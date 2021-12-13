Tampa Bay needs OT to beat the Buffalo Bills

Brady gets the offense going early

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers started the game on offense looking to go down the field and score on the opening drive of the game. The Bucs failed to convert to score points on their opening drive.

Just like Tampa, the Bills failed to score on their first drive of the game thanks to a strong defense that proceeded to put immense pressure on Josh Allen. The first points of the game came on Brady's second drive as Leonard Fournette ran in a 47 yard run for the touchdown and the 7-0 lead.

The Bucs defense continued to stand strong and forced the Bills once again to punt on the ensuing drive. The first quarter finished with Tampa Bay driving and on the goal line.

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Tampa ended up kicking a field goal with Ryan Succop kicking from 23 yards out and it was 10-0 Tampa Bay. The Bills had a solid drive on their first try of the second quarter but again the Tampa defense forced them to kick and Tyler Bass kicked a 22-yard field goal to make it 10-3.

On the next drive, Brady drove down the field once again, and thanks to a pass interference call that extended the drive he managed to find Mike Evans for a 13-yard touchdown catch to make it 17-3.

With a minute and 29 seconds left on the clock in the first half, Tampa scored another touchdown as Brady ran in a one-yard touchdown to make the score 24-3 for the home team.

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

With one minute on the dot, Richard Sherman who was returning from injury managed to intercept Allen's pass and the Bucs recovered the football in the first big special teams' play of the game.

The teams went into halftime with Tampa up 24-3 and looking like they were on their way to dominating win.

The Buffalo Bills make it a game

The Bills started the second half with the ball but once again were snubbed by the Tampa defense and attempted a fake punt but failed and there was a turnover on downs. Buffalo got its first touchdown of the game when Allen would run the ball into the endzone for an 18 yard run with 7:29 left in the third quarter to make it 24-10.

With 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Buccaneers added to their lead when Ryan Succop kicked another 24-yard field goal to make it 27-10 to increase their commanding lead.

The Bills made it interesting when Dawson Knox scored a touchdown to make it 27-17 with nine minutes left in the game. After the Bucs failed again to get points on another drive Buffalo scored another touchdown as Gabriel Davis caught a ball in the endzone for a four-yard reception and the lead was now reduced to three.

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

With 25 seconds left in regulation, Bass kicked another 25-yard field goal, and just like that the game was tied at 27. Brady now had 22 seconds to pull off one of those magical last-minute game-winning drives.

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

It wasn't meant to be as the dying seconds kicked off and this game was decided in overtime. Buffalo won the toss and decided to take the ball first on offense.

The Bucs were able to make the first stop on defense and now Brady had his chance to win the game. He did just that finding Breshad Perriman for a game-winning 58-yard touchdown.

Brady finished with 363 yards and the game-winning touchdown throw was his 700th which is another record and finished the game with two touchdowns.

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay will be back in action next Sunday night as they will face their division rivals the New Orleans Saints.