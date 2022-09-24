Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in 2022 NFL Season Game

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins match for 2022 NFL Season Game?
This is the start time of the game Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins of September 25th in several countries:
Background Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins lead the all-time series with a record of 61 wins to 54 losses and just one tie, although it is the Bills who have won the last 7 in a row and have not lost since 2018.
Miami Dolphins 11-26 Buffalo Bills, 2021
Buffalo Bills 35-0 Miami Dolphins, 2021
Miami Dolphins 26-56 Buffalo Bills, 2021
Buffalo Bills 31-28 Miami Dolphins, 2020
Buffalo Bills 37-20 Miami Dolphins, 2019
Key Player Miami Dolphins
Few trusted what Tua Tagovailoa could do, but the University of Alabama graduate is coming off one of the best games of his short NFL career, completing 72% of his carries for 469 yards, six touchdowns, albeit with two interceptions.
Key player Buffalo Bills
He is one of the candidates to win the MVP and in the first dates he has done a very good job, reason why Josh Allen will be the player to follow, highlighting that he has good accuracy in deliveries, but also has a great mobility that helps him to escape when he is in trouble.
Miami Dolphins: are they for real?
A team that has surprised in the first games has been the Miami Dolphins who, beyond the first victory with authority against the New England Patriots, in the second week came back from a 21-point deficit in the last period and at the home of the Baltimore Ravens to pull out a great 42-38 victory, so they remain undefeated and will look to give an announcement to the league that they are for real against one of the favorites to reach the Super Bowl.
Buffalo Bills: power to power matchup
The Buffalo Bills will be looking to maintain their undefeated status after defeating the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans in the first two weeks, although now they will face a tough test against a divisional rival as visitors and they will see what they are made of for this season, highlighting the stealing of balls they have had during the first two weeks.
The Kick-off
The Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins match will be played at the Sun Life Stadium, in Miami, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 13:00 pm ET.
