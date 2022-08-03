Touchdowns and Highlights: Jaguars 11-27 Raiders in NFL Hall of Fame
Image: VAVEL

11:46 PM15 days ago

Highlights

11:39 PM15 days ago

Thanks

Thank you for following the broadcast of the Jaguars-Raiders Hall of Fame game.
11:34 PM15 days ago

End game

Jaguars 11-27 Raiders.
11:29 PM15 days ago

4Q 02:00

Two-minute pause.
11:24 PM15 days ago

4Q 03:26

TD JAGUARS. Cotrell with the touchdown reception to make the slate more decorative.
11:19 PM15 days ago

4Q 06:06

The Raiders decide not to take a gamble and clear from midfield.
11:14 PM15 days ago

4Q 07:31

Jaguars three and out. Clear and the Raiders will come right back.
11:09 PM15 days ago

TD RAIDERS 27-3

11:04 PM15 days ago

4Q 07:53

TD RAIDERS

Walker with the carry around the corner and taking advantage of blocks to increase the lead.

10:59 PM15 days ago

4Q 08:27

Short pass and the Raiders are already in the goal zone.
10:54 PM15 days ago

4Q 10:40

10-yard pass complete for Raiders to move the chains.
10:49 PM15 days ago

4Q 11:54

The Jaguars play it on fourth down for one yard and don't make it. The Raiders will have good field position.
10:44 PM15 days ago

4Q 14:00

Pass interference defensively and the Jaguars move the chains to their 40-yard line.
10:39 PM15 days ago

End of third quarter

Jaguars 3-20 Raiders.
10:34 PM15 days ago

3Q 00:00

Thompson had made the kickoff return touchdown, but a holding nullifies the touchdown for the Jaguars.
10:29 PM15 days ago

3Q 00:07

Mullens with the bomb that is incomplete and the Raiders to clear.
10:24 PM15 days ago

3Q 02:10

FG JAGUARS

De 36 yardas los Jaguars rompen el cero con el gol de campo de Fry.

10:19 PM15 days ago

3Q 05:36

The Raiders' play of attraction does not work and they will have to clear out of the deep zone.
10:14 PM15 days ago

3Q 07:59

Jaguars to clear, but at least they box the Raiders inside their own 5-yard line.
10:09 PM15 days ago

3Q 10:57

Already with the reserve team in reserve, the Raiders three and out and clear.
10:04 PM15 days ago

3Q 12:33

Jaguars don't get going on offense and kick again.
9:59 PM15 days ago

3Q 14:45

Sloter with the screen pass and the Jaguars generate 11 yards on their first offensive drive.
9:54 PM15 days ago

HALF TIME

Jaguars 0-20 Raiders
9:49 PM15 days ago

2Q 00:23

The Jaguars' attack does not prosper and they will have to clear.
9:44 PM15 days ago

TD RAIDERS 20-0

9:39 PM15 days ago

2Q 01:34

TD RAIDERS

Jarrett Stidham with the personal carry as he takes advantage of space and makes the second diagonal touchdown of the night.

9:34 PM15 days ago

2Q 01:44

Robinson with the reception for first and ten and the Raiders are already in the red zone.
9:29 PM15 days ago

2Q 02:00

Two-minute pause.
9:24 PM15 days ago

2Q 02:34

First and ten for Raiders on the ground, but he gets knocked out after a helmet-to-helmet.
9:19 PM15 days ago

2Q 04:39

The play was changed and given as a complete pass, the Raiders continue with the offense at the opponent's 43-yard line.
9:14 PM15 days ago

2Q 04:39

They miss Johnson's reception and the Raiders clear.
9:09 PM15 days ago

2Q 06:42

Sack for Mullens and the Raiders have to clear to make the touchback.
9:04 PM15 days ago

2Q 08:51

White with the screen pass and goes beyond the 30-yard line.
8:59 PM15 days ago

2Q 09:49

The Raiders' offense doesn't work, but they play it on fourth down at midfield and move the chains.
8:54 PM15 days ago

2Q 11:31

The Jaguars receiver fumbles the pass and now the Raiders recover by Hardman.
8:49 PM15 days ago

TD RAIDERS 13-0

8:44 PM15 days ago

2Q 13:36

TD RAIDERS

Abdullah with the 7-yard carry around the corner to widen the gap.

