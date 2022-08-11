Highlights: Tennessee Titans 10-23 Baltimore Ravens in NFL Preseason 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Final Score
Game is Over
The game ends, thanks for joining us in the broadcast of the game Tennessee Titans 10-23 Baltimore Ravens, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
4Q | 2:00
2-minute break, the game is now a mere formality for the Ravens who after the break will look for a last first and ten to finish the game.
4Q | 8:30
FIELD GOAL! Once again, the Ravens offense gets into the red zone and gets 3 more points from Justin Tucker to continue increasing the lead.
4Q | 10:35
The Titans offense commanded by Malik Willis fails to add important points and there is less and less time left to try to come back.
4Q | 14:53
FIELD GOAL! Justin Tucker does it again, the 25-yard attempt is good and the Ravens already double the points on the Titans.
4Q | 15:00
Start the last quarter.
Bye to the third
The third quarter ends, Ravens lead by 7.
3Q | 2:10
Better third quarter for the Ravens, they have stopped the Titans on several occasions and want to increase the advantage before the last period.
3Q | 5:09
The Titans are approaching the red zone looking to tie this match.
3Q | 9:06
FIELD GOAL! Justin Tucker gets 3 more points for Baltimore on a 47-yard field goal.
Up and score!
Shemar Bridges with the jump for the two-handed catch to give the Ravens the lead back:
Go up and get it, @ShemarBridges17. #RavensFlock— NFL (@NFL) August 12, 2022
📱: Stream #TENvsBAL on NFL+ https://t.co/AXsI2aWMg0 pic.twitter.com/f67FSmifal
3Q | 11:59
The Ravens begin to seek to increase the advantage on the scoreboard and advance little by little towards the rival field.
3Q | 15:00
The third quarter begins.
Halftime
We go into the break with a 4-point lead over Baltimore.
2Q | 0:35
TOUCHDOWN! Shemar Bridges receives a 14-yard pass to give the Ravens the lead before halftime. The extra point was good.
2:00
2 minute break.
2Q | 3:51
The Titans defense manages to contain Tyler Huntley, the Baltimore team hasn't come close to the red zone since scoring in the first period.
Tying the game!
Malik Willis with the change of direction to get away to the end zone and tie the game:
MALIK WILLIS HAS ARRIVED.— NFL (@NFL) August 12, 2022
📱: Stream #TENvsBAL on NFL+ https://t.co/AXsI2aWMg0 pic.twitter.com/Namb3PRZIv
2Q | 8:19
FIELD GOAL! Randy Bullock gets all 3 points with a 33-yard field goal and gives the Titans the lead.
2Q | 8:58
Better second quarter for the Titans who continue to generate plays from the hand of Malik Willis.
Ravens hit first!
Mike Davis with the breakaway to open the scoring in Baltimore:
Welcome to Baltimore, @MikeDavisRB. 😈— NFL (@NFL) August 11, 2022
📱: Stream #TENvsBAL on NFL+ https://t.co/AXsI2aWMg0 pic.twitter.com/iF8wsmzs3b
2Q | 14:18
TOUCHDOWN! Malik Willis carry to tie the game. The Randy Bullock extra is good.
2Q | 15:00
The second quarter begins.
End of the first
The first quarter ends, a 7-point lead for the Ravens.
1Q | 2:05
The clock continues its march but the Titans do not generate danger.
1Q | 3:38
TOUCHDOWN! Mike Davis escapes in the end zone and scores for the Ravens. Justin Tucker's extra point is good.
1Q | 7:30
First offense of the game that gets into the red zone but does not score points. The Titans are stopped and fail to get into the field goal zone.
1Q | 10:00
Great start between both teams, the teams begin to settle in the field, until now a game of defenses that do not allow great advances.
1Q | 15:00
The game kicks off at M&T Bank Stadium.
About to start
We are just minutes away from the start of the game presentation and previous NFL protocols.
Getting ready!
The locals are already warming up for their debut ahead of the 2022 NFL season:
Pre-game DB work. 😤 pic.twitter.com/U1TwYKlW7B— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 11, 2022
Warming up!
The Titans begin warm-up exercises for this start of a new season in the NFL. Likewise, it is reported that Malik Willis will be the starting QB:
There is football to be played tonight, get hype 🏈 pic.twitter.com/1hfe7eIc2h— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) August 11, 2022
Referee
Brad Allen will be the central referee in this duel between Titans and Ravens in week 1 of the NFL Preseason.
