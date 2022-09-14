Los Angeles Chargers 24-27 Kansas City Chiefs Week 2 NFL Summary and Touchdowns
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

11:10 PM4 days ago

4C - 1:20

Chargers touchdown drive drops one more touchdown with 1 minute to play.
11:07 PM4 days ago

4C - 2:00

Two-minute pause
11:02 PM4 days ago

4C - 3:00

Kansas City field goal to increase its lead.
10:59 PM4 days ago

4C - 3:30

Kansas City is already in the Red Zone with a big drive and is getting closer to increasing its lead.
10:49 PM4 days ago

4C - 5:50

Kansas City is forced to punt and again the Chargers will have possession.
10:47 PM4 days ago

4C - 6:30

Kansas City advances favorably and runs down the clock with the intention of taking the game by scoring more points.
10:36 PM4 days ago

4C - 10:00

Pass intercepted and Kansas City scores on an 80+ yard pick six.
10:28 PM4 days ago

4C - 15:00

Game tied with field goal
10:25 PM4 days ago

End of third quarter

Chargers 17-14 Kansas City.
10:23 PM4 days ago

3C - 1:17

Travis Kelce with a carry puts Kansas City in the Red Zone and close to a touchdown.
10:17 PM4 days ago

3C - 4:11

Justin Herbert is stopped in the back and will have to kick again by the Chargers.
10:10 PM4 days ago

3C - 6:24

Kansas City rallies and the defense stops the Chargers offense three times and the Chargers will have to punt.
10:05 PM4 days ago

3C - 7:00

Touchdown great pass by Mahomes and again the locals get into the game.
10:04 PM4 days ago

3C - 7:20

Kansas City is unable to find space and forces Mahomes to throw the ball away.
9:52 PM4 days ago

3C - 9:50

Touchdown de Chargers gran pase de Justin Herbert a Willams.
9:48 PM4 days ago

3C - 12:20

Chargers are advancing favorably and are close to the red zone.
9:33 PM4 days ago

Half time

Chargers 10-7 Kansas City
9:21 PM4 days ago

2C - 2:00

Two-minute pause
9:07 PM4 days ago

2C - 8:59

Kansas City stops Chargers and will regain possession of the ball.
9:05 PM4 days ago

2C - 10:00

Chargers have possession again and almost reach midfield.
9:01 PM4 days ago

2C - 11:00

Touchdown by Kansas City who gets closer on the scoreboard and it becomes a very close game.
8:50 PM4 days ago

2C - 14:56

Chargers touchdown drive takes a 10-point lead.
8:46 PM4 days ago

End of first quarter

Chargers 3-0 Kansas City
8:46 PM4 days ago

1C - 0:31

Justin Herbert's 30-yard pass puts Chargers in red zone near touchdown.
8:37 PM4 days ago

1C - 4:40

Patrick Mahomes is stopped in the back by Tranquill and is cornered at the 10-yard line, and will be forced to punt again.
8:31 PM4 days ago

1C - 6:00

Chargers are stopped and will have to settle for the 3 points.
8:29 PM4 days ago

1C - 7:30

First and ten automatic for an interference on receiver Palmer, Chargers approach the red zone.
8:27 PM4 days ago

1C - 8:27

Justin Herbert connects with Carter on a nice pass and it's Chargers on the Kansas City field.
8:22 PM4 days ago

1C - 10:00

Bosa stops the run on 3rd down and Kansas City is forced to punt and it will be Chargers possession.
8:19 PM4 days ago

1C - 12:45

Good drives of more than 5 yards and good progress of Kansas who is already in the middle of the field.
8:16 PM4 days ago

Kickoff

The game kicks off and Kansas City will have the first possession.
8:04 PM4 days ago

All ready

Everything is ready for the start of the match, the teams are already equipped and take the field for the start of the match, an unbeatable atmosphere in Kansas City.
7:59 PM4 days ago

QB Battle

In this game we will have a QB duel that will spark for Kansas City the case of Patrick Mahomes and for the Chargers the case of Justin Herbert, two quarterbacks who undoubtedly are the present and the future in the NFL.
7:54 PM4 days ago

Chargers Inactive Players

Estos son los jugadores inactivos para Chargers:

Easton Stick, Keenan Allen, JT Woods, Isaiah Spiller Brenden Jaimes, Donald Parham Jr ,Christian Covington.

7:49 PM4 days ago

Kansas City Inactive Players

RB Ronald Jones K Harrison Butker QB Shane Buechele LB Jack Cochrane DE Joshua Kaindoh T Darian Kinnard DE Malik Herring
7:44 PM4 days ago

Divisional game

Divisional game between Chargers and Kansas City, the same teams share with Raiders and Denver the AFC West division, undoubtedly a very important game to define the divisional leader at the moment.
7:39 PM4 days ago

Already warming up

The players have already started to warm up, some of them are with fans, but there is already a great atmosphere, a full house is expected for one of the noisiest stadiums in the NFL.
7:34 PM4 days ago

Already at the Arrowhead

The players are already at the stadium and getting ready to warm up, a great atmosphere for Thursday Night Football.
7:29 PM4 days ago

Fans

Arrowhead Stadium is already starting to fill up, and a big crowd is expected for this divisional game between Kansas City and Chargers.
7:24 PM4 days ago

West AFC

It is one of the closest divisions in the NFL, Kansas City and Los Angeles Chargers share this division with Raiders and Denver Broncos, these four teams were reinforced very well and promises to be one of the most fought divisions, today the favorite is Kansas City, but any team can make a surprise and take the divisional title.
7:19 PM4 days ago

Stay tuned to follow Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City live on TV

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs live, as well as the latest information from Arrowhead Stadium. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
7:14 PM4 days ago

Where and how to watch Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs online and live

The match will be broadcast on ESPN.

If you want to watch the match via stream, it can be seen on Star+.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

7:09 PM4 days ago

Background

The record is clear and convincing, since in the last 15 games the record indicates 12 wins for Kansas City and 3 wins for the Chargers, so tomorrow the team led by Patrick Mahomes will come out as favorites to win their second victory of the season.
7:04 PM4 days ago

Absences

Neither team had any injured players in week 1, so they will be able to count on a full roster for the week 2 match, which will undoubtedly be a divisional match.
6:59 PM4 days ago

Key Player Chargers

Justin Herbert:

Quarterback and one of the promises for the Chargers with 24 years has 9 thousand yards in his career in the NFL, although his weakness is that he has 25 interceptions a quarterback that under pressure suffers a lot, but in this new season will seek to lead the Chargers to the playoffs and take them to the Super Bowl.

6:54 PM4 days ago

Key Player Kansas City

Juju Smith Schuster:

Receiver from Kansas City, he came to this season after having a stint with the Steelers, in the first regular season game he had 6 receptions and 79 yards, he is one of the receivers looking to break records hand in hand with his quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

6:49 PM4 days ago

Arrowhead Stadium

Home of Kansas City Chiefs, is one of the loudest stadiums in the NFL along with Lumen Field, has a capacity for 76 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on August 12, 1972, undoubtedly a legendary stadium in the NFL, will be the stadium where tomorrow will be played another edition of Thursday Night Football.

 

6:44 PM4 days ago

Good afternoon VAVEL friends!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs game, corresponding to Week 2 of the NFL. The match will take place at Arrowhead Stadium, at 7:15 pm.
VAVEL Logo