8:39 PM15 days ago

2Q 10:46

Mullens with the bomb to Johnson for the first and goal.
8:34 PM15 days ago

Final primer cuarto

Jaguars 0-6 Raiders
8:29 PM15 days ago

1Q 00:42

The Jaguars miss a 60-yard field goal, as it went wide.
8:24 PM15 days ago

1Q 04:02

Jaguars fumble that the Raiders recover, but it will be reversed because they had already made a down
8:19 PM15 days ago

1Q 04:54

FG RAIDERS

Carlson 55-yarder connects effectively to make it 6-0.

8:14 PM15 days ago

1Q 07:35

White exploits the hole and goes all the way to the opponent's 30-yard line.
8:09 PM15 days ago

1Q 08:57

Screen pass from Jacobs and move the chains. Beyond midfield.
8:04 PM15 days ago

1Q 10:00

Jaguars defensive back Campbell is left on the field injured.
7:59 PM15 days ago

1Q 10:25

Hill's carry up the middle makes it first and ten.
7:54 PM15 days ago

1Q 11:33

Three and out for the Jaguars. To clear.
7:49 PM15 days ago

1Q 12:39

FG RAIDERS

Carlson 32-yarder connects for first field goal of the season. 3-0 Las Vegas wins.

7:44 PM15 days ago

1Q 12:39

Incomplete pass by Jarrett Stidham on third down and they will only attempt a field goal.
7:39 PM15 days ago

1Q 13:45

Jacobs' carry and the Raiders are already in the red zone.
7:34 PM15 days ago

1Q 14:26

Jarrett Stidham's bomb plus a personal foul penalty and the Raiders are already at the opponent's 30-yard line.
7:29 PM15 days ago

1Q 15:00

Jaguars-Raiders game kicks off. Las Vegas on the offensive.
7:24 PM15 days ago

To minutes

The teams and fans have returned to the field and play will begin in a few minutes.
7:19 PM15 days ago

Attention

The game is scheduled to start at 7:40 p.m. Mexico time and 8:40 p.m. Eastern time in the United States.
7:14 PM15 days ago

Last minute

Due to weather conditions caused by a thunderstorm, the start of the match has been rescheduled a few minutes later.
7:09 PM15 days ago

Minutes away

We are minutes away from kickoff between the Jaguars and Raiders.
7:04 PM15 days ago

They jump into the field

The Raiders, in their starting uniforms, have taken the field just minutes before kickoff.
6:59 PM15 days ago

Upcoming Jaguars games

Jacksonville's regular season games will be vs:

Vs Browns

Steelers

At Falcons

In the regular campaign they will visit the Washington Commanders in their first game.

6:54 PM15 days ago

Upcoming Raiders games

The Raiders' preseason games will be:

Vs Vikings

At Raiders

Vs Raiders

 

Their regular season opener will be as a visitor against Los Angeles Chargers.

6:49 PM15 days ago

Same situation

Derek Carr will not be active, but he also took the time to mingle with the fans who gathered for this game with two AFC teams.
6:44 PM15 days ago

Signing autographs

Just because he won't be playing doesn't mean he won't be in attendance, and quarterback Trevo Lawrence took the opportunity to sign autographs for some fans.
6:39 PM15 days ago

Legends talk

Former head coach Dungy and Josh Allen took a moment before the game to chat.
6:34 PM15 days ago

Traditional game

As has become customary, the Hall of Fame Game is the only game this week with two teams entering players into the Hall of Fame, so the Jaguars and Raiders will have an "extra" game than the rest of the 30 franchises. Last year it was Cowboys vs Steelers.
6:29 PM15 days ago

Will not be present

It should be noted that Trevor Lawrence will not be present for this game, and they want to take it easy and not rush him onto the field to avoid any injury.
6:24 PM15 days ago

Start

The NFL returns this Thursday with the Hall of Fame game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders from Canton. We begin with coverage of the NFL game.
6:19 PM15 days ago

Tune in here Jacksonville Jaguars vs Las Vegas Raiders Live Score in 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Jacksonville Jaguars vs Las Vegas Raiders match for the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game 2022 on VAVEL US.
6:14 PM15 days ago

What time is Jacksonville Jaguars vs Las Vegas Raiders match for 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game 2022?

