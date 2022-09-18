Highlights: Dolphins 42-38 Ravens in NFL 2022
Photo: VAVEL

4:51 PMa day ago

Summary!

4:26 PMa day ago

Game is Over

The game ends, thanks for joining us in the transmission of the game Miami Dolphins 42-38 Baltimore Ravens, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more transmissions.
4:18 PMa day ago

4Q | 0:14

TOUCHDOWN! Jaylen Waddle with the reception for Miami's comeback.
4:13 PMa day ago

4Q | 0:44

The Dolphins get into the red zone, they are going to look for the victory in the last seconds.
4:08 PMa day ago

4Q | 2:18

FIELD GOAL! Justin Tucker gets the 3 points with a 51-yard field goal.
4:06 PMa day ago

4Q | 2:28

Baltimore gets to Miami's 34-yard line and a field goal attempt is coming.
4:04 PMa day ago

Tying the game!

Again Tyreek Hill who takes off the mark and is left alone to receive and get his second entry:
4:00 PMa day ago

4Q | 5:19

TOUCHDOWN! Baltimore fails to respond and drops Tyreek Hill's second run, the Dolphins tie the game.
3:57 PMa day ago

Getting closer!

Tyreek Hill's catch to put Miami within 1 touchdown:
3:52 PMa day ago

4Q | 7:47

TOUCHDOWN! Tyreek Hill with the reception for Miami to get 7 apart. The extra point is good.
3:48 PMa day ago

4Q | 7:58

Miami's offense is approaching again, those led by Tua Tagovailoa cross midfield.
3:45 PMa day ago

Bye bye!

Lamar Jackson's breakaway for his first touchdown of the day:
3:40 PMa day ago

4Q | 12:12

TOUCHDOWN! Tua Tagovailoa's pass to River Cracraft for the Ravens' third.
3:36 PMa day ago

4Q | 13:15

Dolphins gets into the red zone and seeks to close the gap again.
3:31 PMa day ago

4Q | 15:00

The last period started.
3:27 PMa day ago

Bye to the third

The third quarter ends, the Ravens' lead remains at 21.
3:24 PMa day ago

3Q | 0:37

TOUCHDOWN! Lamar Jackson's escape to score and increase the lead for the Ravens again.
3:19 PMa day ago

3Q | 2:18

Miami fails to get close to the red zone and performs a punt to lock up Baltimore at its 13-yard line.
3:17 PMa day ago

3Q | 3:47

Tua Tagovailoa's offense advancing little by little on the grid, the Dolphins want to cut the difference to 1 score.
3:12 PMa day ago

3Q | 6:18

The Ravens are stopped on their first drive of the second half and forced to punt.
3:07 PMa day ago

Up and touchdown!

Mike Gesicki's jump for the catch inside the end zone:
3:03 PMa day ago

3Q | 7:52

TOUCHDOWN! Mike Gesicki receives a 14-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa for the Dolphins to cut the score in half.
3:01 PMa day ago

Before break!

Demarcus Robinson's score before the break:
3:00 PMa day ago

3Q | 10:30

Good restart from Miami that rushes forward to try to score quickly.
2:51 PMa day ago

3Q | 15:00

The third quarter begins.
2:37 PMa day ago

Halftime

We go into the break with a 21 lead for Baltimore.
2:35 PMa day ago

2Q | 0:29

TOUCHDOWN! Shotgun pass to Demarcus Robinson and the Ravens take a 21 lead. Justin Tucker's extra is nice.
2:33 PMa day ago

2Q | 0:37

Baltimore is getting closer but they have a few seconds left on the clock, they want to increase the lead even more.
2:19 PMa day ago

Back to back!

Mark Andrews' annotation is annulled for staying 1 yard away but on the subsequent play the Ravens repeat the dose and score again:
2:13 PMa day ago

2Q | 4:03

After review, the annotation is cancelled. But on the next play, Jackson and Andrews connect again to score again. The extra is good.
2:12 PMa day ago

2Q | 4:17

The play is under review because Mark Andrews appears to have been tackled before entering the end zone.
2:11 PMa day ago

2Q | 4:23

TOUCHDOWN! Lamar Jackson's pass to Mark Andrews and a lead of 14 for Baltimore.
2:09 PMa day ago

Retaking the lead!

