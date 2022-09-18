Minnesota Vikings vs Philadelphia Eagles: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in NFL

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Minnesota Vikings vs Philadelphia Eagles live from the NFL Season 2022
Quarterbacks
Background
Absences
Where and how to watch Minnesota Vikings vs Philadelphia Eagles online and live of the NFL Season 2022
Argentina: 9:30 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 9:30 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 9:30 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 19:30 PM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 19:30 PM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 1:00 PM on FOX and NFL +
Spain: 14:30 PM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 19:30 PM on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports Premium
Paraguay: 9:30 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 19:30 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on NFL Game Pass
Key Player Philadelphia
Receiver from Philadelphia, but with an important step in Eagles, in the first game he had 10 receptions and 155 yards, he is one of the best Eagles receivers, last tournament he had 5 touchdowns and with a better assembled roster he will look to have one of the best Eagles seasons in the NFL, undoubtedly a very dangerous receiver for any defense.
Key Player Vikings
He is one of the best running backs in the NFL, last season he had 1,159 yards and 6 touchdowns, he is a terrific runner who with 90 yards last game defeated Green Bay and gave the Minnesota Vikings the first win of the season, he will look for against Eagles to win his second consecutive game and consolidate his position as divisional leader.
Lincoln Financial Field