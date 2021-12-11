Highlights and Touchdowns: Cowboys 27-20 Washington in NFL Season
Image: VAVEL

4:50 PM6 days ago

Highlights

4:34 PM6 days ago

Thank you for following the Cowboys-Washington NFL game.
4:29 PM6 days ago

End game

Cowboys 27-20 Washington.
4:24 PM6 days ago

4Q 01:58

After moving the chains, Prescott takes a knee to secure the victory.
4:19 PM6 days ago

4Q 02:00

Pausa de los dos minutos.
4:14 PM6 days ago

4Q 02:24

Allen with the loose ball and Dallas recovers the ball and they will have great field position.
4:09 PM6 days ago

TD WASHINGTON 20-27

4:04 PM6 days ago

4Q 04:13

TD WASHINGTON

Prescott fumbles and is intercepted by Holcomb, who returns it to the diagonals for the touchdown, although they missed the extra point when it was blocked.

3:59 PM6 days ago

4Q 05:08

TD WASHINGTON

From the pull play, Williams with the carry to make the slate more decorative, though they miss the conversion.

3:54 PM6 days ago

4Q 07:17

From Allen to Williams and they are already in the red zone.
3:49 PM6 days ago

4Q 13:06

Prescott is unable to complete the pass and Dallas will have to turn the ball over as well.
3:44 PM6 days ago

4Q 14:59

Carter with the short reception and Washington to clear.
3:39 PM6 days ago

End of third quarter

Cowboys 27-8 Washington.
3:34 PM6 days ago

3Q 01:35

FG DALLAS

Zuerlein with 29-yard field goal to regain three-score lead.

3:29 PM6 days ago

3Q 04:05

Gibson makes the reception, but fumbles the ball loose and Dallas will be back on the field in great position.
3:24 PM6 days ago

3Q 04:40

Prescott is caught on third down and Dallas will have to hand the ball off.
3:19 PM6 days ago

TD WASHINGTON 24-8

3:14 PM6 days ago

3Q 07:06

TD WASHINGTON

Heinicke's bomb to Sims, which had to be reviewed and was ruled a touchdown. The quarterback also made the two-point conversion.

3:09 PM6 days ago

3Q 07:34

Gibson with the short reception, but enough to move the chains.
3:04 PM6 days ago

3Q 09:02

Gibson with the carry taking advantage of the gap and gaining first and ten.
2:59 PM6 days ago

3Q 09:24

Prescott with the incomplete pass on third down and Dallas will have to clear.
2:54 PM6 days ago

3Q 10:58

Lamb takes advantage of the gap and manages to move the chains on the ground.
2:49 PM6 days ago

3Q 13:00

McLaurin can't keep the deep pass and Washington to clear.
2:44 PM6 days ago

3Q 14:32

Humpries with the reception to move the chains.
2:39 PM6 days ago

3Q 15:00

The second half begins. Washington on the offensive.
2:34 PM6 days ago

Half time

Cowboys 24-0 Washington.
2:29 PM6 days ago

2Q 00:15

FG DALLAS

Zuerlein 37-yarder widens the gap at FedEx Field.

2:24 PM6 days ago

2Q 00:40

Cooper with the pass complete and Dallas is already in the red zone.
2:19 PM6 days ago

2Q 01:57

Two-minute warning.
2:14 PM6 days ago

2Q 02:31

Heinicke with the bomb that is incomplete and Washington to clear.
2:09 PM6 days ago

2Q 04:58

FG COWBOYS

Zuerlein 38-yarder extends the lead to 21 unanswered points.

2:04 PM6 days ago

2Q 08:53

Lamb with the big play and moves the chains for Dallas in the opponent's backfield.
1:59 PM6 days ago

2Q 10:31

Heinicke with the incomplete pass and Washington to clear once again.
1:54 PM6 days ago

2Q 11:35

A holding made it difficult for them and Dallas would have to clear after three plays.
1:49 PM6 days ago

2Q 14:00

Heinicke is again pressured and Washington will have to clear.
1:44 PM6 days ago

End of first quarter

Cowboys 18-0 Washington.
1:39 PM6 days ago

TD DALLAS 18-0

1:34 PM6 days ago

1Q 00:29

TD DALLAS

Washington punts on fourth down, they pressure Heinicke and steal the ball, so Armstrong returns it to the end zone.

1:29 PM6 days ago

1Q 02:08

Heinicke's complete pass and Washington is already in the opponent's zone.
1:24 PM6 days ago

TD COWBOYS 11-0

1:19 PM6 days ago

1Q 03:42

TD COWBOYS Prescott finds Cooper unmarked for the touchdown and Elliott's conversion for the two points.
1:14 PM6 days ago

1Q 04:53

Gallup with the reception and Dallas is already in the red zone.
1:09 PM6 days ago

1Q 05:26

Gregory deflects the pass to Heinicke and, in addition, intercepts it to recover the ball.
1:04 PM6 days ago

1Q 06:13

Collins intercepts Prescott and great position for Washington.
12:59 PM6 days ago

1Q 08:17

Heinicke's bomb, the receiver slips and the interception was close.
12:54 PM6 days ago

1Q 09:30

Humpries with the 14-yard reception to move the chains.
12:49 PM6 days ago

1Q 09:37

FG COWBOYS

Greg Zuerlein from 45 yards opens the scoring with his effective kick.

