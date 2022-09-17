Highlights and Best Moments: Buccaneers 20-10 Saints in NFL Season
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
4:48 PMa day ago

Summary of the first half

4:42 PMa day ago

Thanks

Thank you for following the rebroadcast of the Week 2 game of the 2022 NFL season between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints.
4:41 PMa day ago

END GAME

BUCCANEERS 20-10 SAINTS
4:41 PMa day ago

4Q 03:02

TD SAINTS

Winston finally makes a good delivery and makes it to Michael Thomas to make the score 20-10.

4:40 PMa day ago

4Q 04:11

TD BUCCANEERS

Winston fumbles and throws the intercepted pass to Mike Edwards, who returned it 68 yards to the promised zone.

4:39 PMa day ago

4Q 05:50

FG BUCS

Ryan Succop with his second field goal, this time a 47-yarder.

4:38 PMa day ago

4Q 07:41

TD BUCCANEERS.

Brady drops his arm and connects from 29 yards out to Breshad Perriman for the first touchdown of the game.

4:38 PMa day ago

END OF THIRD QUARTER

BUCS 3-3 SAINTS
4:36 PMa day ago

3Q 06:44

BUCCANEERS FG

Ryan Succop with 47-yard field goal to tie the game at 3-3.

4:35 PMa day ago

3Q 09:14

Brady to Perriman to move the chains and continue the offense.
4:30 PMa day ago

3Q 10:00

Winston with the incomplete pass and the Saints to clear. The offenses don't work.
4:25 PMa day ago

3Q 11:01

Brady with the incomplete pass and the Buccaneers to clear.
4:20 PMa day ago

3Q 12:12

Holding defensively and the Saints give away first and ten.
4:15 PMa day ago

3Q 14:02

Brady with the pass to Evans and the Buccaneers move the chains.
4:10 PMa day ago

3Q 15:00

The second half begins. Buccaneers on offense.
4:05 PMa day ago

HALF TIME

BUCCANEERS 0-3 SAINTS
4:00 PMa day ago

2Q 01:17

Winston is caught and the Saints clear.
3:55 PMa day ago

2Q 01:33

Olave with the reception plus the roughness penalty and the Saints move the chains nearly 20 yards.
3:50 PMa day ago

2Q 01:56

Brady with the incomplete delivery and the Bucs to clear out of deep zone.
3:45 PMa day ago

2Q 02:00

Two-minute pause.
3:40 PMa day ago

2Q 03:18

The ball is fumbled by Winston, recovered by his lineman, but the Saints clear the ball.
3:35 PMa day ago

2Q 04:56

Winston completes the delivery on third down for a first-and-10 at his 32-yard line.
3:30 PMa day ago

2Q 08:10

De Winston to Thomas and the Saints move the chains to get out of deep zone.
3:25 PMa day ago

2Q 09:08

Three and out for the Bucs after Brady's incomplete pass on third down.
3:20 PMa day ago

2Q 10:48

Winston with the bomb that is incomplete and the Saints to clear inside their 10-yard line.
3:15 PMa day ago

2Q 12:12

The Bucs play it on 4th and 1, but come up short on the ground and leave empty-handed.
3:10 PMa day ago

2Q 13:13

On a couple of opportunities Fournette breaks away and the Buccaneers are again in the opponent's backfield.
3:05 PMa day ago

END OF FIRST QUARTER

BUCCANEERS 0-3 SAINTS
3:00 PMa day ago

1Q 01:25

Hill with the short carry and does not advance. The Saints clear the field now.
2:55 PMa day ago

1Q 03:00

Neal with unnecessary roughness and gives away first and ten to the Saints.
2:50 PMa day ago

1Q 04:26

Tom Brady fumble when the Bucs were already in the zone and the Saints recovered.
2:45 PMa day ago

1Q 05:11

Gage is now the receiver to move the chains inside the opponent's 35-yard line.
2:40 PMa day ago

1Q 06:47

Evans with the catch to move the chains into rival territory.
2:35 PMa day ago

1Q 09:01

FG SAINTS

Lutz with the 31-yard field goal to open the scoring.

