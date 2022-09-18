Minnesota Vikings vs Philadelphia Eagles: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in NFL
Imagen: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
4:48 PMa day ago

Stay tuned to follow Minnesota Vikings vs Philadelphia Eagles live from the NFL Season 2022

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Minnesota Vikings vs Philadelphia Eagles live on Date 2 of the NFL Season 2022, as well as the latest information from Lincoln Financial Field. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
4:43 PMa day ago

Quarterbacks

These are the two quarterbacks and their numbers leading up to this game.

4:38 PMa day ago

Background

The record is leaning towards Minnesota Vikings since in the last 6 games the record indicates 4 wins for Vikings while Philadelphia has won 2 games, so despite the home field, Vikings will come out as favorites to win the game in week 2.
4:33 PMa day ago

Absences

Neither team has any injured players, so tomorrow they will be able to count on a full roster for another edition of the MNF.
4:28 PMa day ago

Where and how to watch Minnesota Vikings vs Philadelphia Eagles online and live of the NFL Season 2022

This is the kickoff time for the Minnesota Vikings vs Philadelphia Eagles game on September 19 in various countries:

Argentina: 9:30 PM on NFL Game Pass

Bolivia: 8:30 PM on NFL Game Pass

Brazil: 9:30 PM on NFL Game Pass

Chile: 9:30 PM on NFL Game Pass

Colombia: 19:30 PM on NFL Game Pass

Ecuador: 19:30 PM on NFL Game Pass

United States (ET): 1:00 PM on FOX and NFL +

Spain: 14:30 PM on NFL Game Pass

Mexico: 19:30 PM on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports Premium

Paraguay: 9:30 PM on NFL Game Pass

Peru: 19:30 PM on NFL Game Pass

Uruguay: 9:30 PM on NFL Game Pass

4:23 PMa day ago

Key Player Philadelphia

A.J Brown:

Receiver from Philadelphia, but with an important step in Eagles, in the first game he had 10 receptions and 155 yards, he is one of the best Eagles receivers, last tournament he had 5 touchdowns and with a better assembled roster he will look to have one of the best Eagles seasons in the NFL, undoubtedly a very dangerous receiver for any defense.

4:18 PMa day ago

Key Player Vikings

Dalvin Cook:

He is one of the best running backs in the NFL, last season he had 1,159 yards and 6 touchdowns, he is a terrific runner who with 90 yards last game defeated Green Bay and gave the Minnesota Vikings the first win of the season, he will look for against Eagles to win his second consecutive game and consolidate his position as divisional leader.

4:13 PMa day ago

Lincoln Financial Field

Located in Philadelphia, the Eagles stadium, a very nice and open stadium, has a capacity for 67 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on August 3, 2003, will be the stadium where tomorrow will be played another edition of Monday Night Football between Eagles and Vikings.

4:08 PMa day ago

Good afternoon VAVEL friends!

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Minnesota Vikings vs Philadelphia Eagles match, corresponding to Date 2 of the NFL Season 2022. The match will take place at Lincoln Financial Field, at 7:30 pm.
VAVEL Logo