12:44 PM6 days ago

1Q 10:20

Cooper with the reception that falls short and will be fourth down.
12:39 PM6 days ago

1Q 11:44

Elliott with the reception on third down to move the chains and get into the opponent's backfield.
12:34 PM6 days ago

1Q 12:50

Lamb with the reception after trick play to move the chains.
12:29 PM6 days ago

1Q 12:00

The game begins. Cowboys on offense.
12:24 PM6 days ago

Minutes away

We are minutes away from the start of the game between Dallas Cowboys and Washington Football Team for Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
12:19 PM6 days ago

The best offense

Weeks go by and weeks go by and Dallas continues to hold its own as the season's best offense in terms of yards by averaging 416.3 yards per game, of which 287.3 (fourth best in the league) are passing.
12:14 PM6 days ago

Good numbers

As of this writing, Dak Prescott has completed 69% of his passes for 3,170 yards, 23 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.
12:09 PM6 days ago

Nominees

One of the Pro Bowl nominees, defensive end Trevon Diggs, is already doing some warm-up drills prior to kickoff.
12:04 PM6 days ago

They jump to warm up

Spirits are high for the Washington team and so they warmed up on the field.
11:59 AM6 days ago

Washington casualties

These are the players Washington will be without for this day's divisional clash at home:

No. 15 WR Dax Milne

No. 18 WR Antonio Gandy-Golden

No. 37 CB Corn Elder

No. 41 RB J.D. McKissic

No. 59 LB Jordan Kunaszyk

11:54 AM6 days ago

Absent from Dallas

These are the players who will not be around for the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday:

11:49 AM6 days ago

Dak arrived

The much-criticized Dak Prescott, who has underperformed in recent weeks, has arrived at FedEx Field along with all of his teammates for this game.
11:44 AM6 days ago

The good streak

Four weeks ago it was unimaginable to think that Washington would be in the postseason zone and all that was achieved with the streak of 4 straight wins that has put them with a 6-6 record and, at the moment, in Playoff zone.
11:39 AM6 days ago

Transcendental duel

This game is key because Washington is only two games behind Dallas and they will meet twice in three weeks, so the winner of this game could define a lot of things in the division, whether it stays for Dallas or tightens up.
11:34 AM6 days ago

Start

One of the strongest rivalries in the NFL will take place for the first time this season when the Dallas Cowboys take on the Washington Football Team at home. We start with the coverage on VAVEL.
11:29 AM6 days ago

11:19 AM6 days ago

Last games

The Cowboys have won three of the last five games (remembering that they play each other twice a year as they are in the same division), however, Washington took both games last year and will be looking to keep the streak going.

Washington Football Team 41-16 Dallas Cowboys, 2o20

Dallas Cowboys 3-25 Washington Football Team, 2020

Washington Football Team 16-47 Dallas Cowboys, 2nd 19

Dallas Cowboys 31-21 Washington Football Team, 2019

Washington Football Team 23-31 Dallas Cowboys, 2nd 18

11:14 AM6 days ago

Key player Washington Football Team

The reality is that little by little Taylor Heinicke begins to show that he could be the future of Washington's offense because, although he continues to make mistakes, in key moments he has responded and has been a fundamental weapon for the team of the North American capital to be back.
Photo: Español News
Photo: Español News
11:09 AM6 days ago

Key player Dallas Cowboys

He has not been as good as in other seasons, but Ezekiel Elliott's work continues to be key for the offense, especially as an escape valve in aerial plays, which is where he has produced the most. On the ground he accumulated 173 carries, 765 yards and eight touchdowns.
Photo: Récord
Photo: Récord
11:04 AM6 days ago

How do the Cowboys and Washington fare in the 2021 season?

The Cowboys are leaders of the NFC East with a record of 8-4 and, behind them, you are Washington with a record of 6 wins and 6 losses that, at the beginning of this week, place them in the Playoffs zone and with the possibility of qualifying.
10:59 AM6 days ago

Washington Football team: are they back?

With four consecutive victories, Washington is back in the fight for postseason tickets and, if they still want to think about being divisional champions, this is the key game they have to win. Their defense is back and in the last five games only the Panthers have been able to score more than 20 points (21 and Washington won).
10:54 AM6 days ago

Dallas Cowboys: no turnovers

The problem in the Cowboys' last few losses has been turnovers, which have led to points against that they have not been able to get up from. Against the Saints they made the necessary adjustments on both sides of the ball and came away with a convincing victory that they will have to replicate this Sunday.
10:49 AM6 days ago

Rivalry galore

One of the strongest rivalries in the league is the clash between the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Football Team, teams that do not like each other at all and have had great clashes throughout history.
10:44 AM6 days ago

Kick-off time

The Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Football Team match will be played at the FedEx Field Stadium, in Washington, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 1 pm ET.
10:39 AM6 days ago

VAVEL Logo