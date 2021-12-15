Highlights and Best Moments: Chiefs 34-28 Chargers in NFL Season

ADVERTISEMENT
OT 08:45
Kelce breaks away and reaches the diagonals for the winning touchdown.
OT 09:16
OT 09:40
OT 10:00
End of fourth period
4Q 00:25
TD CHIEFS 28-28
Mahomes to Kelce! @Chiefs tie it with 1:16 left!
4Q 00:47
4Q 01:16
Mahomes finds Kelce and the game is tied.
4Q 01:22
4Q 01:40
4Q 01:57
TD CHARGERS 28-21
Herbert answers back!
Chargers retake the lead with 2:19 remaining, 28-21.
4Q 02:19
Herbert with a power pass to Allen for the touchdown to retake the lead.
4Q 04:18
4Q 04:24
TD CHIEFS 21-21
Mahomes to Tyreek!
4Q 07:44
Hill with the reception in the diagonals and, they play it for the conversion that Mahomes finds Edwards to tie the game.
4Q 08:34
TD CHARGERS 21-13
Ekeler finds the end zone! @Chargers take a 21-13 lead. #BoltUp
4q 09:39
Ekeler on the ground finally makes the touchdown to increase the lead.
4Q 09:54
4Q 10:54
4Q 12:11
4Q 11:17
End of third quarter
3Q 01:48
3Q 06:15
3Q 07:44
3Q 09:24
3Q 11:39
3Q 12:12
Harrison Butker 33-yarder cuts the deficit to just one point.
3Q 12:16
3Q 13:32
3Q 14:53
3Q 15:00
Half time
2Q 00:00
2Q 00:03
2Q 00:20
2Q 01:10
2Q 01:51
2Q 02:00
The Chiefs will come back with a first and ten.
TD CHARGERS 14-10
Herbert gets himself a passing TD to put the @Chargers ahead! #BoltUp
2Q 03:15
Guyton with the reception in the diagonals to turn the game around.
2Q 06:15
2Q 08:19
TD CHARGERS 7-10
Herbert takes off! #BoltUp
2Q 09:12
Herbert's personal carry to break the scoreless tie at SoFi Stadium.
2Q 10:!5
2Q 12:10
2Q 13:23
2Q 12:42
2Q 14:48
Harrison Burtker 30-yarder widens the gap with his first field goal.
End of first quarter
1Q 01:41
1Q 04:33
1Q 05:18
1Q 08:50
TD CHIEFS 7-0
Michael Burton's first TD since 2015 puts the @Chiefs on the board. #ChiefsKingdom @MikeBurtonFB
1Q 07:34
Burton on the ground route enters the diagonals to break the zero.
1Q 08:32
1Q 10:07
1Q 11:57
1Q 13:22
1Q 13:33
1Q 13:22
1Q 14:04
1Q 15:00
Minutes away
They jump into the field
LFG ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/1slaHqy7I8— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 17, 2021
Great campaign
The fifth best
The MVP is already warming up
Prepping launch codes 🚀@PatrickMahomes + #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/7idMR1GQes— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 17, 2021
Thus they arrived
Chargers Casualties
Easton Stick
Asante Samuel Jr.
Alohi Gilman
Larry Rountree III
Breiden Fehoko
Absent Chiefs
QB Shane Buechele
CB L'Jarius Sneed
OL Kyle Long
OT Prince Tega Wanogho
DB Zayne Anderson
Winning streak
First game
Start
Stay with us to follow this game LIVE!
