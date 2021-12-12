Goals and Highlights: 49ers 26-23 Bengals in NFL
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

8:12 PM6 days ago

Highlights

Watch the best moments of the win in OT 49ers over Bengals.

 

 

7:50 PM6 days ago

1:53

THE PLAY IS REVERSED TD 49ers and 49ers WIN THE GAME
7:47 PM6 days ago

2:00 OT

Pass to Ayuk 9 yds 2&goal at 1 yd
7:46 PM6 days ago

2:00 OT

TWO MINUTES WARNING
7:45 PM6 days ago

2:23 OT

Great catch by Kittle 9 yds 1&gol
7:44 PM6 days ago

2:34 OT

Time out 49ers
7:43 PM6 days ago

4:00 OT

Pass to Kittle 22 yds 1&10
7:42 PM6 days ago

4:53 OT

Pass to Jennings 25 yds 1&10
7:40 PM6 days ago

6:10 OT

Pass to Kittle 8 yds 2&2
7:39 PM6 days ago

6:15 OT

41 yds FG is GOOD
7:37 PM6 days ago

6:45 OT

Burrow sack by Bosa 4&10
7:35 PM6 days ago

8:40 OT

Pass to Uzomah 23 yds 1&10
7:33 PM6 days ago

9:45 OT

Deep pass to Higgins 26 yds 1&10
7:28 PM6 days ago

00:04 4Q

47yds FG is NO GOOD we have overtime
7:26 PM6 days ago

00:20 4Q

What reception of Kittle 19 yds 1 & 10 and are in position of FG
7:24 PM6 days ago

00:30 4Q

Pass to B.Aiyuk 17 yds 1&10
7:18 PM6 days ago

1:19 4Q

Burrow pass deep to J.Chase for 32 yards TD BENGALS
7:17 PM6 days ago

1:25 4Q

Burrow manages to throw and Boyd has the 1 & 10
7:15 PM6 days ago

1:50 4Q

Pass to Higgins 22 yds 1&10
7:12 PM6 days ago

2:00 4Q

TWO MINUTES WARNING
7:12 PM6 days ago

2:40 4Q

Burrow was sack by Bosa  2&18
7:09 PM6 days ago

3:00 4Q

sack  JG. by Sample 3&10
7:07 PM6 days ago

4:20 4Q

Wilson runs 4 yds 1&10
7:06 PM6 days ago

5:00 4Q

Burrow is sacked by Williams 4&20
7:02 PM6 days ago

7:22 4Q

Garoppolo sack by Hill 4 &18
6:58 PM6 days ago

9:05 4Q

Pass to Kittle 14 yds 1&10
6:54 PM6 days ago

9:20 4Q

Pass to Chasse 17 yds TD Bengals
6:50 PM6 days ago

10:59 4Q

Pass to Higgins 26 yds 1&10
6:49 PM6 days ago

11:45 4Q

 Mixon runs  17 yds 1&10
6:46 PM6 days ago

12:42 4Q

Sack from Ogunjobi 4 down
6:44 PM6 days ago

14:00 4Q

FUMBLE by JG but recovers by himself 2 & 20
6:40 PM6 days ago

00:00 3Q

Finish the third quarter
6:37 PM6 days ago

1:30 3Q

46 yds FG is NO GOOD
6:36 PM6 days ago

1:48 3Q

Pressure on Burrow FUMBLE recovered by himself 4 & 14
6:28 PM6 days ago

6:33 3Q

Pass to Uzomah 12 yds 1&10
6:25 PM6 days ago

7:46 3Q

24 yds FG is GOOD
6:24 PM6 days ago

7:46 3Q

Incomplete pass 4&goal
6:19 PM6 days ago

9:13 3Q

Pass with Kittle 16 yds at 3 & 13 and it's 1 & goal
6:17 PM6 days ago

10:30 3Q

Pass to Kittle 20 yds 1&10
6:14 PM6 days ago

12:49 3Q

Pass to Samuel 19 yds 1&10
6:11 PM6 days ago

13:08 3Q

3 and out on the Bengals first offense
6:09 PM6 days ago

15:00 3Q

The third quarter has started
5:54 PM6 days ago

00:00 2Q

First half ends 17-6
5:51 PM6 days ago

00:18 2Q

Pass to Kittle 14 yds TD 49ers
5:49 PM6 days ago

0:30 2Q

Time out Bengals
5:44 PM6 days ago

0:57 2Q

Philiphs drops the ball again in the attempted reception recovered by Sherfield TURNOVER
5:39 PM6 days ago

