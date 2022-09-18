Highlights: Dolphins 42-38 Ravens in NFL 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary!
Game is Over
4Q | 0:14
4Q | 0:44
4Q | 2:18
4Q | 2:28
Tying the game!
SECOND TD OF THE DAY FOR @cheetah‼️ 🐆— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 18, 2022
📺: Watch #MIAvsBAL on @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/UCtArDxbGC
4Q | 5:19
Getting closer!
Another 👀 at @cheetah's first TD as a 🐬!— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 18, 2022
📺: Watch #MIAvsBAL on @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/cJyQiIu3ZG
4Q | 7:47
4Q | 7:58
Bye bye!
LAMARVELOUS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 18, 2022
TUNE IN ON CBS! pic.twitter.com/nCyyHMqU0G
4Q | 12:12
4Q | 13:15
4Q | 15:00
Bye to the third
3Q | 0:37
3Q | 2:18
3Q | 3:47
3Q | 6:18
Up and touchdown!
Mike Gesicki goin' UP! @mikegesicki— NFL (@NFL) September 18, 2022
📺: #MIAvsBAL on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/LqzAxQaA7Q pic.twitter.com/O7PgKEht0Z
3Q | 7:52
Before break!
First TD as a Raven for @Demarcus ❗️— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 18, 2022
Tune in on CBS! pic.twitter.com/k2It4VdxK9
3Q | 10:30
3Q | 15:00
Halftime
2Q | 0:29
2Q | 0:37
Back to back!
He'll just do it again then 😈— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 18, 2022
Tune in on CBS! pic.twitter.com/SvF6Ft5DeQ
2Q | 4:03
2Q | 4:17
2Q | 4:23
Retaking the lead!
HOLY BATMAN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 18, 2022
Tune in on CBS!! pic.twitter.com/iGgfmfFu7w
2Q | 7:01
Tying the game!
Bama Boys‼️ @AlabamaFTBL @Tua to @D1__JW for the touchdown!— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 18, 2022
📺: Watch #MIAvsBAL on @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/YQ0BIGvVVq
2Q | 10:44
2Q | 10:54
2Q | 12:21
2Q | 13:08
2Q | 14:48
2Q | 14:58
2Q | 14:56
2Q | 14:56
2Q | 15:00
End of first
1Q | 1:55
Not here!
OUR BALL— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 18, 2022
Tune in on CBS! pic.twitter.com/UHxyfnu4zB
1Q | 4:31
1Q | 7:55
Ravens hits first!
103-YARD TOUCHDOWN BY @Dev_Duv5‼️— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 18, 2022
Tune in on CBS! pic.twitter.com/l4NL1lOr4s
1Q | 10:39
1Q | 14:47
1Q | 15:00
About to start
Warming up!
Tunnel vision 👀 #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/ghueKZFfuJ— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 18, 2022
Getting ready!
Warming up the 💪 pic.twitter.com/gbl2HXRXCQ— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 18, 2022
Injury Report
Dolphins: Myles Gaskin, Erik Ezukanma, Skylar Thompson, Channing Tindall, Cethan Carter and Hunter Long.
Ravens: James Proche II, Brandon Stephens, JK Dobbins, Ronnie Stanley, Nick Boyle and Travis Jones.
Referee
Here are the Ravens!
Back at the Bank﹗ pic.twitter.com/brtiPPUxOP— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 18, 2022
Here are the Dolphins!
📍 In the building. #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/S26i3aLYRP— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 18, 2022
Last duel!
Head to head
Here we go!
Stay with us to follow this game!
Where to watch the game?
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.