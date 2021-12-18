New England Patriots vs Indianapolis Colts: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in NFL

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here New England Patriots vs Indianapolis Colts Live Score in NFL Season 2021
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this New England Patriots vs Indianapolis Colts match in NFL Season from Lucas Oil Stadium.
What time is New England Patriots vs Indianapolis Colts match for NFL Season?
This is the start time of the game New England Patriots vs Indianapolis Colts of 18th December in several countries:
Argentina: 10:20 PM in NFL Game pass
Bolivia: 9:20 PM in NFL Game pass
Brazil: 10:20 PM in NFL Game pass
Chile: 9:20 PM in NFL Game pass
Colombia: 8:20 PM in NFL Game pass
Ecuador: 8:20 PM in NFL Game pass
USA (ET): 8:20 PM in NFL Network
Spain: 2:20 AM
Mexico: 7:20 PM in FOX Sports and NFL Game pass
Paraguay: 10:20 PM in NFL Game pass
Peru: 9:20 PM in NFL Game pass
Uruguay: 10:20 PM in NFL Game pass
Last games
Two franchises with a lot of rivalry that the historical series favors the Patriots heavily with a record of 52 wins and 29 losses, winning the last eight in a row:
Indianapolis Colts 24-38 New England Patriots, 2018.
New England Patriots 34-27 Indianapolis Colts, 2015
Indianapolis Colts 7-45 New England Patriots, 2015 (postseason).
New England Patriots 42-20 Indianapolis Colts, 2014
Indianapolis Colts 22-43 New England Patriots, 2014 (postseason)
Key player Indianapolis Colts
Although few bet on him, Carson Wentz has had a good season without injuries and, most importantly, without so many turnovers, so he has been able to lead his team to important victories; he has a 63.3% pass completion rate this season, for 2,948 yards, 22 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.
Key player New England Patriots
With Harris out, Rhamondre Stevenson will have to take relevance in the ground game and know how to exploit the spaces provided by the offensive line to gain yards and control the game against a complicated opponent.
How do the Patriots and Colts fare in the 2021 season?
The Patriots not only lead the AFC East with a record of nine wins and four losses, but are number one in the American Conference, while the Colts are in the postseason with a 7-6 record.
Indianapolis Colts: Putting the pressure on
The keys for the Indianapolis Colts are on both sides of the field, although the main one will be to put pressure on rookie Mac Jones and slow down the ground attack to force them to go through the air, which is where there can be more mistakes. However, if they don't, the defense could have a lot of headaches all night long.
New England Patriots: Ground game
Against the Buffalo Bills, the New England Patriots showed how to run and run the ball to dominate in time of possession and beat their opponent; the key will be the same, coupled with a strong defense that usually causes turnovers that could be key in the development of the game.
For the first time
For the first time since they met in 1997, the match between the New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts will be without Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, which will be a first in the new millennium.
Kick-off time
The New England Patriots vs Indianapolis Colts match will be played at the Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:20 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2021 NFL Season: New England Patriots vs Indianapolis Colts!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.