Injury Report
These are the players who will not see action today:
Ravens: Gus Edwards, Ar'Darius Washington, Ronnie Stanley, Marcus Peters, Tyus Bowser and Ricky Person.
Titans: None.
Ravens: Gus Edwards, Ar'Darius Washington, Ronnie Stanley, Marcus Peters, Tyus Bowser and Ricky Person.
Titans: None.
The Titans appears!
The Titans appear for this afternoon's game, the NFL starts:
Wheels up to BWI 🛫 pic.twitter.com/YN3E0gHS8J— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) August 10, 2022
Here are the Ravens!
The Baltimore team is already in their stadium for today's game:
Rookies rolling in for their first game action at M&T Bank‼️ pic.twitter.com/nSuds6B0h2— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 11, 2022
Last duel!
The last confrontation between both squads was in the Wildcards round in the 2020 season when the Ravens knocked out the Titans by a score of 20 to 13, in this game the Ravens defense managed to contain Ryan Tannehill in the last 3 quarters and the Ravens dominated in the second and third quarters
Form?
A good match between both teams awaits us, here we share the latest results of both teams.
Here we go!
We're just under an hour before the Titans-Ravens game kicks off at M&T Bank Stadium. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it? Follow our coverage on VAVEL to find out.
Stay with us to follow this game!
Where to watch the game?
We remind you that the game will be broadcast on television by NFL Network and in streaming through the NFL League Pass.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Lamar Jackson, a must see player!
The Baltimore quarterback enters this new season with the goal of leaving behind, the Raven star suffered an ankle injury last season, preventing him from participating in the last 5 games. His numbers during the 2021 season were 2,882 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Lamar Jackson was the leading rushing yardage among all quarterbacks in the league with 1,008. He appears for the 2022 season recovered from his injury and we will be able to see him on the grid, it is still unknown if he will have any minute restrictions during the preseason but his return has been confirmed by the team's medical staff. If Lamar Jackson has a healthy season, he, along with Mark Andrews and Devonta Freeman will fight for a postseason ticket.
How does Ravens get here?
The Baltimore team arrives after not qualifying for the postseason the previous year, they finished in last place in the North Division of the American conference with a record of 8 wins and 9 losses. These fought for one of the last tickets to the Wild Cards round until the last week and they were only 1 win away from getting to the playoffs. The 2021 NFL season started in the best way with a record of 8 wins and only 2 losses, but the team fell in recent weeks dragging a negative streak of 6 consecutive losses, including the loss in the last week against the Steelers in the game that defined who advanced to the postseason. Now, the team has put this history behind them and will look to have a good year to return to the playoffs. In the 2020 season, they made it all the way to the divisional playoffs and surprised everyone with a good year the likes of which they hadn't seen since the 2012 championship. Baltimore comes into this game with a record of 20 consecutive wins in preseason games and They will want to continue with this one.
Ryan Tannehill, a must see player!
The Titans quarterback begins a new season with the sole mission of maintaining his place in the NFL and seeking to put his team in the American Conference Final. The Tennessee quarterback was the team's offensive leader in passing yardage, posting 3,734 passing yards, 21 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions. These numbers weren't as surprising as expected from a quarterback who made his team finish first in the conference. However, he failed to maintain the winning streak and only managed to get his team to score a couple of times during the playoffs. The quarterback's connection with Kyle Phillips and Briley Moore will be key to having a good season, and he is well supported by Malik Willis who will wait for his opportunity and put pressure on Tannehill to get the best passes out of him.
How does the Titans arrive?
The Tennessee team starts a new season in the American conference, after finishing the regular season as the conference leader with a record of 12 wins and 5 losses. This excited their fans on the way to Superbowl LVI, however, they were eliminated in the divisional round against the Cincinnati Bengals. The team had a very good end to the regular season with victories against postseason teams like the Chiefs and Rams, but they ended with 2 straight losses, one on the last date against Arizona and the second against the Bengals to be eliminated. The team's mission will be to return to being division champions for the third consecutive year and seek the championship game of the American conference.
Where's the game?
The M&T Bank Stadium located in the city of Baltimore will host this duel between two teams looking to start the 2022-2023 NFL regular season in a good way. This stadium has a capacity for 71,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1998.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the game between Tennessee Titans vs. Baltimore Ravens live, corresponding to the duel of Week 2 of the 2022-2023 NFL Preseason. The match will take place at the M&T Bank Stadium, at 7:30 p.m.