This is the start time of the game Jacksonville Jaguars vs Las Vegas Raiders of August 4th in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NFL Game Pass

Bolivia: 10:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NFL Game Pass

Brazil: 11:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NFL Game Pass

Chile: 11:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NFL Game Pass

Colombia: 9:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NFL Game Pass

Ecuador: 9:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NFL Game Pass

United States (ET): 10:00 PM on NBC and NFL Game Pass

Spain: 4:00 AM

Mexico: 9:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NFL Game Pass

Paraguay: 11:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NFL Game Pass

Peru: 9:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NFL Game Pass

Uruguay: 11:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NFL Game Pass

6:09 PM15 days ago

Background Jacksonville Jaguars vs Las Vegas Raiders

It is worth noting that this will be the first time that the Raiders, already settled in Las Vegas, will be facing the Jaguars, who, in the last five games between the two franchises, have not had a favorable balance, registering two wins and three losses.

Jacksonville Jaguars 20-16 Oakland Raiders. 2019

Oakland Raiders 33-16 Jacksonville Jaguars. 2016

Jacksonville Jaguars 9-19 Oakland Raiders, 2013

Jacksonville Jaguars 23-26 Oakland Raiders, 2012 (overtime)

Oakland Raiders 31-38 Jacksonville Jaguars. 2010

6:04 PM15 days ago

Key Player Las Vegas Raiders

After surprisingly leaving the Green Bay Packers, Davante Adams will be reunited with his former high school teammate Dereck Carr, so they promise to be one of the best running backs in the league, although we will have to see their adaptation process without Aaron Rodgers.
Image: NFL
Image: NFL
5:59 PM15 days ago

Key player Jacksonville Jaguars

After his rookie season, a substantial growth is expected from Trevor Lawrence, after he has reinforced the team in ground and air attack, so it is expected that his quality will gradually be reflected in victories.
5:54 PM15 days ago

Why is this Hall of Fame game being played?

For years the NFL has been annually inducting different members to its Hall of Fame either because they were players, coaches or an important part of the league and, to decide this commitment, two teams that had players selected have to be present. In the case of the Raiders, it is receiver Cliff Branch, who was characterized by his speed and participated in three Super Bowls with the black and silver team. The Jaguars selected tackle Tony Boselli, who was selected after 16 years.
5:49 PM15 days ago

Las Vegas Raiders: a competitive division

Although the Vegas Raiders added some quality additions, the reality is that their division became much stronger and the AFC West is expected to be the most competitive of all, in which there is no clear favorite and, according to some specialists, precisely the Raiders are expected to finish in the last place of the division.
5:44 PM15 days ago

Jacksonville Jaguars: a better season

The Jacksonville Jaguars have not had a good time during the last two seasons, but it is expected that for the next one they can show signs of improvement, as they did at the end of the last tournament where they even took away the Indianapolis Colts' chance to qualify for the Playoffs.
5:39 PM15 days ago

Goodbye to the drought

With this game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Las Vegas Raiders, the 2022 NFL season, even with the Hall of Fame game, is officially inaugurated with the mission of 31 teams to take the throne away from the current champions, the Los Angeles Rams.
5:34 PM15 days ago

The Kick-off

The Jacksonville Jaguars vs Las Vegas Raiders match will be played at the Tom Benson Stadium, in Canton, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 pm ET.
5:29 PM15 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game 2022: Jacksonville Jaguars vs Las Vegas Raiders!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
