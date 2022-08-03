Touchdowns and Highlights: Jaguars 11-27 Raiders in NFL Hall of Fame

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
Thanks
End game
4Q 02:00
4Q 03:26
4Q 06:06
4Q 07:31
TD RAIDERS 27-3
"Happy birthday Granny, I love you!" - @groovyyybabyyy did it for his Grandma ❤️
📺: @ProFootballHOF Game on NBC
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/N8g52F6fon pic.twitter.com/d5avL5ybcg — NFL (@NFL) August 5, 2022
4Q 07:53
Walker with the carry around the corner and taking advantage of blocks to increase the lead.
4Q 08:27
4Q 10:40
4Q 11:54
4Q 14:00
End of third quarter
3Q 00:00
3Q 00:07
3Q 02:10
De 36 yardas los Jaguars rompen el cero con el gol de campo de Fry.
3Q 05:36
3Q 07:59
3Q 10:57
3Q 12:33
3Q 14:45
HALF TIME
2Q 00:23
TD RAIDERS 20-0
.@Jarrett_Stidham called his own number 🙌
📺: @ProFootballHOF Game | NBC pic.twitter.com/FzbAMjpkN0 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) August 5, 2022
2Q 01:34
Jarrett Stidham with the personal carry as he takes advantage of space and makes the second diagonal touchdown of the night.
2Q 01:44
2Q 02:00
2Q 02:34
2Q 04:39
2Q 04:39
2Q 06:42
2Q 08:51
2Q 09:49
2Q 11:31
TD RAIDERS 13-0
First TD celly of the season is clean 🔥
🕺: @Ameerguapo
📺: @ProFootballHOF Game on NBC
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/N8g52F6fon pic.twitter.com/IMxXIMzz12 — NFL (@NFL) August 5, 2022
2Q 13:36
Abdullah with the 7-yard carry around the corner to widen the gap.
2Q 10:46
Final primer cuarto
1Q 00:42
1Q 04:02
1Q 04:54
Carlson 55-yarder connects effectively to make it 6-0.
1Q 07:35
1Q 08:57
1Q 10:00
1Q 10:25
1Q 11:33
1Q 12:39
Carlson 32-yarder connects for first field goal of the season. 3-0 Las Vegas wins.
1Q 12:39
1Q 13:45
1Q 14:26
1Q 15:00
To minutes
Attention
Last minute
Minutes away
They jump into the field
.@Raiders nation, get hype! 🙌— NFL (@NFL) August 4, 2022
📺: @ProFootballHOF Game on NBC
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/CrR4MkRZ3k pic.twitter.com/tfeVm6ggZZ
Upcoming Jaguars games
Vs Browns
Steelers
At Falcons
In the regular campaign they will visit the Washington Commanders in their first game.
Upcoming Raiders games
Vs Vikings
At Raiders
Vs Raiders
Their regular season opener will be as a visitor against Los Angeles Chargers.
Same situation
#RaiderNation representing in Canton! ☠️@ProFootballHOF | @derekcarrqb pic.twitter.com/L0Z0XePMMS— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) August 4, 2022
Signing autographs
"You're the best, Trevor." 🥺❤️ These are the moments we missed.— NFL (@NFL) August 4, 2022
📺: @ProFootballHOF Game on NBC
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/CrR4MkRZ3k pic.twitter.com/ABWXIKlxxN
Legends talk
Choppin’ it up with legends.@TonyDungy 🤝 @JoshAllen41_ pic.twitter.com/46LFAk5ulM— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) August 4, 2022
Traditional game
Will not be present
Start
Tune in here Jacksonville Jaguars vs Las Vegas Raiders Live Score in 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game 2022
What time is Jacksonville Jaguars vs Las Vegas Raiders match for 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game 2022?
Argentina: 11:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 10:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 11:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NFL Game Pass
Chile: 11:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 9:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 9:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 10:00 PM on NBC and NFL Game Pass
Spain: 4:00 AM
Mexico: 9:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NFL Game Pass
Paraguay: 11:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NFL Game Pass
Peru: 9:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 11:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NFL Game Pass
Background Jacksonville Jaguars vs Las Vegas Raiders
Jacksonville Jaguars 20-16 Oakland Raiders. 2019
Oakland Raiders 33-16 Jacksonville Jaguars. 2016
Jacksonville Jaguars 9-19 Oakland Raiders, 2013
Jacksonville Jaguars 23-26 Oakland Raiders, 2012 (overtime)
Oakland Raiders 31-38 Jacksonville Jaguars. 2010