Ravens immediate response to retake the lead, combination of Lamar Jackson with Rashod Bateman:
2:03 PMa day ago

2Q | 7:01

On Miami's second offense, they are slowed down by Baltimore and are forced to punt.
2:01 PMa day ago

Tying the game!

Tua Tagovailoa's quick pass to Jaylen Waddle tied the game:
1:58 PMa day ago

2Q | 10:44

TOUCHDOWN! Second Ravens offense, where Lamar Jackson connects with Rashod Bateman and runs 75 yards for the second touchdown.
1:52 PMa day ago

2Q | 10:54

TOUCHDOWN! Tua Tagovailoa with the short pass to the left to Jaylen Waddle to score. Jason Sanders' extra is good and the game is tied.
1:50 PMa day ago

2Q | 12:21

Series of short passes by Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins get into the Baltimore 11-yard line.
1:48 PMa day ago

2Q | 13:08

59-yard pass to Jaylen Waddle to get Miami out of the lockdown at their 3-yard line and across midfield.
1:42 PMa day ago

2Q | 14:48

Ravens offensive error that ends with a bad start and they fail to score.
1:38 PMa day ago

2Q | 14:58

After review, the score is voided and we have 4th and goal.
1:36 PMa day ago

2Q | 14:56

Lamar Jackson's scoring play is under review.
1:35 PMa day ago

2Q | 14:56

As expected, on third down Lamar Jackson scores for the Ravens.
1:32 PMa day ago

2Q | 15:00

The second quarter begins.
1:32 PMa day ago

End of first

The first quarter ends, the Ravens fail to score before the whistle and leave with a lead of 7.
1:29 PMa day ago

1Q | 1:55

Lamar Jackson's escape to leave the ball a few yards from the end zone.
1:24 PMa day ago

Not here!

Marcus Williams' interception to stop the Dolphins' first drive:
1:22 PMa day ago

1Q | 4:31

Baltimore continues with the carries and is slowly approaching the red zone of Miami.
1:19 PMa day ago

1Q | 7:55

Lamar Jackson's first offense that already crosses midfield with mostly running plays.
1:16 PMa day ago

Ravens hits first!

Great returned Devin Duvernay's 103-yard kickoff to put the Ravens ahead on the scoreboard:
1:14 PMa day ago

1Q | 10:39

First Dolphins offense culminating in an interception for Tua Tagovailoa on the Baltimore 20.
1:08 PMa day ago

1Q | 14:47

TOUCHDOWN! Devin Duvernay's kick return and the Ravens surprise from the start.
1:01 PMa day ago

1Q | 15:00

He kicked off the game at M&T Bank Stadium.
12:56 PMa day ago

About to start

We are just minutes away from the start of the game presentation and previous NFL protocols.
12:51 PMa day ago

Warming up!

The Dolphins take to the field for final drills before kickoff:
12:46 PMa day ago

Getting ready!

The Ravens are already on the grid doing the last warm-up before the start of the game:
12:41 PMa day ago

Injury Report

These are the players who will not see action today:
Dolphins: Myles Gaskin, Erik Ezukanma, Skylar Thompson, Channing Tindall, Cethan Carter and Hunter Long.
Ravens: James Proche II, Brandon Stephens, JK Dobbins, Ronnie Stanley, Nick Boyle and Travis Jones.
12:36 PMa day ago

Referee

Adrian Hill will be the central referee in this duel between Dolphins and Ravens in week 2 of the 2022 NFL Season.
12:31 PMa day ago

Here are the Ravens!

The Baltimore team arrived at their stadium for this afternoon's game:
12:26 PMa day ago

Here are the Dolphins!

Those from Miami are already in the vicinity of M&T Bank Stadium for today's game:
12:21 PMa day ago

Last duel!

The last confrontation between both teams was in the 2021 regular season when the Dolphins won by a score of 22 to 10, in this game the Ravens' defense failed to contain TuaTagovailoa who managed to score and give a touchdown pass.
12:16 PMa day ago

Head to head

This is the comparison between the offenses of each of the teams:
Photo: ESPN
Photo: ESPN
12:11 PMa day ago

Here we go!