2:30 PMa day ago

1Q 09:06

In the red zone Winston with the incomplete pass and will only look for a field goal attempt.
2:25 PMa day ago

1Q 12:24

Thomas with 14-yard reception and the Saints move the chains.
2:20 PMa day ago

1Q 14:40

Ingram with the 12-yard carry to move the chains in favor of the Saints.
2:15 PMa day ago

1Q 15:00

The game begins. Saints on the offensive.
2:10 PMa day ago

Minutes away

From the Mercedes-Benz Superdome the Saints will be doing the honors for the Buccaneers and we are minutes away from kickoff.
2:05 PMa day ago

Motivation

The Buccaneers are done with pre-game talk and have declared themselves ready for this game.
2:00 PMa day ago

Next game Saints

While the Saints will be having their third straight divisional game now as they visit the Carolina Panthers for Week 3.
1:55 PMa day ago

Next game Buccaneers

Tampa Bay will be making its home debut in Week 3 when it hosts Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers.
1:50 PMa day ago

Already warming up

NFL Goat Tom Brady is already warming up his arm for what could be his final season as a pro.
1:45 PMa day ago

To confirm

Jameis Winston will return to face his former team and takes the field.
1:40 PMa day ago

It is fractured

QB Jameis Winston is reported to have 4 fractures in his back, but that will not prevent him from playing today and he will wear some protective pads.
1:35 PMa day ago

Key duel

Despite being an early game in the campaign, it could make a difference when the campaign is over as both teams are expected to compete for the top of their division.
1:30 PMa day ago

Difficult rival

The Saints have proved to be a difficult opponent for the Bucs since Tom Brady arrived, as they have not been able to defeat them in the regular season and the only win came in the postseason.
1:25 PMa day ago

Start

Divisional clash in the NFC South when the New Orleans Saints do the honors against Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. We begin with VAVEL's coverage of the game.
1:20 PMa day ago

Tune in here Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints Live Score in NFL Season Game 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints match for the 2022 NFL Season Game on Week 2 on VAVEL US.
1:15 PMa day ago

What time is Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints match for 2022 NFL Season Game?

This is the start time of the game Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints of September 18th in several countries:

Argentina: 2:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Bolivia: 1:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Brazil: 2:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Chile: 2:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Colombia: 12:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Ecuador: 12:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

United States (ET): 1:00 PM on FOX and NFL +

Spain: 7:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Mexico: 12:00 PM on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports Premium

Paraguay: 2:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Peru: 12:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Uruguay: 2:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

1:10 PMa day ago

Background Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints

The Saints lead the all-time series with a record of 39 wins and 22 losses, plus they have won four of the last five games against the Bucs and Brady and thus have a record of 1 win and 4 losses.

New Orleans Saints 9-0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2021

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-36 New Orleans Saints, 2021

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-20 New Orleans Saints, 2021 (Playoffs)

New Orleans Saints 38-3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2020

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-34 New Orleans Saints, 2020

1:05 PMa day ago

Key Player New Orleans Saints

If healthy he could be one of the biggest threats for opponents, Jameis Winston will return to face his former team and will try to do it with a win. In the first week, he completed 23 of 24 possible throws, for 269 yards and two touchdowns.
1:00 PMa day ago

Key player Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Despite his seniority, Julio Jones showed that he still has the physicality and power to take advantage in one-on-one situations and could be one of the keys for Tom Brady to be effective in the air.
Image: NFL
Image: NFL
12:55 PMa day ago

New Orleans Saints: no paddling against the tide

The New Orleans Saints were down by 13 points in the last period and it seemed more than impossible to turn the score around but, in the end, they ended up winning 27-26 on the road against the Atlanta Falcons, so they will have to have an even game on the scoreboard against an opponent that is marked to reach the Super Bowl.
12:50 PMa day ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Be effective

Although the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did not have many problems to defeat the Dallas Cowboys 19-3 on the first day, they were ineffective inside the opponent's 30-yard line and had to settle for four field goals (and one missed), reason why the offense will have to adjust along with Tom Brady against an opponent that has been difficult for them in recent years.
12:45 PMa day ago

The Kick-off

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints match will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, in New Orleans, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 13:00 pm ET.
12:40 PMa day ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 NFL Season Game 2022: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
VAVEL Logo