1:07 2Q

Deep pass with Benjamin, it's incomplete 4 & 15
5:34 PM6 days ago

1:42 2Q

Mc Person 28 yds FG is GOOD
5:29 PM6 days ago

1:46 2Q

Pass to Perine 14 yds 4&1
5:24 PM6 days ago

2:00 2Q

TWO MINUTES WARNING
5:19 PM6 days ago

3:40 2Q

Burrow throws the pass is deflected by a 49ers player and it falls miraculously to Chase 17 yds 1 & 10
5:14 PM6 days ago

4:26 2Q

THERE IS NO TD
5:09 PM6 days ago

4:26 2Q

THE PLAY IS UNDER REVIEW
5:04 PM6 days ago

4:26 2Q

TD Bengals Deep pass to Chase 37 yds TD Bengals
4:59 PM6 days ago

5:00 2Q

Complete pass to Uzoma 8 yds 1&10
4:54 PM6 days ago

6:55 2Q

Mixon runs 3 yds 3&1
4:49 PM6 days ago

7:59 2Q

3 & 5 Pass deep with Kittle is incomplete will be 4 & 5
4:44 PM6 days ago

9:28 2Q

Pass to Kittle 5 yds 2&5
4:39 PM6 days ago

10:40 2Q

Burrow manages to escape the pressure and runs 3 yds
4:34 PM6 days ago

11:45 2Q

Pass by Burrow with Boyd 17 yds 1 & 10
4:29 PM6 days ago

12:05 2Q

TD 49ers Deboo Samuel runs 23 yds and score a TD
4:24 PM6 days ago

13:10 2Q

Wilson runs for 12 yds 1&10
4:19 PM6 days ago

00:00 1Q

First quarter ends 3-3
4:14 PM6 days ago

0:31 1Q

37 yds FG is GOOD
4:09 PM6 days ago

0:36 1Q

Time out Bengals
4:04 PM6 days ago

1:09 1Q

Complete pass with Peine 11 yds 4&1
3:59 PM6 days ago

2:33 1Q

Pass from Burrow to Boyd  11 yds 1&10
3:54 PM6 days ago

3:57 1Q

Pass from Burrow to Higgins 20 yds 1&10
3:49 PM6 days ago

5:48 1Q

 Mixon runs 5 yds 1&10
3:44 PM6 days ago

6:41 1Q

33 yds FG is GOOD the score is 3-0
3:39 PM6 days ago

9:00 1Q

Deboo Samuel runs for 2 yds
3:34 PM6 days ago

9:10 1Q

On the kick CraftCraft recovers the ball that was touched by a Bengals player. 1 & 10 49ers
3:29 PM6 days ago

9:20 1Q

Incomplete pass from JG. 4 & 5
3:24 PM6 days ago

11:48 1Q

Garappolo complete pass with Kittle 1 & 10
3:19 PM6 days ago

12:04 1Q

3 and out the Burow team
3:14 PM6 days ago

12:45 1Q

Mixon's run drops the ball but recovers it himself
3:09 PM6 days ago

13:20 1Q

Henderson makes the sack and from 3 & 11 it will be 4 down 3 and out
3:04 PM6 days ago

15:00 1Q

First play of the match is a carry with Wilson losing 1 yd
2:59 PM6 days ago

Next games of 49ers

The 49ers have a very accessible schedule for the rest of the season.                                                                           

vs Falcons

at Titans

vs Texans

at Rams

 

 

2:54 PM6 days ago

Next games Bengals

The Bengals have 4 games left

at denver

vs Ravens

vs Chiefs

at Browns

2:49 PM6 days ago

Injuries of home team

Fred Johnson, Trenton Irwin, Khalid Kareem, Tyler Shelvin and Logan Wilson are the injuries of the Bengals 
2:44 PM6 days ago

Warm up home team

The Bengals come out to warm up before the game led by young QB Joe Burrow who has more than 3,000 yards 23 TD and 14 INT.

