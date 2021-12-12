Goals and Highlights: 49ers 26-23 Bengals in NFL

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
1:53
2:00 OT
2:00 OT
2:23 OT
2:34 OT
4:00 OT
4:53 OT
6:10 OT
6:15 OT
6:45 OT
8:40 OT
9:45 OT
00:04 4Q
00:20 4Q
00:30 4Q
1:19 4Q
1:25 4Q
1:50 4Q
2:00 4Q
2:40 4Q
3:00 4Q
4:20 4Q
5:00 4Q
7:22 4Q
9:05 4Q
9:20 4Q
10:59 4Q
11:45 4Q
12:42 4Q
14:00 4Q
00:00 3Q
1:30 3Q
1:48 3Q
6:33 3Q
7:46 3Q
7:46 3Q
9:13 3Q
10:30 3Q
12:49 3Q
13:08 3Q
15:00 3Q
00:00 2Q
00:18 2Q
0:30 2Q
0:57 2Q
1:07 2Q
1:42 2Q
1:46 2Q
2:00 2Q
3:40 2Q
4:26 2Q
4:26 2Q
4:26 2Q
5:00 2Q
6:55 2Q
7:59 2Q
9:28 2Q
10:40 2Q
11:45 2Q
12:05 2Q
13:10 2Q
00:00 1Q
0:31 1Q
0:36 1Q
1:09 1Q
2:33 1Q
3:57 1Q
5:48 1Q
6:41 1Q
9:00 1Q
9:10 1Q
9:20 1Q
11:48 1Q
12:04 1Q
12:45 1Q
13:20 1Q
15:00 1Q
Next games of 49ers
vs Falcons
at Titans
vs Texans
at Rams
Next games Bengals
at denver
vs Ravens
vs Chiefs
at Browns
Injuries of home team
Warm up home team
Let’s #RuleTheJungle @JoeyB | #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/ycLnYLHVf3— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 12, 2021
odds to win
Injuries 49ers
Today’s @DignityHealth inactives for #SFvsCIN pic.twitter.com/MP1MLR6ymy— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 12, 2021
JOURNEY TO THE PAST
Tune in here San Francisco 49ers vs Cincinnati Bengals Live Score
How to watch San Francisco 49ers – Cincinnati Bengals Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch the game San Francisco 49ers –Cincinnati Bengals live on TV, your options is Nueve channel
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Blim
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Games between San Francisco 49ers vs Cincinnati Bengals
2019 Cincinnati Bengals 17-41 San Francisco 49ers
2015 San Francisco 49ers 14-24 Cincinnati Bengals
2011 Cincinnati Bengals 8-13 San Francisco 49ers
2007 San Francisco 49ers 20-13 Cincinnati Bengals
2003 Cincinnati Bengals 41 -38 San Francisco 49ers
Key player of 49ers
The # 85 is a fundamental piece for the QB. Jimmy Garapollo is the player with the most passes completed on the third down.
Key player of Bengals
Bengals win to seek playoffs
The Bengals were division leaders but a stumble and victory by the Browns would leave them momentarily out of the playoffs.
Those of Cincinnati must improve a lot after their last result where they lost at home against the Chargers. The team is 1-3 at home so it is not their strength this season.
San Francisco 49ers: win or say goodbye
Right now the niners have the last playoff berth but a Washington win would take that ticket away.
The game
The match will be played at the Paul Brown Stadium
Paul Brown Stadium is nicknamed "The Jungle," an allusion to not only the namesake Bengal tiger's natural habitat but also the Guns N' Roses song "Welcome to the Jungle" which is the unofficial anthem for the team.
It is one of three stadiums in the NFL not named after a corporate sponsor, the others being Lambeau Field (Packers) and Soldier Field (Bears).