17
1Q 09:30
1Q 09:37
Greg Zuerlein from 45 yards opens the scoring with his effective kick.
1Q 10:20
1Q 11:44
1Q 12:50
1Q 12:00
Minutes away
The best offense
Good numbers
Nominees
RT if @TrevonDiggs is going to get an INT today! 🙌#DALvsWAS | #DallasCowboys #ProBowlVote @TrevonDiggs pic.twitter.com/duYXHhDu81— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 12, 2021
They jump to warm up
🗣 EXECUTE pic.twitter.com/ehzTAD3Yx0— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 12, 2021
Washington casualties
No. 15 WR Dax Milne
No. 18 WR Antonio Gandy-Golden
No. 37 CB Corn Elder
No. 41 RB J.D. McKissic
No. 59 LB Jordan Kunaszyk
Absent from Dallas
Dak arrived
Dak Prescott arrives for a huge division matchup in Washington 😤@DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/IYFglITZwR— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 12, 2021
The good streak
Transcendental duel
Start
Tune in here Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Football Team Live Score in NFL Season
What time is Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Football Team match for NFL Season?
Argentina: 3:00 PM in NFL Game pass
Bolivia: 2:00 PM in NFL Game pass
Brazil: 3:00 PM in NFL Game pass
Chile: 2:00 PM in NFL Game pass
Colombia: 1:00 PM in NFL Game pass
Ecuador: 1:00 PM in NFL Game pass
USA (ET): 1:00 PM in FOX Sports
Spain: 7:00 PM
Mexico: 12:00 PM in FOX Sports and NFL Game pass
Paraguay: 3:00 PM in NFL Game pass
Peru: 3:00 PM in NFL Game pass
Uruguay: 3:00 PM in NFL Game pass
Last games
Washington Football Team 41-16 Dallas Cowboys, 2o20
Dallas Cowboys 3-25 Washington Football Team, 2020
Washington Football Team 16-47 Dallas Cowboys, 2nd 19
Dallas Cowboys 31-21 Washington Football Team, 2019
Washington Football Team 23-31 Dallas Cowboys, 2nd 18