 

2:39 PM6 days ago

odds to win

The 49ers are favorites for this game with a victory probability of 51.6% while the Bengals have a probability of 48.1%
2:34 PM6 days ago

Injuries 49ers

The 49ers arrive to the jungle without this players.

 

2:29 PM6 days ago

JOURNEY TO THE PAST

The Bengals and Niners have met twice in SB. The title remained in the hands of the San Francisco 49ers who won by 20-16 and thus obtained their third NFL champion title and their third title in the 1980s.
2:24 PM6 days ago

Tune in here San Francisco 49ers vs Cincinnati Bengals Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match San Francisco 49ers - Cincinnati Bengals  live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.

 

2:19 PM6 days ago

How to watch San Francisco 49ers – Cincinnati Bengals Live Stream on TV and Online?

How to watch San Francisco 49ers – Cincinnati Bengals  Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game San Francisco 49ers –Cincinnati Bengals  live on TV, your options is Nueve channel

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Blim

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

2:14 PM6 days ago

Games between San Francisco 49ers vs Cincinnati Bengals

3 of the last 5 games have been won by the 49ers and at Paul Brown Stadium they have won the last 2 consecutively

2019 Cincinnati Bengals 17-41 San Francisco 49ers

2015 San Francisco 49ers 14-24 Cincinnati Bengals

2011 Cincinnati Bengals 8-13 San Francisco 49ers

2007 San Francisco 49ers 20-13 Cincinnati Bengals

2003  Cincinnati Bengals 41 -38 San Francisco 49ers

2:09 PM6 days ago

Key player of 49ers

Tight end George Kittle is the player to follow after many absences from the niners, Kittle is always synonymous with guarantee, with 44 receptions 606 yds and 5 TDs are the numbers at the moment.

The # 85 is a fundamental piece for the QB. Jimmy Garapollo is the player with the most passes completed on the third down.

Photo: Getty images// Michael Zagaris
Photo: Getty images// Michael Zagaris

 

2:04 PM6 days ago

Key player of Bengals

If the Bengals team wants to win the game, it will have to do what it does best to run. Joe Mixon has had a great season and is the second best RB in the league with 978 yds, the third RB with the most attempts and with a total of 12 TDs make him the most important player in the home team.
Photo: Getty images// Kirk Irwin
Photo: Getty images// Kirk Irwin
1:59 PM6 days ago

Bengals win to seek playoffs

Bengals Burrow's team arrives with a streak of 2 wins and 3 losses, beyond that record the team has declined considerably in recent weeks so HC Zac Taylor will have to improve things as things are starting to get complicated the playoff scene.

The Bengals were division leaders but a stumble and victory by the Browns would leave them momentarily out of the playoffs.

Those of Cincinnati must improve a lot after their last result where they lost at home against the Chargers. The team is 1-3 at home so it is not their strength this season.

1:54 PM6 days ago

San Francisco 49ers: win or say goodbye

The San Francisco 49ers come into this game 6-6 and winning 3 of their last 4 games overall. The niners have the second best road record in the NFC at 4-2, despite their good record they lost their last road game and will play for the second week in a row.

Right now the niners have the last playoff berth but a Washington win would take that ticket away.

1:49 PM6 days ago

The game

Key game in the jungle, the Bengals play week to the chances of entering the playoffs and in such a hard-fought division, anyone can win it so the margin of error decreases while Niners are still with postseason aspirations but they require the remaining games to be won and several teams stumble.
1:44 PM6 days ago

The match will be played at the Paul Brown Stadium

The San Francisco 49ers vs Cincinnati Bengals match will be played at the stadium: Cincinnati, Ohio  with a capacity of 65515 people Named after the Bengals' founder Paul Brown, the stadium is located on approximately 22 acres (8.9 ha) of land and has a listed seating capacity of 65,515.

Paul Brown Stadium is nicknamed "The Jungle," an allusion to not only the namesake Bengal tiger's natural habitat but also the Guns N' Roses song "Welcome to the Jungle" which is the unofficial anthem for the team.

It is one of three stadiums in the NFL not named after a corporate sponsor, the others being Lambeau Field (Packers) and Soldier Field (Bears).

Photo: Getty images// Tyler Barrick
Photo: Getty images// Tyler Barrick
1:39 PM6 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the NBA match: San Francisco 49ers vs Cincinnati Bengals Live Updates!

My name is Erick Guerrero and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL
VAVEL Logo