We're just under an hour before the Dolphins-Ravens game kicks off at M&T Bank Stadium. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it? Follow our coverage on VAVEL to find out.
12:06 PMa day ago

Stay with us to follow this game!

In a few moments we will share the latest information on the Dolphins vs Ravens, in addition to the events that arise from the M&T Bank Stadium. Do not miss any details of the match with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
12:01 PMa day ago

Where to watch the game?

We remind you that the game will be broadcast on television by IZZI and NFL Network, and you can also follow it in streaming through the NFL League Pass.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
11:56 AMa day ago

Lamar Jackson, a must see player!

The Baltimore quarterback is entering this new season with the goal of putting the previous season behind him. The Raven star suffered an ankle injury last season, preventing him from participating in the last 5 games. His numbers during the 2021 season were 2,882 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Lamar Jackson was the leading rushing yardage among all quarterbacks in the league with 1,008. He appears for the 2022 season recovered from his injury and we will be able to see him on the grid, it is still unknown if he will have any minute restrictions during the preseason but his return has been confirmed by the team's medical staff. He will seek to have a good year along with Mark Andrews and Devonta Freeman will fight for a ticket to the postseason and try to get a better contractual agreement with the team.
Photo: Ravens
Photo: Ravens
11:51 AMa day ago

How does Ravens get here?

The Baltimore team arrives after not qualifying for the postseason the previous year, they finished in last place in the North Division of the American conference with a record of 8 wins and 9 losses. These fought for one of the last tickets to the Wild Cards round until the last week and they were only 1 win away from getting to the playoffs. The 2021 NFL season started in the best way with a record of 8 wins and only 2 losses, but the team fell in recent weeks dragging a negative streak of 6 consecutive losses, including the loss in the last week against the Steelers in the game that defined who advanced to the postseason. Now, the team has put this history behind them and will look to have a good year to return to the playoffs. In the 2020 season, they made it all the way to the divisional playoffs and surprised everyone with a good year, which had not been seen since the 2012 championship. Baltimore enters this game with the mark of 23 consecutive wins in preseason games and with a good start to the season with a victory against the Jets by a score of 24 to 9. The negotiations between Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are the subject that dominates the atmosphere of the team and this could be an important topic for the players to get distracted and do not achieve their goals.
11:46 AMa day ago

Tua Tagovailoa, a must see player!

The Dolphins quarterback begins a new season with the sole mission of maintaining his place in the NFL and seeking to get his team into the NFL Playoffs. The Miami quarterback was the team's offensive leader in passing yardage, with 2,653 passing yards, 16 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions. However, he did not manage to get the team a ticket to the postseason and, although he had good numbers, the team did not. The quarterback's connection with Tyreek Hill and Chase Edmonds will be essential to have a good season, likewise, he will have good competition against to keep the starting job. In his first game, he had 1 touchdown pass and 270 passing yards.
Photo: Dolphins
Photo: Dolphins
11:41 AMa day ago

How does Miami arrive?

The Miami team starts a new season in the American Conference, after finishing the regular season in third place in the east of its conference with a record of 9 wins and 8 losses; with these results, the team was out of the postseason. This was one of the main reasons why the team decided to renew the offense around Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback and with great players like Tyreek Hill and Terron Armstead. In addition, Mike McDaniel joined the team as head coach for this season where the goal is to add many victories. The team had a great preseason with wins over the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as well as a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The team's mission will be to fight back to back against the Bills and Patriots for a ticket to the next round of the NFL. In their first game of the season, the Dolphins pulled out a victory over New England by a score of 20-7.
11:36 AMa day ago

Where's the game?

The M&T Bank Stadium located in the city of Baltimore will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue the 2022 NFL regular season in good shape. This stadium has a capacity for 71,100 fans and was inaugurated in 1998.
Photo: NFL
Photo: NFL
11:31 AMa day ago

Welcome!

Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the game between Miami Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens, corresponding to the duel of Week 2 of the 2022 NFL Season. The match will take place at the M&T Bank Stadium, at 1 o'clock.
