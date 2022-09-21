Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in NFL Week 3
Image: VAVEL

11:02 AM15 hours ago

Stay tuned to follow Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns live in the 2022 NFL Season.

In a few minutes we'll share with you the starting lineups for Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns live on Date 3 in NFL 2022. As well as the latest information from FirstEnergy Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage from VAVEL Mexico.
10:57 AM15 hours ago

Where and how to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns online and live in the 2022 NFL Season.

This is the kickoff time for the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns game on September 22 in various countries:

Argentina: 9:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 8:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 9:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 9:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 19:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 19:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 20:15 PM on CBS and NFL +
Spain: 2:15 AM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 19:15 PM on NFL Game Pass, Fox Sports and Fox Sports Premium
Paraguay: 21:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 19:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 21:15 PM on NFL Game Pass

10:52 AM15 hours ago

FirstEnergy Stadium

The Cleveland Browns Stadium, located in the city of Cleveland in the United States, has a capacity for 67 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on September 12, 1999. It will be the venue where tomorrow the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers will face each other in another edition of Thursday Night Football in Week 3 of the NFL.
10:47 AM15 hours ago

Absences

For the Steelers, defensive back TJ Watt will not be active and continues to recover, while for the Browns only Deshaun Watson will not be active due to suspension, these are the two players who will not be active tomorrow in a game that undoubtedly promises to be one of the best of Week 3.
10:42 AM16 hours ago

Background

The record is clear and convincing for the Steelers, since in the last 14 games, Pittsburgh has won 11 games, while Cleveland has won only 3 games, so tomorrow the Steelers will come out as heavy favorites to win in Week 3 of the NFL.
10:37 AM16 hours ago

Key Player Cleveland

Nick Chubb:

Cleveland running back, he had 3 touchdowns last game against the Jets, in the current campaign in 2 games he has 87 yards, he is a very strong player that with his body manages to open space and score, he will look to win the second game of his team in the tournament against a tough divisional rival with what are the Steelers.

10:32 AM16 hours ago

Key Player Steelers

Minkah Fitzpatrick:

Undoubtedly one of the best defensive backs in the American league, with 2 interceptions in 2 games is one of the players that with the injury of TJ Watt will have to throw his shoulder to his teams and try to stop any opposing offense, he came to Pittsburgh after being drafted by Miami and in one more edition of Thursday Night Football will seek to give one more win to the Steelers and keep them as divisional leaders of the AFC North.

10:27 AM16 hours ago

How does Cleveland arrive?

The Browns are coming off an ugly comeback by the New York Jets 30-31 and also suffering their first loss of the season. The Browns, who are suffering without their starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, will be looking to do the same at home and defeat a strong divisional leader like Pittsburgh.
10:22 AM16 hours ago

How does Pittsburgh arrive?

The Steelers are coming off a 17-14 loss to the New England Patriots in a game that left a lot of questions in Mike Tomlin's mind, two timely mistakes were what opened the door for the Patriots to lose for the first time this season, leaving them with a record of one win and one loss.
10:17 AM16 hours ago

Good afternoon, VAVEL friends!

Welcome to the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns, corresponding to Date 3 of the NFL Season 2022. The match will take place at FirstEnergy Stadium, at 7:15 pm.
